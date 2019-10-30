Pest Control Services Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Anticimex and Ecolab | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global pest control services market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.35 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005956/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pest control services market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Pest Control Services Market Analysis Report by End-User (residential and commercial), by Application (general pest control and termite control), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. In addition, the increase in deployment of digital pest control services is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pest control services market.

The growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries will be one of the major drivers in the global pest control services market. The need to adhere to stringent health and safety regulations necessitates the regular use of pest control services. Major hotels partner with leading pest control providers for the extermination of pests to avoid pest infestation. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and food processing industry too need to maintain the most stringent standards of quality and hygiene. These factors will boost the global pest control services market during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pest Control Services Market Companies:

Anticimex

Anticimex owns and operates its business under various segments such as Pest control, Building environment, and Hygiene. A few of the pest control services offered by the company include sanitation and treatment, termite control, fumigation, and others.

Ecolab

Ecolab operates its business under four segments, which include Global industrial, Global institutional, Global energy, and others. Pest control services offered by the company include pest elimination services designed to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects. The services cater to the needs of restaurants, food and beverage processing industries, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick-service restaurants, grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial centers.

Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc operates its business through the following segments, namely Pest control, Hygiene, and Protect & Enhance. The company's pest control segment operates in more than 73 countries. It has leading market positions in the UK, continental Europe, APAC, and South Africa. It provides pest control solutions to the food processing, pharmaceutical, hospitality, retail, corporate, education, healthcare, and residential sectors.

Rollins Inc.

Rollins Inc. operates its business under Pest control services segment. The company offers pest control services through its subsidiaries. The company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the US, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

The ServiceMaster Company LLC

The ServiceMaster Company LLC operates its business under the following segments: Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. A few of the pest control services offered by the company include termite control and treatment, mosquito control, bed bug treatment, and commercial pest control services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pest Control Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Residential

Commercial

Pest Control Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005956/en/