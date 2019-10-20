Persta Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Persta Resources Inc.

(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3395)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF OPERATIONS UPDATE

This announcement made by Persta Resources Inc. (''Persta'' or the ''Company'') is to provide an operations update for shareholders and potential investors of the Company.

Pipeline Construction Progress

Further to the Company's announcement dated September 16, 2019, construction of the 35.4 kilometer (''km'') natural gas pipeline (the ''Pipeline'') and associated gas gathering infrastructure is proceeding on time and budget, and is forecast to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2019. As of the date of this announcement, the following milestones have been completed in respect of the Pipeline:

Receipt of regulatory approvals and permits to allow for easement and right-of-way access during construction and future operations;

right-of-way access during construction and future operations; Completion of detailed engineering and design;

Procurement of all pipe and other materials, with forecast delivery of remaining required materials on schedule;

100% of pipeline right-of-way cleared; and

right-of-way cleared; and 37% of construction completed, including, 32 km of pipe strung and 24.3 km of pipeline welded.

We will continue to complete the remaining pipe stringing, welding, coating and inspection, with backfilling and testing to follow. After the line is successfully tested, clean-up and reclamation of the pipeline right-of-way will be completed, restoring the area to its pre-construction function.