Persta Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION - SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS

08/24/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3395)

INSIDE INFORMATION SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the''Board'') of directors (the''Directors'') of Persta Resources Inc. (the''Company'') wishes to inform the shareholders (the''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and other information currently available to the Board, the Company is expected to record a substantial decrease in loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2018 by over 87% as compared to the loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Board considers that the significant decrease in loss was mainly attributable to (i) the absence of transaction costs during the six months ended June 30, 2018, whereas the Company incurred C$3,003,350 of transaction costs for the six months ended June 30, 2017 due to the listing of the Company's securities on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; (ii) the decrease in finance expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which was mainly due to the termination of the existing facility and entering into the new facility in 2017; and (iii) the recovery of the market price of crude oil since the second half of 2017.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of finalizing the interim results of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit and risk committee of the Company. Details of the Company's interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company, which is expected to be published no later than 8:30 a.m. on August 31, 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Persta Resources Inc.

Le BoChairman

Calgary, 23 August 2018

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.

Disclaimer

Persta Resources Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:06:07 UTC
