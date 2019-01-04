Peter Jackson's “They Shall Not Grow Old” to Have a Third Date from Fathom Events

On the heels of its already record-breaking release, and in response to
popular demand, a third Fathom Events date has been added for Warner
Bros. Pictures’ much-heralded WWI documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old,”
from Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson. The film will be screened at
more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, January
21, 2019, taking advantage of the holiday weekend. The announcement
was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution,
Warner Bros. Pictures, and Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” debuted in North America at 1,122 locations on
December 17, 2018, taking in an impressive $2.327 million. As
anticipation grew for the second Fathom Events release date, on December
27, several locations were sold out more than a week in advance. Playing
on 1,007 screens, the film earned an astounding $3.375 million for a
record-shattering two-day total of $5.702 million. It is the
highest-grossing U.S. cinema event to date, for both Fathom Events and
the event-cinema industry.
In making the announcement, Goldstein stated, “The response to ‘They
Shall Not Grow Old’ has been overwhelming. Peter Jackson’s documentary
is a towering achievement of film restoration that has conquered the
ravages of time and stands as a fitting tribute to all those who fought
and died in what was then called ‘The War to End All Wars.’ We are so
proud to be part of bringing this film to audiences across the U.S. and
Canada.”
“This project has been a historic and record-setting journey for Fathom,
Warner Bros., our exhibitor partners and the event-cinema industry,”
said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “We are honored to give audiences
another chance to experience this groundbreaking documentary as it
should be seen—in 3D and on the big screen.”
Tickets will be available soon at www.FathomEvents.com
and participating theater box offices.
From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the
Rings” Trilogy, “The Hobbit” Trilogy) comes the groundbreaking
documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old,” presented on the centenary of the
end of the First World War.
Applying state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies
to century-old footage—carefully chosen from hundreds of hours of
original Great War film held in the archives of the Imperial War Museum
(IWM)—Jackson has created an intensely gripping, immersive and authentic
cinematic experience. The only narration comes from Great War veterans
themselves, selected from over 600 hours of BBC and IWM archive
interviews, resulting in a gripping account of “The War to End All
Wars,” told by the soldiers who experienced it.
By restoring the original footage to a standard never seen before, the
human face of WWI emerges with vivid clarity through the fog of time.
Jackson captures the day-to-day experience of its soldiers and reveals
the reality of war for those on the front line: their attitudes about
the conflict; their camaraderie and their need for humor amidst the
horror; the functions of daily life in the trenches; and what their
lives were like during periods of rest. Using cutting-edge techniques to
transform the images of a century ago into footage that could have been
shot today, Jackson both remembers and honors a generation changed
forever by a global war.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” was directed by Peter Jackson and produced by
Clare Olssen and Jackson, with Ken Kamins, Tessa Ross, Di Lees and Jenny
Waldman serving as executive producers. The film was edited by Jabez
Olssen. The music is by David Donaldson, Janet Roddick & Steve Roche.
Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Wingnut Films Production,
co‐commissioned by 14‐18 NOW and Imperial War Museum in association with
BBC. This film has been rated R for disturbing war images.
