Personalis, Inc. : to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today
announced that the company will present one oral presentation and five
posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual
Meeting being held this year in Atlanta, GA from March 31 – April 3,
2019.
Personalis presentations will highlight how fundamental oncology
research informs the ongoing evolution of our leading immunogenomics
analysis platform. The presentations will also detail the alignment
between our genomics solutions and AACR's 2019 theme: Integrative Cancer
Science • Global Impact • Individualized Patient Care.
Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.
