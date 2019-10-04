Pet Adoption & Member Appreciation Day Sponsored by Water and Power Community Credit Union

Water and Power Community Credit Union and Delaney’s Dog Rescue & Adoption join forces once again to find dogs forever homes. The pet adoption will take place during the annual Member Appreciation Day on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Free lunch and dessert, hosted by WPCCU, will be provided by The Habit Burger and Dreamy Creations trucks to WPCCU members and new parents who adopt a rescue animal. Food will be on a first-come-first-served basis. The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its main office at 1053 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90012, and will include music, raffles and free giveaways.

WPCCU and Delaney’s Dog look forward to placing some great dogs into their forever homes. Find a forever friend for $25 and WPCCU will pick-up the rest of the fee for the first animals adopted! (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The credit union has been a big supporter of dog charities and rescue organizations for quite some time,” says Celeste Zibelli, Vice President of Marketing and Financial Services, “we will continue to stay involved with saving the lives of dogs that cannot help themselves. This year I finally found my new rescue dog Lily, and just found out that she’s a breed mix of a Bichon Frise, Poodle, Pomeranian and Terrier.”

WPCCU and Delaney’s Dog look forward to placing some great dogs into their forever homes. Find a forever friend for $25 and WPCCU will pick up the rest of the fee for the first animals adopted! Attendees will have access to plenty of free parking at this venue.

About Delaney’s Dog

A non-profit, 501(c) (3), 100% volunteer run, all breed dog rescue organization serving the Los Angeles and surrounding SoCal communities. They are dedicated to the rescuing and re-homing of dogs in danger whether it be from the city and county shelters or from out on the streets.

They rescue, rehabilitate, care give and thoroughly screen adoption applicants for the proper placement of rescued dogs into their "right" forever home. And strongly believe there is a right person for every dog and a right dog for every person.

Animals in their care are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and receive all appropriate veterinary care and treatment. All rescued animals are placed in nurturing, loving and screened foster homes while they await placement into their permanent homes. They assist dogs in danger without regard to age, breed or ease of placement. Their requirement for rescue is need, not breed. And requirement for placement is the "right" home, NOT just any home. For more information about Delaney’s Dog, visit www.delaneysdog.com or call 818-602-2212.

About Water and Power Community Credit Union

Water and Power Community Credit Union was formed in 1936 by a group of employees of the Department of Water and Power in downtown Los Angeles. To better reflect its evolving membership, the credit union expanded its field of membership to all of Los Angeles County. Water and Power Community Credit Union currently has assets of $738 million and serves over 38,000 members. WPCCU proudly supports the communities we serve. For specific membership eligibility and more information, visit wpccu.org or call 800-300-9728.

