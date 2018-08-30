Personalis, Inc. : to Present at the 6th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit, Boston, MA

Personalis, Inc., a leading provider of advanced genomic sequencing and analytics to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced that they are scheduled to present at the Immuno-Oncology Summit in Boston, MA on August 30, 2018 at 12:15 PM ET.

The presentation, entitled “Overcoming the Obstacles of Neoantigen Detection for Cancer Vaccine Development,” will discuss how the Personalis ACE ImmunoID™ Platform addresses the challenges associated with accurately identifying candidate neoantigens to enable the development of safe and efficacious personalized cancer vaccines. The presentation will be delivered by Kedar Hastak, PhD, Field Applications Scientist.

ACE ImmunoID is a universal immunogenomics platform, purpose-built for precision oncology applications, combining highly-sensitive exome and transcriptome sequencing with advanced analytics. The platform provides a multidimensional view of both the tumor and its microenvironment, and is the platform-of-choice for many industry-leading biopharma in the neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapy field.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leading precision medicine company focused on advanced NGS-based services for immuno-oncology and cancer for clinical trials and translational research.

The Personalis ACE Exome and Transcriptome technology is designed to obtain the most comprehensive and accurate tumor molecular profile and each tumor’s unique immune microenvironment for immuno-oncology applications. The company’s Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88 and CAP accredited. Personalis is differentiated by advanced sequencing assays, algorithms and content for neoantigen characterization, customer regulatory support, and more. Visit our website at www.personalis.com and follow @PersonalisInc.

