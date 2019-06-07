Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PesoRama Inc. Announces Completion of Over Subscribed Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2019) - PESORAMA Inc. (the "Company" or "PESORAMA") is pleased to announce that it has completed a brokered private placement of units of the Corporation (each a "Unit"), offered by a syndicate of agents including Haywood Securities Inc., Cannacord Genuity Corp., Richardson GMP Limited, National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,853,247.75 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Brokered Offering was over subscribed, and accordingly, the Agents exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 10,470,997 Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit.

Immediately following the Brokered Offering, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of ‭3,550,763‬ Units at a price of $0.75 per Unit, for additional gross proceeds of $2,663,072.50 (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

In total, the Company issued ‭14,021,760‬ Units for total gross proceeds of $‭10,516,320‬.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Each Unit consists of one class "A" common share (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.25 up to 24 months from the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"), provided that the Company reserves the right to accelerate the Expiry Date at any time, following the date that is four months and one day from the Closing Date, to 30 days from delivery of such written notice, in the event that the Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price per Common Share that is equal to or above C$2.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days at any time after the date which is four months and one day from the Closing Date.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for continued expansion of the Corporation's retail facilities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Agents received (i) an aggregate cash commission of $486,519.88 and (ii) compensation options to purchase up to 648,692 Units at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following the date on which the Company's Common Shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Broker's Warrants").

In connection with the Non-Brokered Offering, the Company paid certain finders an aggregate cash fee of $‭93,976.8‬0 and issued finder's warrants to purchase up to ‭124,768‬ Common Shares at an exercise price of $1.25 for a period of 24 months following the date on which the Company's Common Shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition the Company issued 135,000 Common Shares and 135,000 Broker's Warrants to an officer of the Company in consideration for introducing a subscription under the Non-Brokered Private Placement to the Company. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

About PESORAMA

PESORAMA is a Mexican value single price point dollar store retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items.

For more information:

Rahim Bhaloo, Chief Executive Officer
PESORAMA
1-416-816-3291
rahim@pesorama.ca

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those that are currently contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks relating to the ability to spend the proceeds as anticipated. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45423


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pCINDRIGO ENERGY : Resignation of Advisors and Director
EQ
07:35pResignation of Advisors and Director
NE
07:34pFedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
07:34pDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : AIT/Raypower back on air after clampdown
AQ
07:33pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German Brand Awards announces 2019 winners
AQ
07:33pNEDBANK : 702 and Capetalk go beyond entrepreneurship with Nedbank Business Ignite
AQ
07:33pDEERE MPANY : John Deere, Corteva sign MoU driving Africa's agriculture growth
AQ
07:33pFedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
RE
07:33pCONDOR RESOURCES : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date
PU
07:23pBEST BUY : Georgia Best Buy store moo-ves, Kadie the Cow stays
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
2Trump sees 'good chance' of Mexico migration deal as clock ticks down to tariffs
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5GRUPO CCR : GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About