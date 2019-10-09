Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Perspectum : announces partnership with Precious Medical Centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

  • For the first time in Asia, non-invasive assessment of liver tissue health with LiverMultiScan is available clinically at Precious Medical Centre in Singapore
  • LiverMultiScan quantifies liver fat, iron and fibro-inflammation; providing additional insight to support management of chronic liver disease patients and potentially reduce the need for painful biopsies

Perspectum, the leading provider of diagnostic solutions for metabolic disease and cancer, is partnering Precious Medical, a premier imaging centre in Singapore, following a successful launch event this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005759/en/

Chronic liver disease is a ‘silent’ and growing epidemic. Increasing levels of obesity and diabetes have driven a rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), estimated to affect 40% of Singaporeans. NAFLD also appears to affect Asians at a lower BMI compared to Westerners. Most patients may not experience symptoms till the advanced, irreversible stages. If liver disease is diagnosed early, progression can be limited, reducing the need for expensive interventions.

Dr William Chong, director of Precious Medical Centre says, “The development of accurate methods to quantify chronic liver disease will help improve the quality of care for our patients. We are proud to be the first to offer LiverMultiScan clinically in Asia. We hope that this partnership will also create more awareness and people will consider liver checks as an integral part of their health screening — the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the probability of recovery.”

“We are excited to bring our innovations to the clinics in Asia — providing scalable, patient-centric solutions to cater to the growing epidemic.” shared Sir Michael Brady, Chairman of Perspectum.

Notes to editors:

About Precious Medical Centre

Precious Medical Centre offers a holistic and patient-centric approach to healthcare. We provide a one-stop solution from primary care and health screening to specialist services and dentistry. We are equipped with X-Ray and imaging equipment for modalities such as CT, MRI and mammography. We also have a day surgery facility with operating theatres for general surgery and endoscopy.

About Perspectum Diagnostics

Founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford in 2012, Perspectum has built a team of world-leading scientists, clinicians and engineers—developing non-invasive, quantitative MR imaging tools for liver disease, metabolic disorders and cancer. Perspectum is at the forefront of precision medicine—helping clinicians to diagnose and quantify disease at an earlier stage—enabling targeted, personalised treatment that improve the quality of care for patients.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV DC Circuit Breaker
BU
10:09pHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Shares in China's Hikvision and Dahua dive after U.S. blacklisting
RE
10:09pThe Activity of Seeking and Selecting My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas was Closed
BU
10:01pGlobal IT Training Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with IBM Corp. & Oracle Corp. | Technavio
BU
09:55pU.S. weighing China currency pact as part of partial trade deal - Bloomberg
RE
09:49pOil prices drop as hopes for U.S.-China trade progress wilt
RE
09:47pPhilippines' AllHome shares debut higher after $250 million IPO
RE
09:41pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Issue Update
PU
09:41pTOKAI RIKA : to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019
PU
09:38pPROPOSED BC CRAFT CANNABIS CO-OP NAMED : Proposed Rules Updated
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
4BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group