PetSmart Charities :® Commits Up To $1 Million to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

Funding will support animal welfare organizations and nonprofits working to help pets in need following Hurricane Florence

PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, today announced a commitment of up to $1 million in grants to support designated responding agencies working on the front lines to help pets and pet families in need in the areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

“With disaster recovery and relief work underway across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, we know there are hundreds of responding agencies on the ground who need pet supplies to feed, house and provide veterinary care to pets,” said David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of PetSmart Charities. “With the support of our generous donors, it’s our hope that this funding from PetSmart Charities will help provide crucial care to pet families and displaced pets following this storm.”

Beginning Sept. 15, disaster relief groups can submit a grant application to PetSmart Charities. The grants are open to national and local designated response agencies serving pets including nonprofit and municipal animal shelters, rescues, food banks, and veterinary clinics. PetSmart Charities will fund up to $1 million in grants, provided that qualified applications for that amount are received. For more information on grant eligibility and to apply for an emergency relief grant from PetSmart Charities, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org/pro.

For more information on PetSmart Charities, or to make a donation, please visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs

Find PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities

See PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005024/en/