Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Peter DeFazio : Chairs Peter DeFazio and Frank Pallone, Jr. Introduce Legislation to Withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

Chair Peter DeFazio (OR-04) and Chair Frank Pallone (NJ-06) today introduced legislation to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

'The WTO has been a disaster for the United States. With millions of jobs exported, ballooning trade deficits, and the erosion of U.S. sovereignty, the WTO has a 25-year track record of putting the profits of multinational corporations above the interests of American workers,' said Chair DeFazio. 'COVID-19 has exposed how the hemorrhaging of U.S. jobs, particularly manufacturing jobs, to China and other countries has significantly undermined our ability to respond to the global pandemic. The United States needs to withdraw from the WTO to strengthen and protect our manufacturing base, public health and safety, industry and jobs, U.S. sovereignty, and the environment.'

'After 25 years of participation in the World Trade Organization (WTO), our workers have seen little to no benefits for their families and have instead watched as the WTO gives countries like China protections to use tariffs and other unfair trade practices to its advantage,' said Chair Pallone. 'It is time for the United States to withdraw from this institution and start prioritizing American workers over international corporations. This resolution is an important first step in the withdrawal process and I hope my colleagues will join Chairman DeFazio and myself with their support.'

The Uruguay Round Agreements Act (P.L. 103-465), the statutory basis for U.S. WTO membership, specifies that Congress's approval of the WTO agreement shall cease to be effective if Congress enacts a joint resolution calling for withdrawal. Congress may vote every five years on withdrawal, with the next possible consideration in 2020.

The House most recently voted to withdraw from the WTO in 2005, with both DeFazio and Pallone voting in support of that resolution. The Senate has never voted on WTO withdrawal.

A 2018 Economic Policy Institute report found that China's entry into the WTO has caused the U.S. to shed 3.4 million jobs since 2001, with nearly 75 percent of jobs lost in the manufacturing sector.

Disclaimer

Peter DeFazio published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35pMSCI to Add Zoom Video Communications to World Index, Among Others
DJ
08:30pEXCLUSIVE : Occidental offering employees voluntary buyouts over next two weeks - document
RE
08:20pPETER DEFAZIO : Chairs Peter DeFazio and Frank Pallone, Jr. Introduce Legislation to Withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization
PU
08:15pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 13 May update
PU
08:09pHouse Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill -- 4th Update
DJ
08:05pAsian stocks set to slip on coronavirus fears, vaccine timing
RE
08:02pSouth Korea's jobs fall in April at sharpest pace since 1999
RE
08:01pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.11 percent
RE
08:00pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Increase Transparency in Cattle Pricing
PU
07:53pJapan March current account surplus two trillion yen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
4BARCLAYS PLC : Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : GIC?s cold feet on Amex travel buy casts doubt on $1.1 billion loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group