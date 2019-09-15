Log in
Persta Resources : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PROPOSED ISSUE OF UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

09/15/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3395)

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PROPOSED ISSUE OF

UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Persta Resources Inc. (the ''Company'') dated July 26, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the proposed issue of unlisted warrants under specific mandate (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement by 5:00 pm (Hong Kong time) on September 30, 2019. As additional time is required for the fulfillment of certain condition(s) under the Subscription Agreement, on September 14, 2019, the parties to the Subscription Agreement entered into an amending agreement (the ''Amending Agreement'') to extend the date for fulfillment of the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement to 5:00 pm (Hong Kong time) on October 31, 2019, with the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on or before October 31, 2019 or any adjournment thereof.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Company has the right to reject any exercise of the Warrants in the event that, among other things, the applicable Exercise Price is less than HK$1.20 (subject to adjustments) (the ''Rejection Price''). At the date of the Subscription Agreement, the Rejection Price was approximately 15% lower than the market price of the Company's common shares. Subsequently, the market price of the Company's common shares has declined below the Rejection Price, restricting the utility of the warrants for both the Company and Subscriber. To reflect the current market price of the Company's common shares, the parties to the Amending Agreement has also adjusted the minimum exercise price threshold enabling the Company to reject an exercise of the Warrants at HK$1.00.

- 1 -

Save as aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Persta Resources Inc.

Le Bo

Chairman

Calgary, September 15, 2019

Hong Kong, September 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Persta Resources Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:26:04 UTC
