Petco : Names Tariq Hassan as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced it has appointed global marketing leader Tariq Hassan as chief marketing officer (CMO).

"Tariq is a talented and proven leader with an extensive and impressive background helping world-class global brands harness and leverage insights in order to build lasting relationships with their customers," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "I'm confident his vision, leadership, consumer understanding, incredible communication skills and experience will have an immediate impact on the organization as we continue to transform our business."

Hassan brings more than 20 years of global marketing experience in brand strategy, digital and performance marketing, communications, innovation and insights. He served in global marketing roles and progressed through advertising assignments where he worked with notable brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Frito Lay, Coors, Mars, Emirates, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Johnson & Johnson and Visa.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Petco team to continue to build our powerful brand to engage pet parents in our mission to partner with them every step of their pet's life journey," said Hassan. "During this pivotal time in the retail industry, we have a tremendous opportunity to focus our marketing, leveraging customer data and insights, to tap into the powerful relationship between people and their pets, create unique experiences and support them in ways that will ensure our success into the future."

Prior to joining Petco, Hassan served as SVP, Global Brand Strategy and Head of Marketing for Wealth Management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Previously, he held senior marketing roles at Hewlett-Packard and Omnicom. He currently sits on the global board of directors of Education for Employment, an NGO empowering marginalized youth across the Middle East and North Africa through vocational training and job placement. He holds an honors bachelor's degree in international political science and philosophy from the University of Western Ontario and a master's degree in integrated marketing communications from Northwestern University.

Hassan is based at the company's National Support center in San Diego and will report directly to Coughlin. For more information about Petco, visit petco.com.

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; prescription services and pet supplies from the leading veterinary-operated pet product supplier, Drs. Foster & Smith; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $200 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

Contact: Ventura Olvera

ventura.olvera@petco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-names-tariq-hassan-as-chief-marketing-officer-300717989.html

SOURCE Petco