Persta Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
09/15/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
Persta Resources Inc.
(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3395)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
This announcement made by Persta Resources Inc. (''Persta'' or the ''Company'') is to provide an operations update for shareholders and potential investors of the Company in respect of progress on the construction of its pipeline and highlight recent strengthening of gas prices in the Western Canadian gas market, with forecast 2020 average spot prices more than 15% higher than the average spot price for the preceding two years.
PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS
Further to the Company's previous announcements dated May 10, 2019 and July 30, 2019, Challand Pipeline Ltd. commenced construction of the 35.4 kilometer (''km'') natural gas pipeline and associated gas gathering infrastructure on August 6, 2019. The total project is estimated to cost C$36 million dollars. Construction is proceeding on time and budget, and is forecast to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2019. The following milestones have been completed in respect of the project:
-
Receipt of regulatory approvals and permits allowing for easement and right-of-way access during construction and future operations
-
95% of detailed engineering and design
-
Procurement of 98% of pipe and other materials, with forecast delivery of all purchased materials on schedule
As of the date of this announcement, approximately 15 km of the pipeline corridor has been cleared and prepared for pipe string and welding. Pipe delivery and installation is forecast to commence on or before September 15, 2019, with inspection, backfilling and testing to follow. After the line is successfully tested, clean-up and reclamation of the pipeline right-of-way will be completed, restoring the area to its pre-construction function.
The completion of pipeline and associated infrastructure will allow for gas production from the Company's Voyager area, comprised of 4 natural gas wells drilled between 2017 and 2018. Production from Voyager will increase both revenues and cashflow for the Company in 2020 and thereafter. The pipeline will also allow for future wells drilled in the Voyager area to be brought into production immediately after they are successfully drilled, completed and tested, further increasing company growth and accelerating returns on capital invested.
IMPROVING CANADIAN GAS MARKET FUNDAMENTALS AND FORECAST PRICING
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the average spot price for natural gas in Western Canada was C$1.48 per gigajoule (''GJ''). During 2019, strong winter pricing has been offset by weak summer pricing, based on current forecasts the spot price is expected to average C$1.58/GJ. Since late 2017, the Western Canadian Gas market has been oversupplied, as demand for Canadian gas in the United States (''US'') market has reduced with increases in US domestic supply.
In response new well drilling and development in Western Canada has been curtailed over the past 18 months, and the gas market is starting to rebalance as natural declines from well production is not being replaced with new volumes. As a result, the forecast gas price has been improving over the past quarter, recently trading as high C$1.78/GJ for 2020, more than 15% higher than the average spot price for the preceding two years.
The Company is encouraged by the improving market for Western Canadian gas, which if realised, would improve its future revenue and cashflow, as additional new volumes are produced from the Voyager area following completion of the pipeline.
As the spot price for Western Canadian gas changes daily, there is no guarantee the Company will sell its gas in the future for currently forecast prices. Changes in production levels will also affect the Company's revenue and cashflow, was disclosed in ''Forward Looking Information'' below.
By order of the Board
Persta Resources Inc.
Le Bo
Chairman
Calgary, September 15, 2019
Hong Kong, September 16, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.
