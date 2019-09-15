Persta Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3395)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

This announcement made by Persta Resources Inc. (''Persta'' or the ''Company'') is to provide an operations update for shareholders and potential investors of the Company in respect of progress on the construction of its pipeline and highlight recent strengthening of gas prices in the Western Canadian gas market, with forecast 2020 average spot prices more than 15% higher than the average spot price for the preceding two years.

PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS

Further to the Company's previous announcements dated May 10, 2019 and July 30, 2019, Challand Pipeline Ltd. commenced construction of the 35.4 kilometer (''km'') natural gas pipeline and associated gas gathering infrastructure on August 6, 2019. The total project is estimated to cost C$36 million dollars. Construction is proceeding on time and budget, and is forecast to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2019. The following milestones have been completed in respect of the project:

Receipt of regulatory approvals and permits allowing for easement and right-of-way access during construction and future operations

right-of-way access during construction and future operations 95% of detailed engineering and design

Procurement of 98% of pipe and other materials, with forecast delivery of all purchased materials on schedule

As of the date of this announcement, approximately 15 km of the pipeline corridor has been cleared and prepared for pipe string and welding. Pipe delivery and installation is forecast to commence on or before September 15, 2019, with inspection, backfilling and testing to follow. After the line is successfully tested, clean-up and reclamation of the pipeline right-of-way will be completed, restoring the area to its pre-construction function.