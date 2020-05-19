PetSmart Charities : Appoints Aimee Gilbreath as President

PHOENIX, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PetSmart Charities today announced the appointment of Aimee Gilbreath as president, effective July 6, 2020.

A seasoned leader in both non-profit and private-sector organizations, Ms. Gilbreath most recently served as the executive director of the Found Animals Foundation, Inc., a non-profit supporting pet owners and animal welfare organizations with a mission dedicated to saving pets and enriching lives. Ms. Gilbreath will report to J.K. Symancyk, president and CEO of PetSmart and chairman of the PetSmart Charities Board.

"The Board and I look forward to Aimee's leadership of PetSmart Charities," said J.K. Symancyk, president and CEO of PetSmart. "She demonstrates an incredible skill set and a true passion for animal welfare. With her expertise and leadership, PetSmart Charities will have an even more powerful impact on the people, pets and communities it serves."

Prior to her role at the Found Animals Foundation, Ms. Gilbreath served as a principal at the Boston Consulting Group, where she evaluated and problem solved challenges for Fortune 500 clients, developing and implementing strategic and operational improvements. She also previously held roles as a process engineer and research associate for Motorola, launching and building the company's start-up biotech research and development division.

"I feel truly privileged to be joining PetSmart Charities and am committed to leading this incredible organization to further success," said Ms. Gilbreath. "PetSmart Charities has been a leader in changing the landscape for pets in need for more than 25 years. I look forward to exploring new opportunities and strategic partnerships to help change the lives of homeless pets, their pet parents and their communities."

About PetSmart Charities®:

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting nearly $430 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

