PetSmart Charities : Grant Expands Pet Therapy Program at Children’s National

More than 9,000 kids set to receive benefits of pet therapy, up from 480 kids in 2017, because of a generous grant to Children’s National from PetSmart Charities

Children’s National Health System and PetSmart Charities today announced the animal welfare funder’s commitment of more than $270,000 to expand a popular pet therapy program.

A patient at Children's National Health System is all smiles thanks to support from Oliver, one of the four-legged friends in the Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program. Today, Children's National and PetSmart Charities announced the animal welfare funder's commitment of more than $270,000 to expand the popular pet therapy program. With this critical funding support, the program hopes to expand from three dog and handler volunteer teams to up to 30 by 2019, serving more than 9,000 patients per year, compared with 480 in 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

The grant will enable Children’s National to add the program’s first ever full-time coordinator to facilitate more visits to patients throughout the hospital and outpatient clinics. With this critical funding support, the program hopes to expand from three dog and handler volunteer teams to up to 30 by 2019, serving more than 9,000 patients per year, compared with 480 in 2017.

The Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program promotes healing in children undergoing medical treatment. The program’s four-legged friends provide a healthy diversion — easing anxieties, increasing confidence, and encouraging cooperation.

Lane, of Princess Anne, Md., spent two weeks at Children’s National in June because of Crohn’s disease. When the 17-year-old came down with sepsis in July, Lane’s mom was told that if she did not bring him back to Children’s National immediately, he might not survive the night. Lane needed several rounds of antibiotics and some inspiration from a few four-legged, furry volunteers before he started feeling like himself again.

“The idea of going to play with the therapy dogs motivated Lane to get out of bed for the first time,” said Lane’s mom, Tina, with tears in her eyes. “He smiled the whole time and really opened up to the team about his love for dogs and our dogs back home.”

The Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program began in 2003, when Allie and Adelle Lee, founders of Greenbelt Dog Training in Greenbelt, Md., requested that their pet dog visit their hospitalized son. Since then, Children’s National has partnered with Greenbelt Dog Training to bring dogs in at least twice a month. In addition, several physicians have incorporated pets into treatment, in areas including psychotherapy for eating disorders and treatment for speech delays.

"We are so grateful for this generous gift from PetSmart Charities," said Kurt Newman, MD, President and CEO at Children’s National. “We are always looking for new ways to provide a holistic and integrated atmosphere for our patients. This support will enhance the experience of our patients, such as Lane — bringing joy, comfort, and unique therapeutic benefits to children for years to come.”

David Haworth, DVM, Ph.D., president of PetSmart Charities, said, “In addition to providing comfort to young patients while they are receiving lifesaving treatments, families and staff members at Children’s National can all benefit from the healing powers of the human-animal bond. Expanding the Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program will bring more people in need unconditional love and a refreshing diversion from what can be a very stressful experience. We are excited to partner with Children’s National to bring more smiles to those in need with the help of their two-legged and four-legged volunteers.”

In 2016, PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, expanded its mission to support programs that bring people and pets together in impactful ways. “Enhancing the Quality of Life Through Pets” grants like this one supporting Children’s National support the human-animal bond, equipping pets to make a difference in the lives of people. Together with PetSmart, PetSmart Charities has committed nearly $4 million in grants to support animal-assisted therapy programs at hospitals across North America.

For more information on the Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program at Children’s National, visit ChildrensNational.org. For more information on PetSmart Charities, please visit PetSmartCharities.org.

About Children’s National Health System

Children’s National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation’s children since 1870. Children’s National is one of the nation’s Top 5 pediatric hospitals and, for a second straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children’s Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children’s National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded pediatric institution in the nation. Children’s National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit animal welfare organization with a mission to find lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. In addition to finding homes for almost 500,000 shelter pets each year through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities provides funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission through four key areas of grant support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive; Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets; and Emergency Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the pin pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses 90 cents of every dollar donated and has become the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, donating about $300 million to date. PetSmart Charities, a 501(c)(3) organization, has received the Four Star Rating from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 14 years in a row -- placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

