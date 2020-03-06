Log in
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Dual-income Households to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/06/2020 | 07:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the personal safety tracking devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 186.23 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005303/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in dual-income households will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in dual-income households has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing availability of substitutes might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is segmented as below:

Technology

  • GPS Personal Safety Tracking Devices
  • Bluetooth Personal Safety Tracking Devices

End-user

  • Children
  • Elderly
  • Adults

Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Stores
  • Department Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40794

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal safety tracking devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size
  • Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Trends
  • Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices as one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next few years.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the personal safety tracking devices market, including some of the vendors such as Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal safety tracking devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the personal safety tracking devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the personal safety tracking devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • GPS personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Elderly - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Adults - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices
  • Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens
  • Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amber Alert GPS, Inc.
  • Angel Sense Ltd.
  • BrickHouse Security
  • Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Globalstar Inc.
  • Jio Inc.
  • Le Vise Products LLC
  • Location Based Technologies Inc.
  • Veriot LLC
  • WTS – Positioning Solutions AB

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
