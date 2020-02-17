Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Personal and Cash Remittances Set Record Highs in 2019 at US$33.5 Billion and US$30.1 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST

02.17.2020

Personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) reached a record high of US$33.5 billion in 2019, 3.9 percent higher than the US$32.2 billion recorded a year ago. For the month of December, personal remittances posted a year-on-year growth of 1.9 percent growth to register its highest monthly level at US$3.2 billion.

The sustained growth in personal remittances during the year was primarily driven by the 3.5 percent increase in remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, which amounted to US$25.6 billion from US$24.8 billion. Further, the 6.5 percent rise in personal remittances from sea-based and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year, amounting to US$ 7.1 billion from US$6.7 billion, contributed to the growth in personal remittances. In 2019, personal remittances, which boost household income and consumption, accounted for 9.3 percent and 7.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI), respectively.

Much of the remittances from OFs were in the form of cash that were coursed through the banks. Total cash remittances in 2019 amounted to an all-time high of US$30.1 billion, 4.1 percent higher than the
US$28.9 billion recorded in 2018. Growth of cash remittances was fueled by higher flows from both land and sea-based workers, amounting to US$23.6 billion (an increase of 3.5 percent) and US$6.5 billion (an increase of 6.5 percent), respectively.

Notwithstanding pockets of political uncertainties across the globe, cash remittances in 2019 remained strong. This is evident in inward remittances from Asia, the Americas, and Africa, where inflows grew annually by 12.3 percent, 10.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. The growth of inflows in these regions more than made up for the 9.8 percent decline in remittances from the Middle East.

During the year, remittance inflows were sourced mainly from the U.S., which accounted for the highest share to total remittances at 37.6 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, United Arab Emirates, the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, and Kuwait. Remittances from these countries accounted for 78.4 percent of total cash remittances during the period.

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25aCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Update on New York Litigation
EQ
03:23aGENERAL MOTORS : to pull out of Australia, axing iconic Holden brand
AQ
03:22aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in CBA
PU
03:22aCAIRN ENERGY : Oil discovery offshore Mexico
PU
03:22aMARUBENI : Investment in Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. ～Entering into the Development of Carbon Capture, Utilization Projects～
PU
03:21aTETHYS OIL PUBL : Production update January 2020
AQ
03:20aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:20aCPI PROPERTY S A : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2019
EQ
03:17aWESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in SUN
PU
03:17aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : TSC Operation Update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in China as of Feb. 17
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group