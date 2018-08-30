Personalis, Inc. : to Present at the 6th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit, Boston, MA

Personalis, Inc., a leading provider of advanced genomic sequencing and
analytics to support the development of personalized
cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies,
today announced that they are scheduled to present at the
Immuno-Oncology Summit in Boston, MA on August 30, 2018 at 12:15 PM ET.
The presentation, entitled “Overcoming the Obstacles of Neoantigen
Detection for Cancer Vaccine Development,” will discuss how the
Personalis ACE ImmunoID™ Platform addresses the challenges associated
with accurately identifying candidate neoantigens to enable the
development of safe and efficacious personalized cancer vaccines. The
presentation will be delivered by Kedar Hastak, PhD, Field
Applications Scientist.
ACE
ImmunoID is a universal immunogenomics platform, purpose-built for
precision oncology applications, combining highly-sensitive exome and
transcriptome sequencing with advanced analytics. The platform provides
a multidimensional view of both the tumor and its microenvironment, and
is the platform-of-choice for many industry-leading biopharma in the
neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapy field.
About Personalis, Inc.
Personalis, Inc. is a leading precision medicine company focused on
advanced NGS-based services for immuno-oncology and cancer for clinical
trials and translational research.
The Personalis ACE Exome and Transcriptome technology is designed to
obtain the most comprehensive and accurate tumor molecular profile and
each tumor’s unique immune microenvironment for immuno-oncology
applications. The company’s Clinical
Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88 and CAP accredited.
Personalis is differentiated by advanced sequencing assays, algorithms
and content for neoantigen characterization, customer regulatory
support, and more. Visit our website at www.personalis.com
and follow @PersonalisInc.
