Peter G. Beckman Joins Holborn Corporation as Executive Officer

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Corporation (Holborn), a U.S.-based independent reinsurance broker, announced today that Peter G. Beckman has joined the company as Executive Officer.

Mr. Beckman, will be based in New York City and will report to Frank Harrison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created role, he will work closely with the CEO in the successful execution of Holborn's strategic business plan, including implementing effective professional development, talent acquisition and employee training programs. Mr. Beckman will serve as the direct report for a number of leadership positions within the company including the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Production Officer. Additionally, he will manage Holborn's human resources, office administration and information technology teams.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Beckman joins Holborn from Goldman Sachs, where he held a number of roles within the firm's Corporate Reporting unit since 2003. Most recently, he was responsible for firmwide management reporting and analytics of the firm's consolidated results of operations. During his time at the firm, he also managed firmwide budgets, SEC disclosures and other regulatory filings, and the production of the firm's quarterly earnings releases. Previously, Mr. Beckman was a part of the JPMorgan Chase Global Markets group, with middle office responsibilities for various business lines including interest rate derivatives, foreign exchange and commodities.

"We are extremely pleased to add Peter to Holborn's leadership team to oversee a critical component of our company – our people," said Mr. Harrison. "As our firm approaches our centennial in 2020, we remain committed to building for the future and ensuring that we have the right talent in place to continue providing our clients with unparalleled service. Peter's expertise in the financial services industry and track record in leadership and in developing employees is a tremendous asset to Holborn as we organize our operations for the next stage of growth and push forward with succession planning and perpetuation."

Mr. Beckman said, "I am impressed by Holborn's independent approach to treaty reinsurance, which has distinguished the firm in the market and contributed to its success for nearly 100 years. I'm honored to work with Frank and the rest of the leadership team as we execute Holborn's strategic vision, especially working closely with a number of key teams to continue to cultivate the firm's dedicated talent."

Mr. Beckman holds a B.S. from the College of New Jersey and M.B.A. from Montclair State University. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

About Holborn
Holborn Corporation (Holborn) is a privately held independent reinsurance brokerage firm established in 1920. With a commitment to integrity and a focus on long-term client relationships, Holborn's offerings include advanced analytic tools, global market access and responsive reinsurance services. Through the adoption of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998, Holborn became exclusively owned by its employees. For additional information, please visit www.holborn.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-g-beckman-joins-holborn-corporation-as-executive-officer-300833447.html

SOURCE Holborn Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
