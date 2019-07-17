PetCure Oncology Announces Capital Raise with Plans for Public Offering, Expansion of Pet Cancer Network

Deerfield, IL, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetCure Oncology, LLC, a company providing veterinary cancer treatment utilizing non-surgical stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT), announced that it has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC, for a Regulation D 506(c) offering and other capital markets services, including serving as underwriter for the company’s planned IPO.

“We believe that the PetCure team has done a great job of building the business to date, proving the potential effectiveness of SRS, and providing a valuable service to pet owners. We are privileged to help them in their private placement and their future capital markets initiatives,” said Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead Securities, LLC.

Proceeds from the company’s planned $10,000,000 private placement are intended to be used to advance the efforts and network of PetCure Oncology to provide evidence-based veterinary cancer treatment on a national scale with the opening of many new locations, thus making SRS/SRT more accessible to pet owners. Approximately 12 million new cancer diagnoses in dogs and cats are made each year.

At each of its six existing locations, PetCure has partnered with some of that region’s leading veterinary specialty practices to provide both traditional cancer care and PetCure’s advanced radiation therapy, giving pet owners potentially one-stop access to comprehensive cancer care.

Founder, CEO, and pet lover Scott Milligan was inspired to create PetCure Oncology after his family’s beloved golden retriever died from what he believed was treatable cancer. Since then, Scott and the team at PetCure have been on a mission to provide pets and their families nationwide access to the same non-surgical SRS/SRT treatment that for so long may have been used successfully on humans.

“PetCure Oncology was created to help in the fight against the cancer diagnosis that is so devastating to pet families,” said Milligan. “We believe that the technology and clinical teams that we have assembled to deliver this life-saving treatment are some of the very best in veterinary medicine. We are grateful to have an experienced and relentless financial partner like Boustead supporting us on our mission.”

Upon completion of PetCure Oncology’s private placement, the company plans to file for listing on a national exchange and undertake an initial public offering of its common stock shares.

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Some statements are considered forward looking and may not occur.



About PetCure Oncology, LLC

Founded in 2014, PetCure Oncology’s mission is to provide pet families with support, knowledge and access to comprehensive and compassionate cancer care. PetCure Oncology has established a network of board-certified veterinary radiation oncologists and partnered with some of the leading specialty animal hospitals across the country. Their national network of comprehensive cancer centers includes expertise in radiation oncology and stereotactic radiation (SRS/SRT), an advanced form of radiation therapy that may be highly effective in treating cancer. The first PetCure Oncology center opened in 2015 and the network aims to expand to seven centers in the fall of 2019 with additional sites under review.



About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com.

Attachment

Jack Moore PetCure Oncology 847.420.5594 jmoore@petcureoncology.com