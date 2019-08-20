Peter Castorena Joins Minuteman Press International President's Million-Dollar Circle for Top Franchise Performers

LOS ANGELES and LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Peter Castorena left his previous career behind as a retail buyer for Macy’s 13 years ago, he decided it was time to bet on himself and become his own boss. He decided that joining the Minuteman Press franchise family in Lancaster, CA was the right fit for him. Today, Peter is the newest member of the Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle as his design, marketing, and printing franchise has now achieved yearly gross sales of at least $1 million.



On this accomplishment, Peter says, “It honestly feels like I finally made it, but as I look back at the years it took to get here and the business that’s been built, I’m glad for the journey along the way. It’s been a fun 13 years with Minuteman Press and I look forward to many more to come. Just because we’ve reached the Million-Dollar Circle, no one is interested in taking a break. We’re excited to see what our little center in Lancaster, CA can do and what we can accomplish.”

Looking back on his past and seeing where he is today, Peter reflects, “I was a buyer for a national retail organization. It was a great job. I got to use someone else’s checkbook to develop a brand of business – everything from buying the right product, advertising it and selling it. One of the biggest knowledge gaps Minuteman Press helped me fill was corporate compartmentalization. In my previous life, there were departments that helped me handle things (HR, advertising, accounting, operations). From the first two weeks of franchise training through to today, Minuteman Press helps me with whatever aspect of my business I need a hand with, and they have taught me how to do all of these things as the business owner and not just an employee.”

“Congratulations to Peter and his team for their exceptional efforts in building his business in Lancaster,” says Dan Byers, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President, Southern California. “Peter follows the Minuteman Press franchise business model and he is truly passionate about helping his clients and community in any way he can to make a positive impact in Lancaster.”

The modern printing industry and secrets to a successful Minuteman Press franchise

Peter is quick to point out the benefits of franchising as an option for aspiring entrepreneurs. He explains, “I work with a franchise for a reason. I chose Minuteman because they seemed to really care about their franchisees, and they have a way of making you feel more like part of a family than a business. It goes beyond when I have a question, or I need help. They do the research for what comes next so I don’t have to spin my wheels on research and development. They have the ball on that, and they’ll educate and inform me about what they think is a winning move.”

The printing industry today is powerful and versatile as print remains a trusted form of marketing that commands attention and respect. Peter says, “Print is tangible, print is important. Even young kids today like to say ‘Man, that’s pretty enough to print.’ Print has become if anything more important and relevant than before. It’s widely viewed that if somebody took the time and the money to print it, it must be important. It’s also been a very exciting time in the past 5-7 years because print has moved into so many different channels. We’re printing on things, in ways, in volumes that weren’t possible 13 or more years ago. These are really exciting times to see what’s coming next.”

Peter’s secrets to sustained success in the modern printing industry are insightful as he says, “Step one is to deliver a quality product and keep your clients happy. If you make a promise, keep it. One of our key areas of growth is referral business and client retention. So long as we take care of our clients, they take care of us as well. We also like to stay diversified. I don’t believe in any one ‘silver bullet.’ Whether it’s advertising, equipment, marketing, or employee training, we like to keep it broad and have a bit of cross-pollination.”

Peter continues, “It’s really rewarding to be able to touch so many individuals’ lives in my community and my office. We provide a service that all businesses need to thrive and be successful. In turn those small businesses do well and keep their people employed. It provides a great sense of accomplishment and joy to drive around town, walk into an office, a restaurant, a store, go to a community event, or open a mailbox and see the items we produce in action.”

As far as the advice he would give prospective franchisees, Peter states, “Minuteman Press knows what they are doing. Listen to them and follow the system. Let them help you.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Lancaster, California, visit their website: https://www.scav.minutemanpress.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 28 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

