PetVivo Holdings, Inc. exhibits at Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTCQB: (PETV) PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (www.petvivo.com) an emerging biomedical device company operating in the $19B veterinary market completed a successful exhibit at the Western Veterinary Conference from February 17th to February 19th, 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

At the WVC, PetVivo introduced its lead product, Kush™, a medical device injection of sterilized, hydrogel microparticles that are wet, slippery and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions such as osteoarthritis. WVC is the largest veterinary conference that services the western part of the United States, and plays host to more than 15,000+ participants including many of the top industry professionals.

“We have received an excellent response from veterinarians at the WVC regarding Kush; the overwhelming response from vets has resulted in their strong desire to introduce their patients to Kush,” said John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Through the WVC we have vastly expanded veterinarians’ awareness of Kush throughout the western part of the United States and Canada. I believe our product can enhance the quality of life for so many dogs and horses; I believe it is our responsibility to treat as many animals as possible.”

For more information about PetVivo and Kush, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements

CONTACT:
John Lai
CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Main: 962-405-6216

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
