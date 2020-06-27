Pertamina's fuel sales rise as Indonesia eases virus curbs

Indonesia's state oil and gas company PT Pertamina said on Saturday its average daily fuel sales has risen to 114,000 kilolitres since June 8 amid gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on movement.

That represents a 10% increase from average daily sales during a period when some Indonesian cities imposed semi-lockdowns due to the outbreak, Pertamina said in a statement.

The capital city Jakarta and other cities and provinces began imposing curbs in March and April, some of which were relaxed earlier this month.

Sales, however, have not gone back to the pre-outbreak level of 135,000 kilolitres a day in January-February, Pertamina said.

Average daily demand for gasoline since easing began reached around 78,820 kilolitres and around 34,990 kilolitres for gasoil, the company said.

Indonesia confirmed its first coronavirus cases in early March. The total number of infections as of Friday was 51,427 with 2,683 deaths.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)