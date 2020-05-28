Log in
Personalis Shareholders Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

05/28/2020 | 11:13am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating Personalis, Inc. (“Personalis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSNL) for potential federal securities law violations pursuant to the Company’s June 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Personalis completed its IPO on June 20, 2019, offering shares at $17.00 and raising $140 million in gross proceeds. Four days after the IPO, Personalis stock was trading as high as $31.88 per share. By April 27, 2020, Personalis closed at $10.31 per share, representing a significant decline from the Company’s IPO price and a steep decline from its high of $31.88 per share.  On May 27, 2020, Personalis closed at $11.94 per share, down 4.10%.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Personalis common stock and suffered losses greater than $50K are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
