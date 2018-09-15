PetSmart Charities :® Commits Up To $1 Million to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

PetSmart
Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America,
today announced a commitment of up to $1 million in grants to support
designated responding agencies working on the front lines to help pets
and pet families in need in the areas affected by Hurricane Florence.
“With disaster recovery and relief work underway across the Southeast
and Mid-Atlantic, we know there are hundreds of responding agencies on
the ground who need pet supplies to feed, house and provide veterinary
care to pets,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of PetSmart
Charities. “With the support of our generous donors, it’s our hope that
this funding from PetSmart Charities will help provide crucial care to
pet families and displaced pets following this storm.”
Beginning Sept. 15, disaster relief groups can submit a grant
application to PetSmart Charities. The grants are open to national and
local designated response agencies serving pets including nonprofit and
municipal animal shelters, rescues, food banks, and veterinary clinics.
PetSmart Charities will fund up to $1 million in grants, provided that
qualified applications for that amount are received. For more
information on grant eligibility and to apply for an emergency relief
grant from PetSmart Charities, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org/pro.
For more information on PetSmart Charities, or to make a donation,
please visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes
for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring
people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of
support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;
Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency
Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart
shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the
PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart
Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to
fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North
America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)
organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity
Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,
accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in
a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this
organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs
Find PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities
See PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005024/en/