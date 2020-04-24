Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pete Olson : Olson Joins Colleagues to Demand Investigation of Saudi Oil Dumping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 06:28pm EDT

Washington, DC - Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) today joined nine of his House colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The letter requests an investigation into reports of a flotilla of ships headed to the United States loaded with Saudi crude oil to flood an already-oversupplied domestic market.

'Actions by Saudi Arabia to further depress the price of oil in the United States are a market-based act of aggression,' Olson stated. 'American workers and our energy sector are already hurting due to market manipulation in the war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and COVID-19 economic restrictions. Hostile actors overseas must be pressured to back down. While America's economy is suffering badly due to COVID restrictions, the market volatility is adding to the economic pain for energy producing regions like Houston. I was proud to join my colleagues to urge our Commerce Department to investigate reports of Saudi oil dumping in the U.S. and, if proven true, take action to stop it.'

Text of the letter is below and at this link :

April 24, 2020
The Honorable Wilbur Ross
Secretary of Commerce
U.S. Department of Commerce
1401 Constitution Ave, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20230

Dear Secretary Ross,

We strongly urge your department to begin an immediate investigation into the potential illegal delivery of crude oil by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the United States oil market. Despite the recently announced historic OPEC+ production deal, Saudi Arabia continues their assault on American energy industry, and it is imperative that our response to these actions is swift and decisive.

Many early assumptions were that the United States was simply caught in the crossfire of an oil price war between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, it is now abundantly clear that our domestic industry was the deliberate target of sustained and orchestrated attacks to destroy the American energy renaissance and weaken our national security.

During a time of unprecedented diminished demand for oil caused by an even more

unprecedented global economic upheaval, our domestic producers are struggling to find a market or adequate storage for their product. Meanwhile, there are reports of a 'flotilla' of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) heading towards the United States loaded with Saudi crude - estimated at roughly seven times the amount of a typical month's worth of crude oil.

The impacts of these actions are causing serious consequences for our oil and gas industry and the American communities that support it. At the time of our writing, with millions of barrels steaming towards US markets, the crude market trading at historic volatility, and the world sheltered in place; our communities face staggering employment rates estimated as high as 42% in some areas.

American innovation and gumption have made our domestic producers the envy of the world, and more than capable to compete toe-to-toe with any others. However, they demand a level playing field. For these reasons, we implore your department to move swiftly to investigate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hold it accountable for any potential actions to intentionally weaken America's energy independence and to protect jobs of hard-working Americans. Furthermore, we encourage you to utilize all resources at your disposal for the most appropriate and expeditious response.

Sincerely,

K. Michael Conaway
Member of Congress

Chip Roy
Member of Congress

Scott Tipton
Member of Congress

Kelly Armstrong
Member of Congress

Tom Cole
Member of Congress

Louie Gohmert
Member of Congress

Brian Babin, D.D.S.
Member of Congress

Will Hurd
Member of Congress

Pete Olson
Member of Congress

Kendra Horn
Member of Congress

Disclaimer

Pete Olson published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pNEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE PACT TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1 : Ustr
RE
07:28pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Goats to be used to Manage Vegetation and Fuels at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
PU
06:51pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 51,000, handful of states move toward reopening
RE
06:50pS&P affirms UK credit rating, cites government's coronavirus response
RE
06:29pCanada to help pay commercial rents for Main Street, issue guidelines to open economy
RE
06:28pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
RE
06:28pPETE OLSON : Olson Joins Colleagues to Demand Investigation of Saudi Oil Dumping
PU
06:23pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Coronavirus creates glut in previously tight potato market
PU
06:17pUnions denounce Las Vegas mayor's call to re-open casinos
RE
06:10pBrazil JBS workers catch COVID-19 in latest meat plant outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AKAZOO S.A. : INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
2HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Guided Miss..
3Port Commission April 28 Meeting Is Virtual
4Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Electricity Retailing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities..
5ROSSI RESIDENCIAL : Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 29, 2020 - Synthetic Voting Map*

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group