Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3395)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2018 (CALGARY TIME) (THE''MEETING'')

Reference is made to the notice of the special meeting of shareholders (the''Notice'') of Persta Resources Inc. (the''Company'') and the accompanying management information circular both dated July 23, 2018 (the''Circular'').

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The board of directors (the''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the resolutions, as set out in the Notice subject to the next following paragraph, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the''Shareholders'') by way of poll at the Meeting. Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the principal share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meeting.

Poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the Meeting are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution

1.

(a)To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the loan agreement entered into between the Company as borrower and the Subscriber as lender dated May 15, 2018 (the''Loan Agreement'') in relation to the subscription of 8,000,000 unlisted warrants (the''Warrants'', each a''Warrant'') constituted by the warrant certificate dated May 15, 2018 (the''Warrant Certificate'') at an exercise price of HK$3.16 per Warrant, and the transactions contemplated under the Loan Agreement, in relation to the issue of Warrants, and the Warrant Certificate.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

1.

(b)To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving, conditional upon The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting or agreeing to grant the listing of, and permission to deal in, the maximum of 8,000,000 new Common Shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company on the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants (subject to adjustment and the terms and conditions as set out in the Warrant Certificate):

(i) the creation and issue of the Warrants by the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement and the Warrant Certificate; and

(ii) granting the directors of the Company a specific mandate to exercise the powers of the Company for the allotment and issue of the warrant shares (the''Warrant Shares'') upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement and the Warrant Certificate and such Warrant Shares (upon entering the name of the holder thereof in the register of members of the Company) shall rankpari passuin all respects with the then existing issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

1.

(c)To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution authorising any directors and officers of the Company to do such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents (in case of execution of documents under seal, to do so by any two directors or any director together with the secretary of the Company) and to take such steps as he/she may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the issuance of the Warrants or any transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto or in connection therewith, and to agree to and make such variations, amendments or waivers of any of the matters relating thereto or in connection therewith.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at August 13, 2018 (Calgary time), the total number of shares of the Company was 278,286,520 Shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no restrictions on the holders of the Shares to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the''Listing Rules''). No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting for approving the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. No parties indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the Meeting.

By order of the Board

Persta Resources Inc.

Le BoChairman

Hong Kong, August 14, 2018

Calgary, August 13, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Le Bo as executive director; Mr. Yuan Jing as non-executive director; and Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney, and Mr. Peter David Robertson as independent non-executive directors.