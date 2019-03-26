Perspectum : Diagnostics Named Fastest Growing UK-based Life Science Company

Perspectum has been named by Beauhurst as the fastest growing Life Science Company in the UK. Beauhurst, specialists in assessing start-ups and fast-growing British companies, released the findings earlier this month. Perspectum’s turnover growth was measured against 23,000 other companies, with results setting it in first place.

This rapid growth is driven by the international success of its innovative medical imaging software, including LiverMultiScan. Using proprietary, patented protected technology, to quantify liver tissue using multiparametric MRI. In January, Perspectum expanded its clinical product portfolio to include quantitative biliary system imaging, with MRCP+.

Perspectum’s iron-corrected T1 (cT1) biomarker, which can be used to assess non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), has also recently been patented. Perspectum’s expertise in medical imaging and metabolic disease has been highly sought by drug companies and patient groups, with over 25% of the US population residing within 20 miles of a LiverMultiScan-enabled site and over 40% of Phase 2 NASH trials using Perspectum’s technology. Perspectum is central to the UK network of Digital Medical Imaging and Digital Pathology Centres, featuring in 3 of the 5 successful bids to receive government funding of £50 million. This success has driven the company’s global expansion, with new offices opening in Singapore and San Francisco last year, and a further office opening in Dallas in May 2019.

Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, CEO of Perspectum, commented: “I was delighted to hear that we have been recognized as the highest growing UK-based company within the Life Sciences industry. Liver disease is one of the leading causes of mortality globally and this ranking from Beauhurst demonstrates the value that Perspectum can offer in supporting its early diagnosis. As we continue to innovate, expanding our product offering into different areas of research, this momentum is only going to continue.”

Dr. Pol Boudes, Chief Medical Officer at CymaBay Therapeutics, commented: “It is evident from our work with Perspectum on an important clinical study over this past year, that the company is undergoing tremendous growth and success. They committed themselves to accelerating the usually difficult phase of patient enrolment and ensured that the logistics of incorporating multiple imaging modalities didn’t delay the study’s start date. The team delivered on these objectives without sacrificing their standards on quality. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Perspectum in the future.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005638/en/