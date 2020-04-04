Peru: food unions fight employer push for 12-hour shifts

Some of the largest food companies in Peru are using the COVID-19 crisis to impose 12-hour shifts, despite government regulations which impose an 8 PM to 5AM curfew, limit the workweek to 48 hours and mandate negotiations on any changes to work practices. The IUF-affiliated Federation of Food Industry Workers (FNT-CGTP-ABA) is fighting back, and demands strict measures to protect worer health and safety.

In an interview published by the IUF Latin American regional secretariat http://www.rel-uita.org/alimentacion/todo-por-el-lucro/, union leaders named breakfast cereal maker Global Alimentos and bottler CBC among the companies which have announced they will impose 12-hour shifts. Packaging manufacturers San Miguel Industrias Pet informed the union general secretary that workers had to choose between losing their jobs or working the 12-hour shifts.

The union advocates suspension of non-essential food products and strict measures to respect physical distancing where production continues.