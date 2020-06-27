Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pertamina's fuel sales rise as Indonesia eases virus curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of the state-owned Pertamina seen at a petrol station in Jakarta

Indonesia's state oil and gas company PT Pertamina said on Saturday its average daily fuel sales has risen to 114,000 kilolitres since June 8 amid gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on movement.

That represents a 10% increase from average daily sales during a period when some Indonesian cities imposed semi-lockdowns due to the outbreak, Pertamina said in a statement.

The capital city Jakarta and other cities and provinces began imposing curbs in March and April, some of which were relaxed earlier this month.

Sales, however, have not gone back to the pre-outbreak level of 135,000 kilolitres a day in January-February, Pertamina said.

Average daily demand for gasoline since easing began reached around 78,820 kilolitres and around 34,990 kilolitres for gasoil, the company said.

Indonesia confirmed its first coronavirus cases in early March. The total number of infections as of Friday was 51,427 with 2,683 deaths.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.64% 40.68 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
WTI -2.00% 38.165 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aZimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
03:53aUK Export Finance set to back Total's $20 bln Mozambique LNG project - source
RE
03:53aIndonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
RE
02:54aWorld Bank approves $350 million loan for Ukraine
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:45aPertamina's fuel sales rise as Indonesia eases virus curbs
RE
02:44aMalaysia palm plantations urge govt to let foreign workers return
RE
01:29aCarlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
RE
12:30aDelta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Buys Robot-Taxi Startup Zoox -- WSJ
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for ap..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American to Resume Filling All Plane Seats -- WSJ
5GAP INC : Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group