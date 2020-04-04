Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Peru: food unions fight employer push for 12-hour shifts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Some of the largest food companies in Peru are using the COVID-19 crisis to impose 12-hour shifts, despite government regulations which impose an 8 PM to 5AM curfew, limit the workweek to 48 hours and mandate negotiations on any changes to work practices. The IUF-affiliated Federation of Food Industry Workers (FNT-CGTP-ABA) is fighting back, and demands strict measures to protect worer health and safety.

In an interview published by the IUF Latin American regional secretariat http://www.rel-uita.org/alimentacion/todo-por-el-lucro/, union leaders named breakfast cereal maker Global Alimentos and bottler CBC among the companies which have announced they will impose 12-hour shifts. Packaging manufacturers San Miguel Industrias Pet informed the union general secretary that workers had to choose between losing their jobs or working the 12-hour shifts.

The union advocates suspension of non-essential food products and strict measures to respect physical distancing where production continues.

Disclaimer

IUF - International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 08:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aOPEC+ emergency meeting likely to be postponed to April 8 or 9 - OPEC sources
RE
04:56aIran completes oil products storage terminal, names it after Soleimani - ILNA
RE
04:41aPERU : food unions fight employer push for 12-hour shifts
PU
04:26aEgypt and Sudan begin operating joint electricity grid -ministry
RE
04:21aFitch downgrades South Africa further into 'junk'
RE
04:19aSenegal GDP growth to shrink to less than 3% due to coronavirus -president
RE
04:16aWorld Bank sees 'major global recession' due to pandemic
RE
04:00aIMF praises Ukraine's decisions on land reform, banking law
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airlines Apply for Government Aid but Say Outlook Is Dire -- Update
4Four Canadian banks cut credit card interest rates to ease coronavirus impact
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group