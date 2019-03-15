Petcurean Partners with Promoboxx to Empower Pet Specialty Retailers with Digital Marketing Support

BOSTON, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoboxx , the only retail engagement platform that connects brands, consumers, and retail partners to deliver the authentic experiences that consumers crave, today announced its partnership with Petcurean , a Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes. Through this partnership, Promoboxx and Petcurean will work together to support pet care retailers with brand-approved content that reaches local consumers and provides measurable business results.



Petcurean will use the Promoboxx platform to increase sell-through by leveraging the emotional bonds between pets and pet parents, as well as the pet nutrition expertise consumers seek from retailers. The engagement Promoboxx provides between brand and retailer provides retailers with much-needed marketing support that delivers measurable results. This support helps them establish and grow online marketing channels to connect meaningfully with their customers and drive them in-store with compelling content.

Petcurean will load the Promoboxx platform with pre-approved campaign assets and invite retailers to participate. Those retailers then use Promoboxx to connect their social, email, mobile and web marketing channels to the Promoboxx platform and customize campaign content for their local markets. Then Promoboxx automatically launches and manages the campaigns via the appropriate digital channels and generates detailed campaign performance analytics for both the brands and their retailers.

“Petcurean believes in, invests in, and truly supports their local retail partners,” says Ernie Cormier, CEO and President at Promoboxx. “Promoboxx shares these values, and we are proud to partner with Petcurean and their retailer network to increase consumer engagement and drive better business results. We support brands and their local retailers so they can better communicate with their consumers, grow their businesses, and create more authentic experiences.”

“Our new partnership with Promoboxx is an exciting development in our ongoing efforts to support our independent pet specialty retail partners and be thought leaders in pet specialty marketing,” says Annabelle Immega, Trade Marketing Manager at Petcurean. “Promoboxx offers us a unique opportunity to efficiently deliver well-crafted campaigns directly to retailers while providing busy independent businesses with valuable strategic and technical support to optimize their digital marketing efforts.”

Promoboxx partners with over 90 brands to transform the way retailers and brands market together at the local level. By activating independent, specialty retailers with localized content and campaigns, Promoboxx creates thousands of local consumer touchpoints with a single campaign.



To learn more, visit https://promoboxx.com/ or request a demo ; to access Petcurean retail partner content, please contact your Petcurean sales rep.

About Petcurean

Petcurean is a family-owned Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes; GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH®, GATHER­® and SPIKE® for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs). GO! provides solutions for your pet’s unique dietary needs; NOW FRESH offers dry and wet pet food recipes with 100% fresh meat and fresh omega oils; GATHER is crafted from certified and organic ingredients, sustainably produced; and SPIKE lets you reward your dog with treats made using all natural ingredients. Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. At Petcurean, with every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. Please visit www.petcurean.com to learn more.

About Promoboxx

The Promoboxx retail engagement platform connects brands with consumers through retail partners to deliver the authentic experiences that consumers crave. Unlike traditional channel marketing solutions, Promoboxx provides a proven suite of products that generate meaningful increases in retailer and consumer engagement. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, Promoboxx partners with over 90 brands, including Chevrolet, New Balance, and The North Face. Promoboxx has launched over 3 million campaigns that have been shared by retailers, creating thousands of local consumer touchpoints per campaign. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.

Media Contact Isolde Decker-Lucke 617 702 9085 Company Information: Promoboxx 500 Harrison Ave, Suite 3R Boston, MA 02118