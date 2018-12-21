Perspectum Diagnostics: New Data Reveals Prevalence of Iron Overload in UK Biobank Population

New research reveals 4.8% of the UK population have elevated liver iron.
The study, conducted by the University of
Westminster and Perspectum Diagnostics, used MRI to non-invasively
assess levels of liver iron.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005012/en/
LiverMultiScan image (Photo: Business Wire)
Researchers studied the burden of liver disease from excess fat and
iron storage within the UK BioBank population. Over 20% have
excess fat in their livers, and 4.8% have elevated liver iron
levels, with 1.3% having elevated levels of both fat and
iron. The numbers of individuals with abnormal levels for two key risk
factors of significant liver disease are considerable
and represent potentially 2 million NHS patients. The UK health system
is under-prepared for the current liver disease epidemic.
Iron overload is traditionally associated with genetic disorders such as
hereditary haemochromatosis (HH) or as a results of repeated blood
transfusions. However elevated levels of liver iron are now often
associated with metabolic diseases including insulin resistance, type 2
diabetes and NAFLD. Elevated liver iron is associated with the
development of fibrosis and cirrhosis and thought to be involved in the
progression from fibrosis to liver cancer.
Diagnostic pathways for liver iron currently rely on simple blood tests,
which often miss early stages of iron accumulation, and liver biopsy.
However, ferritin levels can be influenced by liver damage and
inflammation, and in many cases do not correlate well with liver iron
stores. Therefore, the development of robust, widely available and
non-invasive techniques for the measurement of liver iron are needed.
This study used the quantitative MRI behind LiverMultiScan to safely
and painlessly assess liver health.
Haemochromatosis UK, the national charity representing patients with
iron overload, have recently launched an awareness campaign in the House
of Commons, and received support from the UK government, the National
Consortium of Intelligent Medical Imaging, and GE Healthcare
and Perspectum Diagnostics, to improve the availability of MRI scanners
with LiverMultiScan and automated image processing to
identify NHS patients with iron overload.
“Haemochromatosis is a chronic genetic iron overload condition that
can be fatal if undetected and untreated. Haemochromatosis UK (HUK) is
delighted to see that new and non-invasive ways of detecting iron
overload are breaking through and beginning to make a positive
difference to the burden on the public at risk and the NHS. Perspectum’s
BioBank study supports what we at HUK have long believed to be true;
there are potentially many people across the UK with iron overload which
is currently undetected, may be caused by haemochromatosis, and is
likely to be negatively impacting quality of life. The potential that
LiverMultiScan has to offer these people cannot be underestimated; a
more accurate diagnosis, the avoidance of invasive testing and a quicker
route to treatment so they can begin to manage their iron overload
rather than being totally unaware that it could be the cause of a series
of underlying health problems.” Corrina Towers, Chair,
Haemochromatosis UK
Read the full paper from PLOS ONE here http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0209340
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005012/en/