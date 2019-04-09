Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Perspectum Diagnostics: New Quantitative Biliary Imaging Technology Could Transform PSC Clinical Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

A ground-breaking quantitative biliary imaging tool, MRCP+, will be launched at the International Liver Congress this week. Focusing on its utility in clinical practice, new data found in MRCP+ studies of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) patients will be presented by international biliary experts, including Professor Michael Manns, Dr Kris Kowdley and Dr Gideon Hirschfield.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005633/en/

A healthy biliary tree, produced using quantitative MRCP imaging technology (Photo: Business Wire)

A healthy biliary tree, produced using quantitative MRCP imaging technology (Photo: Business Wire)

John Vierling, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Former President, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, commented on the new development: “Non- invasive MRCP+ detection of both the numbers and diameters of strictures in patients with PSC has the potential to become a primary end-point for therapeutic trials in PSC”.

"The ability to diagnose and monitor the progression of PSC is needed to help develop new treatments, improve methods for cancer surveillance and allow the early management of symptoms and complications of PSC. MRCP+ will provide additional information for clinicians and researchers, helping address unmet need for patients with PSC," added Martine Walmsley, Chair of Trustees for PSC Support, who will speak at the workshop.

Perspectum Diagnostics, the medical imaging company behind MRCP+, will present a series of posters at the International Liver Congress, showcasing data from its recent studies.

  • FRI-068, Friday 12th April: ‘Quantitative Biliary Tree Imaging by MRI: Evaluating New Technology Across Patient Cohorts with Autoimmune Liver Disease’

MRCP+ was found to give robust measurements that could assist with objectively differentiating PSC patients, bringing to light the possibility of further investigations into quantitative MRCP as a PSC disease and therapy monitoring tool.

  • FRI-069, Saturday 13th April: ‘Quantitative MRCP imaging: Preliminary observations in a cohort of paediatric patients with liver and biliary diseases.’

MRCP is especially limited in paediatric assessment, where biliary changes may be less advanced. Perspectum explored quantitative MRCP’s potential in paediatric patient evaluation, particularly those with overlapping autoimmune hepatitis and PSC. MRCP+ provided measures that could objectively differentiate patients with PSC from healthy or other liver disease patients, with the potential for monitoring and severity assessment applications.

  • SAT-425, Saturday 13th April: ‘Quantitative MRCP Imaging (MRCP+): Accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility evaluation in healthy and liver disease patients.

This study, examining healthy and liver disease subjects, found that MRCP+ could provide easily interpreted, quantitative measurement and performance profile characteristics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aIDEA CELLULAR : Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue to open on Wednesday
AQ
09:50aINDIAN OVERSEAS BANK : reduces interest rate on loans by 5 bps
AQ
09:50aSENVION : accelerates its transformation program, launched in January 2019, with self-administered restructuring plan
EQ
09:48aSTREAMLINE HEALTH : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Performance on April 22, 2019
PU
09:48aPTC : How Digital Transformation Is Changing Business Models | PTC
PU
09:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Rejects Regulatory Filing For Zogenix Epilepsy Drug; GW Pharma Moves In Sympathy
PU
09:48aCHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Proposed removal of directors and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
09:48aCK ASSET : Notice of 2019 AGM
PU
09:48a3M : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09:48aHENRY SCHEIN : 2018 Annual Report and 10-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3AIRBUS SE : EU plans for own retaliation in aircraft dispute with U.S.
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide in Q1 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About