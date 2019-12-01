Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Persta Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE "MEETING")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:58pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3395)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE ''MEETING'')

Reference is made to the notice of the special meeting of shareholders (the ''Notice'') of Persta Resources Inc. (the ''Company'') and the accompanying management information circular both dated October 31, 2019 (the ''Circular'').

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions, as set out in the Notice subject to the next following paragraph, were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Meeting. Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the principal share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the votetaking at the Meeting.

- 1 -

Poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Votes (%)

Total Voting

Ordinary Resolution

Rights Present

For

Against

at the Meeting

1. To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,

185,982,832

0

185,982,832

with or without variation, an ordinary resolution

(100%)

(0%)

approving the Subscription Agreement entered into

between the Company and the Subscriber dated

July 26, 2019, as amended by an amending

agreement between the Company and the

Subscriber dated September 13, 2019, and as

further amended by a second amending agreement

between the Company and the Subscriber dated

October 31, 2019, in relation to the subscription of

52,377,304 unlisted Warrants and the Deed Poll of

the Company dated July 26, 2019 governing the

terms of the Warrants, and the transactions

contemplated under the Subscription Agreement

and the Deed Poll, in relation to the issue of

Warrants.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 2 -

Number of Votes (%)

Total Voting

Ordinary Resolution

Rights Present

For

Against

at the Meeting

2. To

consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,

185,982,832

0

185,982,832

with or without variation, an ordinary resolution

(100%)

(0%)

approving, conditional upon The Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited granting or agreeing to

grant the listing of, and permission to deal in, the

maximum number of 52,377,304 new Common

Shares of no par value in the share capital of the

Company on the exercise of the subscription rights

attaching to the Warrants (subject to adjustment

and the terms and conditions as set out in the

Subscription Agreement and the Deed Poll):

(i)

the creation and issue of the Warrants by the

Company in accordance with the terms and

conditions of the Subscription Agreement and

the Deed Poll; and

(ii)

the Directors be and are hereby granted a

specific mandate to exercise the powers of the

Company for the allotment and issue of the

Warrant Shares upon exercise of the

subscription rights attaching to the Warrants

pursuant to the terms of the Subscription

Agreement and the Deed Poll and such

Warrant Shares (upon entering the name of

the holder thereof in the register of members

of the Company) shall rank pari passu in all

respects with the then existing issued and

outstanding Common Shares.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 3 -

Number of Votes (%)

Total Voting

Ordinary Resolution

Rights Present

For

Against

at the Meeting

3. To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,

185,982,832

0

185,982,832

with or without variation, an ordinary resolution

(100%)

(0%)

authorizing any Directors and officers of the

Company to do such acts and things, to sign and

execute all such further documents (in case of

execution of documents under seal, to do so by

any two Directors or any Director together with

the secretary of the Company) and to take such

steps as he/she may consider necessary,

appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect

to or in connection with the issuance of the

Warrants or any transactions contemplated

thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto

or in connection therewith, and to agree to and

make such variations, amendments or waivers of

any of the matters relating thereto or in connection

therewith.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at November 29, 2019 (Calgary time), the total number of shares of the Company was 301,886,520 Shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no restrictions on the holders of the Shares to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting for approving the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. No parties indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the Meeting.

By Order of the Board

Persta Resources Inc.

Le Bo

Chairman

Calgary, December 1, 2019

Hong Kong, December 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Persta Resources Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 23:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31pBEST CYBER MONDAY WEB HOSTING DEALS (2019) : HostGator, Bluehost, WP Engine, Liquid Web & SiteGround Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
07:31pGlobal Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstroNova Inc. and Canon Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:28pJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited and (3) Despatch of the Scheme Document
PU
07:26pDelivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
RE
07:21pLULULEMON CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Lululemon Yoga & Athletic Clothing Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
07:21pCYBER MONDAY IPAD MINI, AIR & PRO DEALS (2019) : Top Apple iPad Mini 4 & iPad 9.7” Deals Rated by Deal Stripe
BU
07:18pBEIGENE : Energy From Waste
PU
07:16pBlackstone Minerals partners with South Korean firm for lithium ion battery production
RE
07:13pWOOLWORTHS : Proposed class action in relation to salaried team member payments
PU
07:13p(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING US$157,000,000 12% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN : Xs1809865378) (2) proposed issuance of new us$ senior unsecured notes (3) key operating figures for the eight months ended august 31, 2019 and (4) unaudited interim financial results for the eight months ended august 31, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HERE'S THE BEST DEWALT POWER TOOLS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Drill, Saw & Air Compressor Savings Researched ..
2LATEST BOOST MOBILE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Best Galaxy, iPhone, LG & More Android Smartphone Deals Rate..
3DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Ho..
4SONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researc..
5BEIGENE : NEW EU COMMISSION MUST BACK AGRICULTURE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group