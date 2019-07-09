PeteFest Music Festival Returns to Louisville in September

The Pete Foundation Presents Third Annual Americana Music Festival in Louisville, KY

The Third Annual PeteFest Music Festival will be held on September 6th-8th, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky at the alluring Jones Fields Nature Preserve in the Parklands area with an all new remarkable lineup of regional and nationally-touring artists, as well as camping, food trucks, booths, and activities.

PeteFest kicked off as a local grassroots festival in 2017 by the family of Pete Jones, a young Louisville man who took his life at the age of 23. The intent behind the festival was to advocate for mental health and raise awareness about The Pete Foundation, a non-profit established in his name with the mission of rallying communities to champion youth mental health and wellness.

Since it’s conception in 2016, The Pete Foundation has been involved in many different community initiatives to combat suicide and advocate for mental wellness in Louisville, and PeteFest has grown to become one of our city’s most celebrated grassroots festivals, drawing collaborations from artists, advocates, businesses, and communities from across the nation.

For weekend tickets starting at only $50, or single day tickets starting at $35, guests can experience original music by more than 25 local and national acts across 2 stages, including Grammy Nominated Rebirth Brass Band, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, LUTHI, Marbin, Joan Shelley, The Tillers, Mojoflo, Vessel, GRLWOOD, Bendigo Fletcher, Zach Longoria Project, and more.

A favorite at PeteFest is the unique cover-to-cover performance of a renowned album. For this year’s incarnation of the unfolding tradition, Louisville’s own Zu Zu Ya Ya will present Dr. John’s, “Gris Gris”. In the past, groups have performed Paul Simon’s “Graceland” and The Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense”.

Saturday night will feature an electrifying silent disco between the trees and lights in the wooded cove at the Sanctuary Stage for a late night of dancing and partying.

The VIP Weekend Pass option includes a luxurious lounge tent with an exclusive shaded main stage viewing area, a private cocktail and craft beer bar, free refreshments, full private restrooms, phone charging stations, free PeteFest 2019 merchandise, and more.

In addition to three full days of live music, PeteFest features food trucks, unique craft vendors and boutiques, live muralists, performances by CirqueLouis, wellness booths, cash bars, Louisville’s own Mile Wide Brewing Co.’s one-of-a-kind craft beer, activities for all ages such as morning yoga, guided meditation, pop-up games, and free face painting, and unlimited advocacy and educational opportunities.

The Pete Foundation will again offer an optional, free suicide intervention workshop for guests on Sunday morning prior to the opening of music and other activities. The 90-minute, “QPR”, or Question, Persuade, Refer, training is evidence-based and designed to educate individuals on how to detect suicidal thoughts and how to save a life from suicide in an emergency situation. More information about the workshop can be found at thepetefoundation.org/qpr-workshop.

PeteFest brings a unique aspect to the Louisville festival scene by focusing on activism alongside a wide variety of art forms, support from a spectrum of Louisville’s corporate and cultural leaders, and propelling a mission for mental health advocacy. The organizers seek to create a fun and captivating cultural celebration while providing a comfortable, safe space for all ages to explore open-mindedness and expression.

Just a 20-minute drive from downtown Louisville, the festival is located in southeast Jefferson County near the Parklands’ Turkey Run Park on a 90-acre nature preserve characterized by gently rolling hills, sprawling fields, and intimate woodlands – the perfect weekend getaway that allows guests to shed the city without actually leaving it. The vast, stunning campgrounds allow festival goers to enjoy a quiet night under the stars or continue the fun around a roaring campfire.

PeteFest is made possible by the support of more than 20 corporate sponsors, including Republic Bank, radio stations DJX and Jack FM, Louisville Public Media, Mile Wide Beer Co., and more.

Tickets are on sale now at PeteFest.com from $50-$190 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pete Foundation to proactively address suicide and other manifestations of mental health issues by normalizing the topic, promoting education, and providing the tools necessary for healthy emotional development of all youth.

