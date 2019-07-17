Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peter Cannito, Defense, Technology, and Government Services Executive, Joins AE Industrial Partners as Operating Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 12:19pm BST

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in control investments in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that Peter Cannito has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, and he will also join the Board of Directors of AEI portfolio company, Gryphon Technologies. Mr. Cannito brings more than 20 years of experience in the defense, technology, and government services industries to AEI.

"We are excited to welcome Peter as a member of the AEI team," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Peter's experience leading high-growth companies, shepherding defense, technology, and government services companies through strategic transformations, acquisitions, and integrations, along with his expertise with high-tech, critical systems for companies in our core markets, will benefit AEI's portfolio companies and our firm's overall strategic direction."

Prior to joining AEI, Mr. Cannito served as the CEO of Polaris Alpha, a high-tech solutions provider developing systems for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, with specialized expertise in Space, Cyber, and the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Under Mr. Cannito's leadership, Polaris Alpha tripled in size in two years and successfully acquired and integrated five high-tech add-ons. Previously, he held successive executive roles including CEO and COO at EOIR Technologies, an advanced C4ISR solutions provider. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cannito led a team of software and systems engineers at Booz Allen Hamilton focused on critical defense and intelligence programs. Before that, he started a company focused on enterprise mobile computing.

Mr. Cannito holds a BS in Finance from the University of Delaware, an MBA from the University of Maryland, and he proudly served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Contacts:
Blicksilver Public Relations
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

or
Kristin Celauro
732-433-5200
kristin@blicksilverpr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-cannito-defense-technology-and-government-services-executive-joins-ae-industrial-partners-as-operating-partner-300886473.html

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aTTEC : Recognized for Use of AI, Machine Learning and Digital Innovation in Learning and Development, Earns LearningElite Silver Award
PR
07:36aAC Immune, Lilly Begin Dosing Subject with Tau Morphomer Inhibitor
DJ
07:35aSOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : William Shatner Welcomes Governor Bob Miller of Nevada to Solar Alliance Board of Directors
PU
07:35aFIRST INVESTMENT BANK : For yet another year, Fibank is a favorite brand among banks in Bulgaria
PU
07:33aIMMUNIC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aABBOTT : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07:32aFifth Wall raises $503 million from property owners seeking tech edge
RE
07:32aCURAEGIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aEMPIRE PETROLEUM : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07:32aAccel Issues Statement Regarding Clairvest's Announced Lawsuit
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About