Personalis Shareholders Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating Personalis, Inc. (“Personalis” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: PSNL ) for potential federal securities law violations pursuant to the Company’s June 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”).



Personalis completed its IPO on June 20, 2019, offering shares at $17.00 and raising $140 million in gross proceeds. Four days after the IPO, Personalis stock was trading as high as $31.88 per share. By April 27, 2020, Personalis closed at $10.31 per share, representing a significant decline from the Company’s IPO price and a steep decline from its high of $31.88 per share. On May 27, 2020, Personalis closed at $11.94 per share, down 4.10%.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Personalis common stock and suffered losses greater than $50K are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

