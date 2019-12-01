|
Persta Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE "MEETING")
12/01/2019 | 06:58pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Persta Resources Inc.
(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3395)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE ''MEETING'')
Reference is made to the notice of the special meeting of shareholders (the ''Notice'') of Persta Resources Inc. (the ''Company'') and the accompanying management information circular both dated October 31, 2019 (the ''Circular'').
Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions, as set out in the Notice subject to the next following paragraph, were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Meeting. Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the principal share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the votetaking at the Meeting.
Poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the Meeting are set out below:
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
Total Voting
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
Rights Present
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
at the Meeting
|
1. To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,
|
185,982,832
|
0
|
185,982,832
|
with or without variation, an ordinary resolution
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
approving the Subscription Agreement entered into
|
|
|
|
between the Company and the Subscriber dated
|
|
|
|
July 26, 2019, as amended by an amending
|
|
|
|
agreement between the Company and the
|
|
|
|
Subscriber dated September 13, 2019, and as
|
|
|
|
further amended by a second amending agreement
|
|
|
|
between the Company and the Subscriber dated
|
|
|
|
October 31, 2019, in relation to the subscription of
|
|
|
|
52,377,304 unlisted Warrants and the Deed Poll of
|
|
|
|
the Company dated July 26, 2019 governing the
|
|
|
|
terms of the Warrants, and the transactions
|
|
|
|
contemplated under the Subscription Agreement
|
|
|
|
and the Deed Poll, in relation to the issue of
|
|
|
|
Warrants.
|
|
|
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
Total Voting
|
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
Rights Present
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
at the Meeting
|
2. To
|
consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,
|
185,982,832
|
0
|
185,982,832
|
with or without variation, an ordinary resolution
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
approving, conditional upon The Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
of Hong Kong Limited granting or agreeing to
|
|
|
|
grant the listing of, and permission to deal in, the
|
|
|
|
maximum number of 52,377,304 new Common
|
|
|
|
Shares of no par value in the share capital of the
|
|
|
|
Company on the exercise of the subscription rights
|
|
|
|
attaching to the Warrants (subject to adjustment
|
|
|
|
and the terms and conditions as set out in the
|
|
|
|
Subscription Agreement and the Deed Poll):
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
the creation and issue of the Warrants by the
|
|
|
|
|
Company in accordance with the terms and
|
|
|
|
|
conditions of the Subscription Agreement and
|
|
|
|
|
the Deed Poll; and
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
the Directors be and are hereby granted a
|
|
|
|
|
specific mandate to exercise the powers of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company for the allotment and issue of the
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant Shares upon exercise of the
|
|
|
|
|
subscription rights attaching to the Warrants
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant to the terms of the Subscription
|
|
|
|
|
Agreement and the Deed Poll and such
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant Shares (upon entering the name of
|
|
|
|
|
the holder thereof in the register of members
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company) shall rank pari passu in all
|
|
|
|
|
respects with the then existing issued and
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding Common Shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
Total Voting
|
Ordinary Resolution
|
Rights Present
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
at the Meeting
|
3. To consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass,
|
185,982,832
|
0
|
185,982,832
|
with or without variation, an ordinary resolution
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
authorizing any Directors and officers of the
|
|
|
|
Company to do such acts and things, to sign and
|
|
|
|
execute all such further documents (in case of
|
|
|
|
execution of documents under seal, to do so by
|
|
|
|
any two Directors or any Director together with
|
|
|
|
the secretary of the Company) and to take such
|
|
|
|
steps as he/she may consider necessary,
|
|
|
|
appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect
|
|
|
|
to or in connection with the issuance of the
|
|
|
|
Warrants or any transactions contemplated
|
|
|
|
thereunder and all other matters incidental thereto
|
|
|
|
or in connection therewith, and to agree to and
|
|
|
|
make such variations, amendments or waivers of
|
|
|
|
any of the matters relating thereto or in connection
|
|
|
|
therewith.
|
|
|
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
As at November 29, 2019 (Calgary time), the total number of shares of the Company was 301,886,520 Shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no restrictions on the holders of the Shares to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting for approving the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. No parties indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the Meeting.
By Order of the Board
Persta Resources Inc.
Le Bo
Chairman
Calgary, December 1, 2019
Hong Kong, December 2, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.
Disclaimer
Persta Resources Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 23:57:06 UTC
|
|