Perspectium : Provides Integration with Amazon Web Services for Seamless IT Service and Support

Perspectium,
a leader in service management integration, today announced a new
product, ServiceBond
for AWS, that integrates IT support between Amazon Web Services
(AWS) and a customer’s ServiceNow service management system. Now
customers can use their existing IT Service Management (ITSM) systems to
create, view, update and resolve AWS cases without having to separately
access the AWS Support Portal. ServiceBond for AWS is designed to
eliminate the need for duplicate entries of service or support
information and enable seamless support between a customer’s own IT team
and the AWS Support team, with each using their system of choice.
“Perspectium’s ServiceBond for AWS solution allows us to create and
share support tickets with AWS without having to enter them into
multiple platforms,” said Steve Tolson, Program Manager for Service
Engineering at CDW. “The integration between ServiceNow and AWS Support
Center is an important requirement to help CDW provide exceptional
service for our Managed Services customers. ServiceBond for AWS was
quick and easy to install, configure, test and deploy. It only took a
few days to get it working in our production environment.”
ServiceBond for AWS is designed to make support processes more
efficient, preserve data quality, lessen the chance of errors, provide
greater visibility into incidents and ensure consistent, measurable, and
repeatable service actions. Now, users don’t need to log in to multiple
systems to initiate or work with AWS cases or “swivel chair” from one
system to another to get support, see updates or provide service. The
replication between an organization’s ServiceNow instances and the AWS
Support Center also allows the incident to remain a part of an
organization’s own ITSM process, so it can continue to flow seamlessly
across internal applications, including tools for development and
customer support.
“IT Service Management Tools are an important cog in the Enterprise IT
management and provisioning life cycle,” said Clive D’Souza,
Global Head, Business Development for AWS Service Catalog, AWS
Marketplace (Americas), and AWS Control Tower, Amazon Web Services, Inc.
“We’re delighted to be working with Perspectium to improve customer
experience by allowing customers to seamlessly provision native AWS
services and third-party ISV Software from AWS Marketplace using the AWS
Service Catalog – ServiceBond integration.”
“With rapid adoption of AWS and the common practice of employing hybrid
infrastructure, organizations want to ensure seamless experiences for
users and establish fully integrated data and services,” said David Loo,
CEO of Perspectium. “By integrating the systems for IT service between
AWS Support and a company’s own IT organization, Perspectium enables
single-source service management to efficiently solve issues, make
requests, conduct work, enable transparency, measure success and share
status. ServiceBond for AWS links AWS Support with an organization’s
familiar in-house service tools for fully unified operation.”
Leveraging the Perspectium Integration Mesh, contextual aware data is
transformed from the native format of an organization’s own service
management tool to the native format of AWS Support Center and back
again, allowing equal mapping of fields and updating of data for
real-time, lock-step updates. Initially, ServiceBond for AWS will
integrate with ServiceNow, but support for other ITSM tools and
additional service provider organizations is expected shortly.
Because incident data for AWS can now reside within an organization’s
own ITSM tool, personnel can easily report on that data—number of
incidents created and resolved, the mean resolution time, and so forth.
Service providers can utilize ServiceBond for AWS to make the status of
incidents visible to their customers, enhancing transparency and
improving customer experience. Service providers can also better track
their performance to ensure or prove meeting agreed upon service levels
with customers. Providers can now have all incident details in a single
place.
Perspectium ServiceBond for AWS is available on AWS
Marketplace immediately.
About Perspectium
Service management is supposed to be an enterprise-wide best practice
but is often limited by being stuck within individual departments and
applications. Perspectium solves
the problem of data and process silos by integrating context-aware
information in real-time through a complete, end-to-end service. As a
result, Perspectium enables seamless service delivery within enterprises
and service providers. Perspectium provides always-current, secure
integration solutions as managed cloud services allowing developers to
focus on other digital transformation priorities. Perspectium provides
ridiculously high levels of scalability and availability, solving
intricate integration challenges for some of the world’s largest
organizations.
