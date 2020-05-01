|
Persons with a Disability: Barriers to Employment and Other Labor-Related Issues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY: BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT, TYPES OF
ASSISTANCE, AND OTHER LABOR-RELATEDISSUES - JULY 2019
In July 2019, almost half of all persons with a disability who were not working reported some type of barrier to employment, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. A person's own disability, lack of education or training, lack of transportation, and the need for special features at the job were among the barriers reported. Among persons with a disability who were employed, over half experienced some difficulty completing their work duties because of their disability.
This information was obtained from a supplement to the July 2019 Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 households that provides statistics on employment and unemployment in the United States. The July 2019 supplement, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor's Chief Evaluation Office, collected information about barriers to employment, prior work experience, career and financial assistance, requested changes to the workplace, and related topics for persons with a disability. This supplement was conducted once before, in May 2012. For more information, see the Technical Note.
Selected Characteristics of Persons with a Disability
In July 2019, 30.3 million persons in the civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over had a disability. Persons with a disability tend to be older than those with no disability, reflecting the increased incidence of disability with age. In July 2019, 50.6 percent of persons with a disability were age 65 and over, compared with 16.4 percent of those with no disability. Reflecting the aging of the population, these shares have increased for both groups since the last time the survey was conducted; in May 2012, 45.4 percent of persons with a disability and 13.4 percent of those with no disability were age 65 and over. (See table 1.)
Women made up a greater proportion of persons with a disability than men in July 2019 (53.8 percent, compared with 46.2 percent), partly reflecting the greater life expectancy of women. By educational attainment, 19.6 percent of persons age 25 and over with a disability had a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 39.4 percent for persons with no disability.
In July 2019, 19.2 percent of persons with a disability were employed, which was less than one- third of the employment-population ratio for persons with no disability (67.1 percent). In part,
this reflects the older age profile of persons with a disability. However, the employment- population ratio was much lower among persons with a disability for all age groups.
Barriers to Employment
In July 2019, 47.5 percent of those with a disability who were not employed (that is, persons who were either unemployed or not in the labor force) reported at least one barrier to employment. This was 2.0 percentage points lower than the proportion in May 2012 (49.5 percent). When asked to identify barriers they had encountered, most reported that their own disability was a barrier to employment in July 2019 (79.0 percent). Other barriers cited included lack of education or training (12.2 percent), lack of transportation (10.6 percent), and the need for special features at the job (9.9 percent). (See tables 2 and 3.)
Among those who were not employed, a greater proportion of persons ages 16 to 64 reported a barrier to employment in July 2019 than those age 65 and over (71.3 percent and 30.4 percent, respectively). This may reflect the fact that older workers are, in general, less likely to participate in the labor force. Among persons with a disability age 25 and over, 34.7 percent of persons with a bachelor's degree and higher who were not employed reported a barrier to employment, compared with 54.7 percent of those with less than a high school diploma.
Prior Work Experience
Among persons with a disability who were not in the labor force in July 2019 (that is, neither employed nor unemployed), 88.6 percent had worked previously. This proportion was about the same for both men and women. A person's disability status was established at the time of the survey; their previous work experience may have occurred at a time when they did not have a disability. (See table 4.)
The proportion of persons with a disability who were not in the labor force but had prior work experience increased with age. In July 2019, 25.1 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds had worked before, compared with 97.4 percent of those age 65 and over.
Individuals with a disability who had higher levels of educational attainment were more likely to have had work experience. Of those age 25 and over with a bachelor's degree and higher, 97.1 percent had worked before, compared with 82.5 percent of those with less than a high school diploma.
Career Assistance Programs
In July 2019, 6.5 percent of persons with a disability reported using some type of career assistance program within the past 5 years to help them prepare for work or advance on the job. In May 2012, 7.4 percent of persons with a disability reported using some type of career assistance. Career assistance sources include State Vocational Rehabilitation agencies and other job assistance programs. (See table 5.)
Persons with a disability who were unemployed at the time of the survey were more likely than those who were employed or not in the labor force to have used some type of career assistance. In July 2019, 20.8 percent of unemployed persons with a disability reported using a career assistance program, compared with 10.1 percent of employed persons with a disability and 5.3 percent of those not in the labor force.
Persons with a disability ages 16 to 64 were more likely to have used a career assistance program than those age 65 and over (10.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively).
Financial Assistance Programs
In July 2019, 58.1 percent of persons with a disability received financial assistance within the past year from one or more of the following sources: Workers Compensation, Social Security Disability Income, Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Disability compensation, disability insurance payments, Medicaid, Medicare, and other payments or programs. This was about the same percentage as in May 2012 (58.4 percent). (See table 6.)
Among persons with a disability in July 2019, those who were employed were least likely to have received some type of financial assistance within the past year (27.6 percent). Of those with a disability who were unemployed, 45.5 percent received assistance from at least one of the financial assistance programs listed above, compared with 65.8 percent for those not in the labor force. (Differences in use of financial assistance among those with a disability reflect a variety of factors such as age, work history, or program eligibility requirements.)
Some financial assistance programs include work limitations in order to establish or maintain program eligibility. In July 2019, the vast majority (91.7 percent) of those who received financial assistance within the past year reported that the program(s) they used did not cause them to work less than they otherwise would have.
Difficulty Completing Work Duties
Just over half of employed persons with a disability reported that their disability caused some difficulty in completing their current work duties in July 2019-27.8 percent reported a little difficulty in completing work duties, 19.2 percent reported moderate difficulty, and 6.9 percent reported severe difficulty. In July 2019, 46.1 percent of employed persons with a disability had no difficulty completing their current work duties. (See table 7.)
Among employed persons with a disability, those age 65 and over were less likely to report that they had some difficulty completing their work duties than were those ages 16 to 64-44.0 percent versus 56.1 percent. In July 2019, 55.8 percent of women and 52.2 percent of men reported some difficulty completing work duties due to their disability.
Requesting Changes in the Workplace
According to the July 2019 data, employed persons with a disability were more likely to have requested a change in their current workplace to do their job better than were those with no
disability (13.8 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively). Such changes included new or modified equipment; physical changes to the workplace; policy changes to the workplace; changes in work tasks, job structure, or schedule; changes in communication or information sharing; changes to comply with religious beliefs; accommodations for family or personal obligations; training; or other changes. Among workers with a disability, 15.4 percent of those ages 16 to 64 had requested a change in their current workplace, compared with 6.8 percent of those age 65 and over. (See table 8.)
Regardless of disability status, requests for changes to work tasks, job structure, or schedule, and requests for new or modified equipment were most common. (See table 9.)
Persons with a disability who asked for a change in their current workplace were more likely to have requested physical changes to the workplace than were those with no disability. In contrast, employed persons with no disability were more likely than those with a disability to request policy changes, training, or accommodations for family or personal obligations.
Commute
In July 2019, 73.6 percent of persons with a disability used their own vehicle for their commute to work, compared with 83.3 percent for persons with no disability. For persons with and without a disability, other commuting methods were used much less often; these methods included riding in a friend or family member's car, taking a bus, walking, and taking the train or subway. (See table 10.)
Work at Home
In July 2019, 26.3 percent of employed persons with a disability did some work at home as part of their job, compared with 23.0 percent of those with no disability. Older workers (age 65 and over) with a disability were more likely to do some work at home than those ages 16 to 64 (42.9 percent and 22.5 percent, respectively). Men and women with a disability were about equally likely to work at home (25.8 percent and 26.9 percent, respectively). (See table 11.)
Persons with a disability who had higher educational attainment were more likely to do some work at home. In July 2019, among persons with a disability age 25 and over, those with a bachelor's degree and higher were more than 4 times as likely to do some work at home than those with less than a high school diploma (51.2 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively).
Flexible Work Hours
Employed persons with a disability were more likely than those with no disability to have flexible work schedules in July 2019 (46.8 percent and 38.7 percent, respectively). These workers reported that they had flexible work hours that allowed them to vary the time they began or ended work. Both figures are up from May 2012 (42.2 percent and 35.0 percent, respectively.) (See table 12.)
In July 2019, 67.2 percent of workers with a disability age 65 and over had flexible work schedules, compared with 42.2 percent of those between 16 and 64 years of age. Men and women with disabilities were about equally likely to have flexible work hours.
Regardless of disability status, the likelihood of having a flexible work schedule was higher for persons with at least a bachelor's degree than for those with less education.
Temporary Jobs
In July 2019, 6.3 percent of employed persons with a disability held jobs that were temporary, compared with 4.6 percent of those with no disability. These workers expected their job to last only for a limited time or until the completion of a project. (See table 13.)
Technical Note
The data in this release were collected through a supplement to the July 2019 Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force status, demographics, and other characteristics of the nation's civilian noninstitutional population age 16 and over. The July 2019 supplement was designed to gather data in several specific areas related to the employment situation of persons with disabilities. The collection of these data was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor's Chief Evaluation Office.
Definitions and concepts from the monthly CPS
Disability status. The monthly CPS uses a set of six questions to identify persons with disabilities. In the CPS, persons are classified as having a disability if there is a response of "yes" to any of these questions. Persons who respond "no" to all of these questions are classified as having no disability. The disability questions are as follows.
This month we want to learn about people who have physical, mental, or emotional conditions that cause serious difficulty with their daily activities. Please answer for all household members who are 15 years old or over.
-
Is anyone deaf or does anyone have serious difficulty hearing?
-
Is anyone blind or does anyone have serious difficulty seeing, even when wearing glasses?
-
Because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition, does anyone have serious difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions?
-
Does anyone have serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs?
-
Does anyone have difficulty dressing or bathing?
-
Because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition, does anyone have difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor's office or shopping?
The CPS questions for identifying individuals with disabilities are only asked of household members who are age 15 and older. Each of the questions asks the respondent whether anyone in the household has the condition
described, and if the respondent replies "yes," they are then asked to identify everyone in the household who has the condition. Labor force measures from the CPS are tabulated for persons age 16 and older. More information on the disability questions and the merits and limitations of the CPS disability data is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/cpsdisability_faq.htm.
Labor force status. Employed persons are all those who, during the survey reference week, (a) did any work at all as paid employees; (b) worked in their own business, profession, or on their own farm; or (c) worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in a family member's business. Persons who were temporarily absent from their jobs because of illness, vacation, labor dispute, or another reason also are counted as employed.
Unemployed persons are those who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work at that time, and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the 4-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not have been looking for work to be classified as unemployed.
Civilian labor force comprises all persons classified as employed or unemployed.
Unemployment rate represents the number of unemployed persons as a percent of the civilian labor force.
Not in the labor force includes all persons who are not classified as employed or unemployed.
Not employed includes persons who were unemployed or not in the labor force.
Additional information on the concepts and methodology of the CPS is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm.
Selected questions and concepts from the July 2019 supplement
Barriers to employment. This information was obtained from responses to a question asked of persons with a disability who were not employed (that is, either unemployed or not in the labor force). Respondents were classified as having a barrier to employment if they answered "yes" to one or more of the response options in the following question.
The purpose of this next question is to identify barriers to employment faced by persons with difficulties. Do you consider any of the following a barrier to employment for you?
-
Lack of education or training
-
Lack of job counseling
-
Lack of transportation
-
Loss of government assistance
-
Need for special features at the job
-
Employer or coworker attitudes
-
Your difficulty (hearing/seeing/concentrating, remembering, or making decisions/walking or climbing stairs/dressing or bathing/doing errands alone)
-
Other
Prior work experience. This information was obtained from answers to the following question, which was asked of persons with a disability who were not employed and had not already reported working before.
Have you ever worked for pay at a job or business?
-
Yes
-
No
Career assistance. Persons with a disability were asked the following question to determine whether they had received certain types of career assistance. Individuals could give multiple responses.
The purpose of this next question is to find out if you have taken advantage of any of the following sources that help people prepare for work or advance on the job. In the past 5 years, have you received assistance from:
-
State Vocational Rehabilitation agencies
-
One-StopCareer Centers
-
Ticket to Work program
-
Assistive Technology Act program
-
Center for Independent Living for individuals with disabilities
-
Client Assistance Program
-
Any other employment assistance program
Financial assistance. This information was obtained from responses to two questions. All persons were asked the following question and could give multiple responses.
There are a variety of programs designed to provide financial assistance to people. In the past year, did you receive assistance from any of the following programs?
-
Workers' Compensation
-
Social Security Disability Income
-
Supplemental Security Income
-
Veterans Disability Compensation
-
Disability insurance payments
-
Other disability payments
-
Medicaid
-
Medicare
-
Other program
The following question was asked only of persons who indicated in the above question that they received assistance from one or more programs.
Some financial assistance programs include limitations on the amount of work you can do. Did this program cause you to work less than you would otherwise?
-
Yes
-
No
Level of disability-related difficulty in completing work duties. This information was obtained from answers to the following question, which was asked of employed persons with a disability.
Previously, you mentioned that you had difficulty (hearing/seeing/concentrating, remembering, or making decisions/walking or climbing stairs/dressing or bathing/doing errands alone). How has this difficulty affected your ability to complete current work duties? Would you say this has caused no difficulty, a little difficulty, moderate difficulty, or severe difficulty?
-
No difficulty
-
A little difficulty
-
Moderate difficulty
-
Severe difficulty
Requested changes in the current workplace. This information was obtained from answers to two questions. The first, asked of all employed persons, was as follows.
Have you ever requested any change in your current workplace to help you do your job better? For example, changes in work policies, equipment, or schedules.
-
Yes
-
No
The following question was asked only of persons who responded "yes" to the above question. Individuals could identify multiple changes.
What changes did you request?
-
New or modified equipment
-
Physical changes to the workplace
-
Policy changes to the workplace
-
Changes in work tasks, job structure, or schedule
-
Changes in communication or information sharing
-
Changes to comply with religious beliefs
-
Accommodations for family or personal obligations
-
Training
-
Other changes
Typical commute to work. This information was obtained from responses to the following question, which was asked of all employed persons. Individuals could identify multiple commuting methods.
How do you typically commute to work?
-
Bus
-
Specialized bus or van service for people with disabilities
-
Train/subway
-
Taxi
-
Own vehicle
-
Passenger in a friend or family member's car
-
Carpool
-
Bicycle
-
Walk
-
Other
-
Work from home
Work at home. This information was obtained from two questions. First, persons who answered "work from home" to the question regarding their typical commute to work were included among those who work at home. In addition, the following question was asked of all remaining employed persons.
Do you do any work at home for your job or business?
-
Yes
-
No
Flexible work hours. All employed persons were asked the following question to determine whether they have flexible work hours at their current job.
Do you have flexible work hours that allow you to vary or make changes in the time you begin and end work?
-
Yes
-
No
Temporary jobs. All employed persons were asked the following question to determine if their jobs were temporary.
Some people are in temporary jobs that last only for a limited time or until the completion of a project. Is your job temporary?
-
Yes
-
No
Comparability of the estimates
The concepts of barriers to employment, prior work experience, career and financial assistance, and other labor- related issues for persons with a disability used in the July 2019 survey are the same as those used in May 2012, the first time the supplement was fielded. The questions used to identify these workers were essentially unchanged.
However, there are a few issues that could affect the comparability of these estimates with those from 2012. For example, changes in the demographic characteristics of people with disabilities can complicate comparisons of data over time. Also, the 2012 and 2019 supplements were collected at different points in the business cycle. In addition, the 2019 supplement was collected in July, and the 2012 supplement was collected in May.
Reliability of the estimates
Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.
The monthly CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.
General information on the reliability of data from the
CPSisavailableat www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.
Table 1. Employment status of the civilian noninstitutional population by disability status and selected characteristics, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Civilian
|
|
|
Civilian labor force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not in
|
|
noninsti-
|
|
|
Employed
|
Unemployed
|
Characteristic
|
|
Participation
|
labor
|
tutional
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
force
|
|
population
|
Total
|
Total
|
Rate
|
|
|
population
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
259,225
|
166,526
|
64.2
|
159,469
|
61.5
|
7,057
|
4.2
|
92,699
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
125,378
|
88,459
|
70.6
|
85,059
|
67.8
|
3,400
|
3.8
|
36,919
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
133,847
|
78,067
|
58.3
|
74,410
|
55.6
|
3,657
|
4.7
|
55,780
|
PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30,344
|
6,344
|
20.9
|
5,830
|
19.2
|
513
|
8.1
|
24,001
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,019
|
3,388
|
24.2
|
3,141
|
22.4
|
247
|
7.3
|
10,632
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
16,325
|
2,956
|
18.1
|
2,689
|
16.5
|
267
|
9.0
|
13,369
|
Age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,982
|
5,222
|
34.9
|
4,751
|
31.7
|
470
|
9.0
|
9,760
|
16 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,526
|
600
|
39.3
|
503
|
33.0
|
97
|
16.1
|
926
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,888
|
947
|
50.2
|
800
|
42.4
|
147
|
15.6
|
941
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,068
|
909
|
44.0
|
856
|
41.4
|
53
|
5.8
|
1,158
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,392
|
1,172
|
34.6
|
1,092
|
32.2
|
80
|
6.8
|
2,220
|
55 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,108
|
1,593
|
26.1
|
1,500
|
24.6
|
93
|
5.9
|
4,515
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,362
|
1,122
|
7.3
|
1,079
|
7.0
|
43
|
3.8
|
14,240
|
Educational attainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
28,818
|
5,744
|
19.9
|
5,327
|
18.5
|
417
|
7.3
|
23,074
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,943
|
444
|
9.0
|
403
|
8.2
|
41
|
9.1
|
4,499
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . .
|
10,115
|
1,728
|
17.1
|
1,597
|
15.8
|
132
|
7.6
|
8,387
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,101
|
1,930
|
23.8
|
1,786
|
22.0
|
144
|
7.5
|
6,171
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,659
|
1,641
|
29.0
|
1,541
|
27.2
|
101
|
6.1
|
4,018
|
PERSONS WITH NO DISABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
228,881
|
160,182
|
70.0
|
153,639
|
67.1
|
6,543
|
4.1
|
68,699
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
111,359
|
85,071
|
76.4
|
81,918
|
73.6
|
3,153
|
3.7
|
26,288
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
117,522
|
75,111
|
63.9
|
71,721
|
61.0
|
3,390
|
4.5
|
42,411
|
Age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
191,282
|
151,632
|
79.3
|
145,361
|
76.0
|
6,271
|
4.1
|
39,650
|
16 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,202
|
22,997
|
63.5
|
20,814
|
57.5
|
2,183
|
9.5
|
13,206
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43,033
|
36,692
|
85.3
|
35,325
|
82.1
|
1,366
|
3.7
|
6,341
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
38,908
|
33,578
|
86.3
|
32,538
|
83.6
|
1,040
|
3.1
|
5,330
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37,000
|
32,054
|
86.6
|
31,154
|
84.2
|
900
|
2.8
|
4,946
|
55 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,139
|
26,312
|
72.8
|
25,530
|
70.6
|
782
|
3.0
|
9,827
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
37,599
|
8,550
|
22.7
|
8,278
|
22.0
|
272
|
3.2
|
29,049
|
Educational attainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
192,678
|
137,185
|
71.2
|
132,825
|
68.9
|
4,361
|
3.2
|
55,493
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,609
|
9,123
|
58.5
|
8,705
|
55.8
|
418
|
4.6
|
6,485
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . .
|
51,158
|
33,557
|
65.6
|
32,401
|
63.3
|
1,156
|
3.4
|
17,601
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . .
|
49,986
|
36,114
|
72.2
|
34,826
|
69.7
|
1,287
|
3.6
|
13,872
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
75,926
|
58,391
|
76.9
|
56,892
|
74.9
|
1,499
|
2.6
|
17,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
NOTE: These estimates, which come from a special supplemental survey, may differ slightly from previously published estimates for May 2012 that come from the regular monthly labor force survey.
Table 2. Persons with a disability who were not employed by age, sex, educational attainment, prior work experience, and barrier to employment, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
Characteristic
|
|
Not employed1
|
|
|
Percent distribution
|
Total
|
Barrier
|
|
No barrier
|
Total
|
|
Barrier
|
No barrier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24,514
|
11,635
|
|
12,322
|
100.0
|
|
47.5
|
50.3
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,231
|
7,292
|
|
2,662
|
100.0
|
|
71.3
|
26.0
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,283
|
4,343
|
|
9,659
|
100.0
|
|
30.4
|
67.6
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,878
|
5,287
|
|
5,310
|
100.0
|
|
48.6
|
48.8
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,636
|
6,347
|
|
7,012
|
100.0
|
|
46.5
|
51.4
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23,491
|
10,894
|
|
12,061
|
100.0
|
|
46.4
|
51.3
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,540
|
2,481
|
|
1,906
|
100.0
|
|
54.7
|
42.0
|
High school graduates, no college2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,518
|
3,982
|
|
4,366
|
100.0
|
|
46.7
|
51.3
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,315
|
3,000
|
|
3,194
|
100.0
|
|
47.5
|
50.6
|
Bachelor's degree and higher3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,118
|
1,430
|
|
2,595
|
100.0
|
|
34.7
|
63.0
|
Never worked4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,806
|
1,986
|
|
769
|
100.0
|
|
70.8
|
27.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Persons who are not employed include both the unemployed and those not in the labor force (neither working nor looking for work). Employed persons were not asked about barriers to employment.
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
-
This estimate represents all persons with a disability who have never worked. It includes both unemployed persons and persons not in the labor force.
NOTE: Persons with a disability were able to report more than one barrier to employment. Data may not sum to total because some persons did not
respond to the question identifying barriers to employment. Barriers to employment include: lack of education or training, lack of job counseling, lack of transportation, loss of government assistance, need for special features at the job, employer or coworker attitudes, own disability, and other.
Table 3. Persons with a disability who were not employed by age, sex, educational attainment, prior work experience, and type of barrier to employment, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Total not
|
|
|
Percent of total by type of barrier
|
|
|
|
em-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lack of
|
|
|
Loss of
|
Need for
|
|
|
|
|
ployed
|
Lack of
|
|
Employer
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
with a
|
educa-
|
Lack of
|
govern-
|
special
|
|
|
job
|
or
|
Own
|
|
|
barrier to
|
tion
|
transpor-
|
ment
|
features
|
Other
|
|
counsel-
|
coworker
|
disability
|
|
employ-
|
or
|
tation
|
assis-
|
at
|
|
|
ing
|
attitudes
|
|
|
|
ment1
|
training
|
|
tance
|
the job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11,635
|
12.2
|
5.1
|
10.6
|
4.4
|
9.9
|
7.6
|
79.0
|
16.8
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,292
|
14.3
|
6.4
|
12.1
|
5.3
|
12.5
|
9.1
|
81.6
|
13.5
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,343
|
8.7
|
2.8
|
7.9
|
2.9
|
5.5
|
5.1
|
74.6
|
22.3
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,287
|
12.2
|
5.1
|
9.9
|
4.6
|
9.8
|
7.9
|
80.0
|
15.6
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,347
|
12.2
|
5.0
|
11.1
|
4.3
|
10.0
|
7.4
|
78.2
|
17.8
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,894
|
11.7
|
4.8
|
9.9
|
4.3
|
9.5
|
7.5
|
79.1
|
16.8
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,481
|
20.6
|
6.9
|
11.9
|
3.6
|
8.3
|
6.3
|
75.3
|
17.9
|
High school graduates, no college2. . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,982
|
10.4
|
4.6
|
10.1
|
4.4
|
8.4
|
6.1
|
81.4
|
15.3
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,000
|
9.6
|
4.4
|
8.5
|
5.0
|
12.1
|
10.3
|
80.7
|
15.3
|
Bachelor's degree and higher3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,430
|
4.4
|
2.5
|
8.5
|
3.4
|
9.4
|
7.6
|
75.9
|
21.9
|
Never worked4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,986
|
16.7
|
7.2
|
11.0
|
3.4
|
10.9
|
4.0
|
76.2
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Persons who are not employed include both the unemployed and those not in the labor force (neither working nor looking for work). Employed persons were not asked about barriers to employment.
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
-
This estimate represents all persons with a disability who have never worked. It includes both unemployed persons and persons not in the labor force.
NOTE: Percents may sum to more than 100 percent because persons with a disability were able to report more than one barrier to employment.
Table 4. Persons with a disability who were not in the labor force by sex, age, educational attainment, and prior work experience, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
Not in the labor force
|
|
Percent distribution
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Previously
|
Never
|
Total
|
|
Previously
|
|
Never
|
|
|
worked
|
worked1
|
|
worked
|
|
worked1
|
PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24,001
|
|
21,254
|
2,747
|
100.0
|
|
88.6
|
|
11.4
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
10,632
|
|
9,391
|
1,241
|
100.0
|
|
88.3
|
|
11.7
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,369
|
|
11,863
|
1,506
|
100.0
|
|
88.7
|
|
11.3
|
Age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,760
|
|
7,384
|
2,376
|
100.0
|
|
75.7
|
|
24.3
|
16 to 24 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
926
|
|
233
|
694
|
100.0
|
|
25.1
|
|
74.9
|
25 to 34 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
941
|
|
494
|
447
|
100.0
|
|
52.5
|
|
47.5
|
35 to 44 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,158
|
|
855
|
303
|
100.0
|
|
73.8
|
|
26.2
|
45 to 54 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,220
|
|
1,778
|
442
|
100.0
|
|
80.1
|
|
19.9
|
55 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,515
|
|
4,024
|
491
|
100.0
|
|
89.1
|
|
10.9
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,240
|
|
13,870
|
370
|
100.0
|
|
97.4
|
|
2.6
|
Educational attainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23,074
|
|
21,021
|
2,053
|
100.0
|
|
91.1
|
|
8.9
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,499
|
|
3,711
|
789
|
100.0
|
|
82.5
|
|
17.5
|
High school graduates, no college2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,387
|
|
7,535
|
852
|
100.0
|
|
89.8
|
|
10.2
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,171
|
|
5,877
|
294
|
100.0
|
|
95.2
|
|
4.8
|
Bachelor's degree and higher3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,018
|
|
3,899
|
118
|
100.0
|
|
97.1
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
This estimate does not represent all persons with a disability who have never worked. It excludes a small number of unemployed persons who have never worked before.
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
Table 5. Persons with a disability who received career assistance in the past 5 years by current employment status, prior work experience, and age, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
Received career assistance1
|
|
Persons
|
|
Percent of
|
Characteristic
|
with a
|
Number
|
persons
|
|
disability
|
with a
|
|
|
|
|
|
disability
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30,344
|
1,968
|
6.5
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
590
|
10.1
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
513
|
107
|
20.8
|
Not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24,001
|
1,272
|
5.3
|
Previously worked. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
21,254
|
1,065
|
5.0
|
Never worked2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,747
|
208
|
7.6
|
Total, 16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,982
|
1,550
|
10.3
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
565
|
11.9
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
470
|
98
|
20.8
|
Not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,760
|
887
|
9.1
|
Previously worked. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,384
|
693
|
9.4
|
Never worked2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,376
|
194
|
8.2
|
Total, 65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,362
|
419
|
2.7
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
24
|
2.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
43
|
9
|
-
|
Not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,240
|
385
|
2.7
|
Previously worked. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,870
|
371
|
2.7
|
Never worked2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
370
|
14
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
-
Career assistance programs include: State Vocational Rehabilitation agencies, One-Stop Career Centers, Ticket to Work program, Assistive Technology Act program, Center for Independent Living for individuals with disabilities, Client Assistance Program, and other.
-
This estimate does not represent all persons with a disability who have never worked. It excludes a small number of unemployed persons who have never worked before.
NOTE: Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000).
Table 6. Persons with a disability who used a ﬁnancial assistance program in the past year by age, employment status, usual full- or part-time status, and program limitation on work, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
|
Persons who used a ﬁnancial assistance program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of persons who used a
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﬁnancial assistance program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
Percent of
|
|
Worked
|
Did not
|
|
|
|
total
|
|
less
|
work less
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
because
|
because
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
program1
|
program1
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
30,344
|
17,634
|
|
58.1
|
100.0
|
7.3
|
91.7
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,982
|
8,033
|
|
53.6
|
100.0
|
11.9
|
86.7
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
15,362
|
9,601
|
|
62.5
|
100.0
|
3.4
|
95.9
|
Employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
1,610
|
|
27.6
|
100.0
|
14.1
|
85.2
|
Usually work full time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,957
|
767
|
|
19.4
|
100.0
|
7.7
|
91.8
|
Usually work part time. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,873
|
843
|
|
45.0
|
100.0
|
20.0
|
79.3
|
Unemployed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
513
|
233
|
|
45.5
|
100.0
|
6.4
|
92.8
|
Not in the labor force. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24,001
|
15,791
|
|
65.8
|
100.0
|
6.6
|
92.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Persons with a disability were able to report more than one ﬁnancial assistance program, and the report of a limitation could refer to any of the assistance programs used. Data may not sum to total because some persons did not respond to the question on work limitation.
NOTE: Full time is 35 hours or more per week; part time is less than 35 hours. Financial assistance programs include: Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability Income, Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Disability Compensation, disability insurance payments, Medicaid, Medicare, and other payments or programs.
Table 7. Employed persons with a disability by age, sex, and level of disability-related difficulty in completing current work duties, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
Total
|
|
Percent of total employed by level of difficulty
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A little
|
Moderate
|
|
Severe
|
employed
|
Total
|
|
No difficulty
|
|
|
|
difficulty
|
difficulty
|
|
difficulty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
100.0
|
|
46.1
|
27.8
|
19.2
|
|
6.9
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
100.0
|
|
43.9
|
28.6
|
20.1
|
|
7.4
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
100.0
|
|
56.0
|
23.9
|
15.2
|
|
4.9
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,141
|
100.0
|
|
47.8
|
28.2
|
18.1
|
|
5.9
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,689
|
100.0
|
|
44.2
|
27.3
|
20.5
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 8. Employed persons who requested a change in their current workplace to help them do their job better by age, sex, and disability status, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
|
Requested a change in current
|
|
|
Total
|
|
workplace
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
employed
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
of total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
159,469
|
14,827
|
|
9.3
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150,112
|
14,141
|
|
9.4
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,357
|
686
|
|
7.3
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
85,059
|
7,435
|
|
8.7
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
74,410
|
7,392
|
|
9.9
|
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
805
|
|
13.8
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
732
|
|
15.4
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
73
|
|
6.8
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,141
|
354
|
|
11.3
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,689
|
451
|
|
16.8
|
|
Persons with no disability
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153,639
|
14,022
|
|
9.1
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145,361
|
13,409
|
|
9.2
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,278
|
613
|
|
7.4
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,918
|
7,082
|
|
8.6
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71,721
|
6,940
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Data on people who requested a change in their current workplace are restricted to those who also provided a response about the type of change requested. A relatively small number of people who did not specify the type of change requested are excluded from these estimates, as they were for the May 2012 estimates.
Table 9. Employed persons who requested a change in their current workplace to help them do their job better by age, sex, disability status, and type of change requested, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of total by type of change requested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total who
|
|
|
|
Work
|
|
Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tasks,
|
Changes in
|
to
|
Accommo-
|
|
|
|
requested a
|
|
Physical
|
Policy
|
|
|
|
New or
|
job
|
communi-
|
comply
|
dations for
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
change in
|
changes
|
changes
|
|
|
modiﬁed
|
struc-
|
cation or
|
with
|
family or
|
Training
|
Other
|
|
current
|
to the
|
to the
|
|
equipment
|
ture, or
|
information
|
reli-
|
personal
|
|
|
|
workplace
|
workplace
|
workplace
|
|
|
|
|
sched-
|
sharing
|
gious
|
obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ule
|
|
beliefs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . .
|
14,827
|
36.3
|
14.8
|
20.8
|
45.8
|
15.1
|
1.6
|
13.4
|
12.2
|
11.3
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
14,141
|
36.1
|
14.8
|
20.7
|
46.3
|
15.1
|
1.5
|
13.6
|
12.2
|
11.1
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . .
|
686
|
40.0
|
14.7
|
24.0
|
35.8
|
14.4
|
1.8
|
10.7
|
12.3
|
15.2
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,435
|
42.7
|
16.3
|
21.8
|
43.2
|
15.2
|
1.9
|
11.0
|
13.9
|
10.4
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,392
|
29.8
|
13.3
|
19.9
|
48.4
|
14.9
|
1.2
|
15.9
|
10.5
|
12.2
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . .
|
805
|
33.0
|
21.0
|
8.7
|
40.2
|
11.6
|
0.1
|
8.7
|
6.5
|
18.4
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
732
|
33.9
|
21.3
|
8.9
|
41.5
|
12.4
|
0.1
|
9.6
|
6.7
|
17.0
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . .
|
73
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
354
|
34.3
|
25.3
|
12.3
|
37.9
|
13.4
|
0.2
|
9.2
|
5.5
|
16.8
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
451
|
32.1
|
17.6
|
5.8
|
42.0
|
10.2
|
-
|
8.4
|
7.2
|
19.6
|
Persons with no disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . .
|
14,022
|
36.5
|
14.4
|
21.5
|
46.1
|
15.3
|
1.6
|
13.7
|
12.5
|
10.9
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
13,409
|
36.2
|
14.4
|
21.3
|
46.5
|
15.2
|
1.6
|
13.8
|
12.5
|
10.8
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . .
|
613
|
41.8
|
14.3
|
26.1
|
36.8
|
15.8
|
2.0
|
12.0
|
13.2
|
13.1
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
7,082
|
43.1
|
15.8
|
22.3
|
43.5
|
15.3
|
2.0
|
11.1
|
14.4
|
10.1
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6,940
|
29.6
|
13.0
|
20.8
|
48.8
|
15.2
|
1.3
|
16.4
|
10.7
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Data on people who requested a change in their current workplace are restricted to those who also provided a response about the type of change requested. A relatively small number of people who did not specify the type of change requested are excluded from these estimates, as they were for the May 2012 estimates. Percents may sum to more than 100 percent because employed persons may have requested more than one change. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000).
Table 10. Employed persons by typical commute to work and disability status, July 2019
[Percent distribution]
|
Characteristic
|
Total
|
Persons with a
|
Persons with
|
disability
|
no disability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total employed (in thousands). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
159,469
|
5,830
|
153,639
|
Percent of employed persons by commute method
|
|
|
|
Total employed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
Bus. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.3
|
3.7
|
2.2
|
Specialized bus or van service for people with disabilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
Train/subway. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.7
|
1.5
|
2.8
|
Taxi. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
0.3
|
Own vehicle. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
83.0
|
73.6
|
83.3
|
Passenger in a friend or family member's car. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.7
|
4.7
|
2.6
|
Carpool. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1.1
|
1.9
|
1.1
|
Bicycle. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
Walk. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.3
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
Other. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
Work from home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4.9
|
7.9
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
NOTE: The percent using each commuting method may sum to more than 100 percent because employed persons may have reported more than one method.
Table 11. Employed persons who worked at home by age, sex, educational attainment, and disability status, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
Worked at home
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
Percent of
|
employed
|
Number
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
159,469
|
36,876
|
23.1
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150,112
|
33,637
|
22.4
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,357
|
3,239
|
34.6
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
85,059
|
19,268
|
22.7
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
74,410
|
17,608
|
23.7
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
138,152
|
35,645
|
25.8
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,108
|
629
|
6.9
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,998
|
3,722
|
10.9
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,612
|
7,321
|
20.0
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58,433
|
23,973
|
41.0
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
1,532
|
26.3
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
1,069
|
22.5
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
463
|
42.9
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,141
|
809
|
25.8
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,689
|
723
|
26.9
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,327
|
1,497
|
28.1
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
403
|
48
|
12.0
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,597
|
218
|
13.7
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,786
|
441
|
24.7
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,541
|
789
|
51.2
|
Persons with no disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153,639
|
35,344
|
23.0
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145,361
|
32,568
|
22.4
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,278
|
2,776
|
33.5
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,918
|
18,459
|
22.5
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71,721
|
16,885
|
23.5
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
132,825
|
34,148
|
25.7
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,705
|
581
|
6.7
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32,401
|
3,504
|
10.8
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34,826
|
6,879
|
19.8
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56,892
|
23,184
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
NOTE: Persons who worked at home include those who responded that they work at home when asked about their typical commute and those who responded yes when asked if they do any work at home for their job or business.
Table 12. Employed persons with ﬂexible work hours by age, sex, educational attainment, and disability status, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
Flexible work hours
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
Percent of
|
employed
|
Number
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
159,469
|
62,152
|
39.0
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150,112
|
56,912
|
37.9
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,357
|
5,240
|
56.0
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
85,059
|
33,667
|
39.6
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
74,410
|
28,485
|
38.3
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
138,152
|
56,082
|
40.6
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,108
|
2,578
|
28.3
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,998
|
10,712
|
31.5
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,612
|
14,051
|
38.4
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58,433
|
28,740
|
49.2
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
2,728
|
46.8
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
2,003
|
42.2
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
725
|
67.2
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,141
|
1,489
|
47.4
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,689
|
1,239
|
46.1
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,327
|
2,523
|
47.4
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
403
|
149
|
36.9
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,597
|
632
|
39.6
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,786
|
804
|
45.0
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,541
|
938
|
60.9
|
Persons with no disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153,639
|
59,424
|
38.7
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145,361
|
54,909
|
37.8
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,278
|
4,515
|
54.5
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,918
|
32,178
|
39.3
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71,721
|
27,246
|
38.0
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
132,825
|
53,559
|
40.3
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,705
|
2,429
|
27.9
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32,401
|
10,080
|
31.1
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34,826
|
13,247
|
38.0
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56,892
|
27,803
|
48.9
|
|
|
|
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
NOTE: Flexible work hours allow employed persons to vary or make changes in the time they begin and end work.
Table 13. Employed persons with temporary jobs by age, sex, educational attainment, and disability status, July 2019
[Numbers in thousands]
|
|
|
Temporary job
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Characteristic
|
|
Percent of
|
employed
|
Number
|
total
|
|
|
|
|
employed
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
159,469
|
7,487
|
4.7
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
150,112
|
7,108
|
4.7
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,357
|
379
|
4.1
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
85,059
|
4,106
|
4.8
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
74,410
|
3,382
|
4.5
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
138,152
|
4,291
|
3.1
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
9,108
|
662
|
7.3
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
33,998
|
921
|
2.7
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
36,612
|
945
|
2.6
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
58,433
|
1,763
|
3.0
|
Persons with a disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,830
|
366
|
6.3
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
4,751
|
331
|
7.0
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,079
|
35
|
3.2
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
3,141
|
235
|
7.5
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
2,689
|
131
|
4.9
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5,327
|
305
|
5.7
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
403
|
32
|
7.9
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,597
|
77
|
4.8
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,786
|
105
|
5.9
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1,541
|
90
|
5.9
|
Persons with no disability
|
|
|
|
Total, 16 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
153,639
|
7,122
|
4.6
|
16 to 64 years. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
145,361
|
6,777
|
4.7
|
65 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,278
|
344
|
4.2
|
Men. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
81,918
|
3,871
|
4.7
|
Women. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
71,721
|
3,251
|
4.5
|
Total, 25 years and over. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
132,825
|
3,986
|
3.0
|
Less than a high school diploma. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8,705
|
630
|
7.2
|
High school graduates, no college1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
32,401
|
844
|
2.6
|
Some college or associate degree. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
34,826
|
840
|
2.4
|
Bachelor's degree and higher2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
56,892
|
1,672
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
-
Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
-
Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.
NOTE: A temporary job is one that lasts only for a limited time or until the completion of a project.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 14:08:08 UTC
|
|