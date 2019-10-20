|
Persta Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
10/20/2019 | 07:41pm EDT
Persta Resources Inc.
(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3395)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE
This announcement made by Persta Resources Inc. (''Persta'' or the ''Company'') is to provide an operations update for shareholders and potential investors of the Company.
Pipeline Construction Progress
Further to the Company's announcement dated September 16, 2019, construction of the 35.4 kilometer (''km'') natural gas pipeline (the ''Pipeline'') and associated gas gathering infrastructure is proceeding on time and budget, and is forecast to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2019. As of the date of this announcement, the following milestones have been completed in respect of the Pipeline:
-
Receipt of regulatory approvals and permits to allow for easement and right-of-way access during construction and future operations;
-
Completion of detailed engineering and design;
-
Procurement of all pipe and other materials, with forecast delivery of remaining required materials on schedule;
-
100% of pipeline right-of-way cleared; and
-
37% of construction completed, including, 32 km of pipe strung and 24.3 km of pipeline welded.
We will continue to complete the remaining pipe stringing, welding, coating and inspection, with backfilling and testing to follow. After the line is successfully tested, clean-up and reclamation of the pipeline right-of-way will be completed, restoring the area to its pre-construction function.
The completion of the Pipeline and associated infrastructure will allow for gas production from the Company's Voyager area, comprised of 4 natural gas wells drilled between 2017 and 2018. Production from Voyager will increase both revenues and cashflow for the Company in 2020 and thereafter. The Pipeline will also allow for future wells drilled in the Voyager area to be brought into production immediately after they are successfully drilled, completed and tested, further increasing the Company's growth and accelerating returns on capital invested.
Voyager Pre-Production Well Operations
To prepare the Voyager wells for first production when the Pipeline is commissioned, the Company has successfully completed the following workover operations:
-
Voyager well 102/11-29-045-19W5/02: pulled dart and plug from production tubing
-
Voyager well 102/01-13-045-19W5/00: master value replacement and hydrate removal
-
Voyager well 100/08-13-045-19W5/02: installation of master valve and flow tee
-
Voyager well 102/06-13-045-19W5/02: installation of wellhead pressure gauges
New Fix Price Gas Sales Contracts
Further to the Company's announcement dated September 16, 2019, the average natural gas price for Western Canada was C$1.48 per gigajoule (''GJ'') in 2018. Based on current forecasts, the spot price for 2019 is expected to average C$1.58/GJ. Over the past two months, the fundamentals have improved for Western Canadian gas. To exploit the current strong market, the Company has entered into following fixed price physical commodity contracts to forward sell its natural gas:
|
Quantity
|
Term
|
|
|
Price
|
2000
|
gigajoules (''GJ'') per day
|
November 1, 2019
|
to October 31,
|
2020
|
C$1.80/GJ
|
1000
|
GJ per day
|
November 1, 2019
|
to October 31,
|
2020
|
C$1.79/GJ
The Company is continuing to monitor the market and may acquire additional contracts in the future. The contracts provide a fixed revenue stream over the life of the agreement, reducing the Company's exposure to future price declines if realised over the same period.
The Company is encouraged by the improving market for Western Canadian gas, which is anticipated to improve its future revenue and cashflow as additional volumes are produced from the Voyager area following completion of the Pipeline at the end of this year.
By order of the Board
Persta Resources Inc.
Le Bo
Chairman
Calgary, October 20, 2019
Hong Kong, October 21, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Le Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Jing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Richard Dale Orman, Mr. Bryan Daniel Pinney and Mr. Peter David Robertson.
|
|