Peter Jackson's “They Shall Not Grow Old” Marches on, to 150 Markets across North America

Warner Bros. Pictures is widening the front for Peter Jackson’s widely
acclaimed World War I documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old.” The studio
will expand the release of the film to 500 theatres across 150 markets
throughout the U.S. and Canada, beginning on Friday, February 1, 2019,
with special pre-shows the evening before. The announcement was made
today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros.
Pictures.
The Warner Bros. release comes following the film’s hugely successful
Fathom Events dates, which yielded record-setting results. “They Shall
Not Grow Old” took in $8.34 million, making it the highest-grossing U.S.
Cinema Event release ever.
Jackson’s stunning restoration of footage from more than a century ago
has received rapturous praise from both critics and audiences, and just
earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Documentary. It is Certified
Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97% positive reviews and
received an A CinemaScore.
In his announcement, Goldstein said, “We are proud to share Peter
Jackson’s outstanding documentary with audiences across North America.
Bringing us into the trenches and onto the battlefield of the Great War,
the film stands as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by all
those who serve, both then and now.”
From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the
Rings” Trilogy, “The Hobbit” Trilogy) comes the groundbreaking
documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old,” presented on the centenary of the
end of the First World War.
Applying state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies
to century-old footage—carefully chosen from hundreds of hours of
original Great War film held in the archives of the Imperial War Museum
(IWM)—Jackson has created an intensely gripping, immersive and authentic
cinematic experience. The only narration comes from Great War veterans
themselves, selected from over 600 hours of BBC and IWM archive
interviews, resulting in a gripping account of “The War to End All
Wars,” told by the soldiers who experienced it.
By restoring the original footage to a standard never seen before, the
human face of WWI emerges with vivid clarity through the fog of time.
Jackson captures the day-to-day experience of its soldiers and reveals
the reality of war for those on the front line: their attitudes about
the conflict; their camaraderie and their need for humor amidst the
horror; the functions of daily life in the trenches; and what their
lives were like during periods of rest. Using cutting-edge techniques to
transform the images of a century ago into footage that could have been
shot today, Jackson both remembers and honors a generation changed
forever by a global war.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” was directed by Peter Jackson and produced by
Clare Olssen and Jackson, with Ken Kamins, Tessa Ross, Di Lees and Jenny
Waldman serving as executive producers. The film was edited by Jabez
Olssen. The music is by David Donaldson, Janet Roddick & Steve Roche.
Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Wingnut Films Production,
co‐commissioned by 14‐18 NOW and Imperial War Museum in association with
BBC. This film has been rated R for disturbing war images.
Theyshallnotgrowold.movie
