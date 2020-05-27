Log in
Perspectium : Simplifies Data Replication from ServiceNow for Reporting, Business Intelligence and Machine Learning with New Free and Low-Cost Services

05/27/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Perspectium DataSync is a Fully Managed, Cloud-Delivered Service that “Un-silos” ServiceNow Data

Perspectium, the pioneer of service management integration as a service, today announced two new products aimed at quickly and easily extracting data from ServiceNow instances for reporting, business intelligence, analytics and machine learning purposes. Perspectium DataSync Free is offered free of charge for securely replicating up to one million incidents per month out of a ServiceNow instance. For customers with larger data volumes, Perspectium DataSync Express replicates up to five million transactions—including incidents, problems, changes, requests, and more--per month, and is affordably priced at only $1000 per month. Either service can be set up quickly, with the first data exchange happening in a matter of minutes.

Organizations using ServiceNow quickly accumulate valuable data, and as the volume of that data increases, many find that ServiceNow analytics or reporting are insufficient or not flexible enough for their needs. Others want to use their external business intelligence or machine learning tools of choice or merge the data with information from other systems by replicating it to a data warehouse. Still others want to avoid performance degradation of ServiceNow applications when extracting large amounts of data. And some want to make data from ServiceNow more widely available to other groups within their company without putting the production instance at risk.

Large enterprises and service providers have adopted Perspectium DataSync as a fully managed service to replicate data from ServiceNow in real-time with massive scalability and no performance impact. Now, with the availability of Perspectium DataSync Free and DataSync Express, organizations of all sizes can effortlessly utilize their tools of choice for reporting, business intelligence, analytics and machine learning applications. Both products include a hosted database into which data is replicated - so that all customers have to do is point their tools to that database to start getting value.

“Now more than ever, companies want to use their own reporting, analytical and AI tools on the growing collection of data siloed in their ServiceNow instance,” said David Loo, CEO of Perspectium. “Perspectium DataSync Free and DataSync Express open up a new world of freedom, utility and intelligence to organizations of all sizes. This is a major leap ahead for companies wanting to drive continuous improvement and conduct service management more efficiently and effectively.”

Perspectium DataSync Free is not bounded by any time limits or tied to sample data. It is a fully-featured, fully-managed product offered without charge. With it, customers can replicate up to one million incidents per month using a bulk transfer based on their custom parameters. Perspectium DataSync Express allows replication of up to five million incidents, problems, changes, requests and more per month. Both Perspectium DataSync Free and DataSync Express are available from the ServiceNow App Store. For DataSync Express: https://store.servicenow.com/sn_appstore_store.do#!/store/application/e9cda3addb04f70044bb14613996191b/5.0.0; and for DataSync Free: https://store.servicenow.com/sn_appstore_store.do#!/store/application/edd93185db009490578073278c96190b/5.0.1.

Perspectium also has products for companies with larger or more complex data replication needs. In addition, Perspectium provides fully maintained services for automating connectivity between multiple instances of ServiceNow, connecting with service providers or customers, and bridging process between applications used for ITSM, Development, CRM and others.

More information about DataSync can be found at www.perspectium.com.

For a self-guided demo: https://www.perspectium.com/lp-datasync-demo/

About Perspectium

Service management is supposed to be an enterprise-wide best practice but is often limited by being stuck within individual departments and applications. Perspectium solves the problem of data and process silos by integrating context-aware information in real-time through a complete, end-to-end service. As a result, Perspectium enables seamless service delivery within enterprises and service providers. Perspectium provides always-current, secure integration solutions as managed cloud services allowing developers to focus on other digital transformation priorities. Perspectium provides ridiculously high levels of scalability and availability, solving intricate integration challenges for some of the world’s largest organizations.


© Business Wire 2020
