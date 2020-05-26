Pertamina to restart Balikpapan refinery in June despite lower fuel demand

Indonesian state oil and gas company PT Pertamina [PERTM.UL] will resume operations at its Balikpapan refinery from June 1, spokeswoman Fajriyah Usman said on Tuesday.

The refinery started shutting down in April and fully shut in May as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for fuel. "We plan for the Balikpapan refinery to operate normally on June 1 with a crude intake capacity of 215,000 barrels per day (bpd)," Usman said in a text message to Reuters, adding that fuel demand is still in decline.

The normal intake capacity of the refinery is 260,000 bpd.

"We will adjust (intake crude capacity) to the demand while maintaining the stock at a safe level," she said.

Last month, the energy ministry said Pertamina had an excess of 2.4 million kilolitres of diesel for the rest of the year as the company sees a historic drop in fuel sales due to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company last month said it was reducing new drilling amid weak demand for oil this year and cut its overall output target by 3%.

That has lowered Pertamina's crude and gas output target for this year to 894,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 923,000 boepd, the spokeswoman said.

