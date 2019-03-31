Log in
Personalis, Inc. : to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019

03/31/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present one oral presentation and five posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held this year in Atlanta, GA from March 31 – April 3, 2019.

Personalis presentations will highlight how fundamental oncology research informs the ongoing evolution of our leading immunogenomics analysis platform. The presentations will also detail the alignment between our genomics solutions and AACR's 2019 theme: Integrative Cancer Science • Global Impact • Individualized Patient Care.

Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

             
Presentation #   Title & Presenter   Day & Time   Location
MS.BSB01.01
905 (Oral Presentation) 		 

Comprehensive immunogenomic profiling of anti-PD-1 treated melanoma patients reveals subject-specific tumor escape mechanisms

  March 31
3:05 pm-3:20 pm 		  Room B206
PO.MCB09.04
2512 / 8 		 

A comprehensive genomics platform for precision immunotherapy: Simultaneously characterizing the tumor and tumor microenvironment from a single FFPE sample

  April 1
1-5pm 		  Poster section 33
PO.BSB01.01
3377/8 		 

T-cell receptor repertoire profiling using an augmented transcriptome

  April 2
8 am-12 pm 		  Poster section 31
PO.TB11.02
3788 / 5 		 

Sensitive detection of oncoviruses integrated into a comprehensive tumor immuno-genomics platform

  April 2
1 pm-5 pm 		  Poster section 8
PO.CH03.01
4536 / 9 		 

Applying Immuno-Peptidomics and Machine Learning to Improve Neoantigen Prediction for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Use

  April 3
8 am-12 pm 		  Poster section 2
PO.TB10.03
4695 / 8 		 

Development and Validation of an Accurate Exome-Scale cfDNA Detection Platform

  April 3
8 am-12 pm 		  Poster section 9

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2019
