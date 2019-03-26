Perspectum : Diagnostics Named Fastest Growing UK-based Life Science Company

Perspectum has been named by Beauhurst as the fastest growing Life
Science Company in the UK. Beauhurst, specialists in assessing start-ups
and fast-growing British companies, released the findings earlier this
month. Perspectum’s turnover growth was measured against 23,000 other
companies, with results setting it in first place.
This rapid growth is driven by the international success of its
innovative medical imaging software, including LiverMultiScan.
Using proprietary, patented protected technology, to quantify liver
tissue using multiparametric MRI. In January, Perspectum expanded its
clinical product portfolio to include quantitative biliary system
imaging, with MRCP+.
Perspectum’s iron-corrected T1 (cT1) biomarker, which can be used to
assess non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH), has also recently been patented. Perspectum’s
expertise in medical imaging and metabolic disease has been highly
sought by drug companies and patient groups, with over 25% of the US
population residing within 20 miles of a LiverMultiScan-enabled
site and over 40% of Phase 2 NASH trials using Perspectum’s technology.
Perspectum is central to the UK network of Digital Medical Imaging and
Digital Pathology Centres, featuring in 3 of the 5 successful bids to
receive government funding of £50 million. This success has driven the
company’s global expansion, with new offices opening in Singapore and
San Francisco last year, and a further office opening in Dallas in May
2019.
Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, CEO of Perspectum, commented: “I was delighted to
hear that we have been recognized as the highest growing UK-based
company within the Life Sciences industry. Liver disease is one of the
leading causes of mortality globally and this ranking from Beauhurst
demonstrates the value that Perspectum can offer in supporting its early
diagnosis. As we continue to innovate, expanding our product offering
into different areas of research, this momentum is only going to
continue.”
Dr. Pol Boudes, Chief Medical Officer at CymaBay Therapeutics,
commented: “It is evident from our work with Perspectum on an important
clinical study over this past year, that the company is undergoing
tremendous growth and success. They committed themselves to accelerating
the usually difficult phase of patient enrolment and ensured that the
logistics of incorporating multiple imaging modalities didn’t delay the
study’s start date. The team delivered on these objectives without
sacrificing their standards on quality. I look forward to continuing our
partnership with Perspectum in the future.”
