Persta Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE "MEETING")

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3395)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON NOVEMBER 29, 2019 (CALGARY TIME) (THE ''MEETING'')

Reference is made to the notice of the special meeting of shareholders (the ''Notice'') of Persta Resources Inc. (the ''Company'') and the accompanying management information circular both dated October 31, 2019 (the ''Circular'').

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions, as set out in the Notice subject to the next following paragraph, were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Meeting. Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the principal share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the votetaking at the Meeting.