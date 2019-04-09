Perspectum Diagnostics: New Quantitative Biliary Imaging Technology Could Transform PSC Clinical Practice

A ground-breaking quantitative biliary imaging tool, MRCP+, will be
launched at the International Liver Congress this week. Focusing on its
utility in clinical practice, new data found in MRCP+ studies of Primary
Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) patients will be presented by international
biliary experts, including Professor Michael Manns, Dr Kris Kowdley and
Dr Gideon Hirschfield.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005633/en/
A healthy biliary tree, produced using quantitative MRCP imaging technology (Photo: Business Wire)
John Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Baylor College of
Medicine, Former President, American Association for the Study of Liver
Diseases, commented on the new development: “Non- invasive MRCP+
detection of both the numbers and diameters of strictures in patients
with PSC has the potential to become a primary end-point for therapeutic
trials in PSC”.
"The ability to diagnose and monitor the progression of PSC is needed to
help develop new treatments, improve methods for cancer surveillance and
allow the early management of symptoms and complications of PSC. MRCP+
will provide additional information for clinicians and researchers,
helping address unmet need for patients with PSC," added Martine
Walmsley, Chair of Trustees for PSC Support, who will speak at the
workshop.
Perspectum Diagnostics, the medical imaging company behind MRCP+, will
present a series of posters at the International Liver Congress,
showcasing data from its recent studies.
-
FRI-068, Friday 12th April: ‘Quantitative Biliary Tree Imaging by
MRI: Evaluating New Technology Across Patient Cohorts with Autoimmune
Liver Disease’
MRCP+ was found to give robust measurements that could assist with
objectively differentiating PSC patients, bringing to light the
possibility of further investigations into quantitative MRCP as a PSC
disease and therapy monitoring tool.
-
FRI-069, Saturday 13th April: ‘Quantitative MRCP imaging:
Preliminary observations in a cohort of paediatric patients with liver
and biliary diseases.’
MRCP is especially limited in paediatric assessment, where biliary
changes may be less advanced. Perspectum explored quantitative MRCP’s
potential in paediatric patient evaluation, particularly those with
overlapping autoimmune hepatitis and PSC. MRCP+ provided measures that
could objectively differentiate patients with PSC from healthy or other
liver disease patients, with the potential for monitoring and severity
assessment applications.
-
SAT-425, Saturday 13th April: ‘Quantitative MRCP Imaging (MRCP+):
Accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility evaluation in healthy and
liver disease patients.
This study, examining healthy and liver disease subjects, found that
MRCP+ could provide easily interpreted, quantitative measurement and
performance profile characteristics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005633/en/