Pethealth Inc. Finalist for Best Workplace Culture and HR Champion (CEO) in the 2019 Canadian HR Awards

“We are thrilled to be a finalist among such a talented group of organizations and leaders,” said Nelia Rutledge, SVP, Human Resources at Pethealth. “Culture is an essential priority for the leadership team at Pethealth. We believe that, if we do right by our people, our people will do right by our customers, our partners, our shareholders and our communities. And that’s how we grow the business.”

Pethealth’s 420 employees, employed through its subsidiaries across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K are on a mission to “bring vitality to lives furry and otherwise.” Anchored in corporate values such as Teamwork is Dreamwork and Active Ownership, it is a people-centric organization that attracts animal lovers to its team - those who resonate with this mission and are ready to provide peace of mind and security to pet parents through its products and services. Pethealth insurance division has over 180,000 policy holders across its various insurance offerings, and with its 24PetWatch® lost pet recovery service, reunites over 3,000 lost pets with their families every month.

Culture is always a sum of the individuals contributing to it. At Pethealth, living the values is a priority for employees throughout the organization. “Pethealth is the best workplace I’ve had the chance to be a part of,” said Brady Collins, 4.5-year employee at Pethealth. “They provide great work-life balance, listen to their employees, invest in our success, recognize efforts and give credit where it’s due. And, they always make it fun! Whether it’s an end-of-year party, or family BBQ, they make employees feel included and appreciated.”

This focus on culture and employee engagement has led to significant gains in employee satisfaction at Pethealth, and a strong Glassdoor rating at 4.1.

“If you want a snapshot of the very best success stories in Canadian HR right now, you couldn’t do better than taking a look at this list of finalists,” said Jessica Duce, Project Director of the Canadian HR Awards.

Winners of the Canadian HR awards in all 25 categories will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced at the black-tie awards gala, on September 12, 2019 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto. The annual gala will welcome over 800 top HR professionals from Canada’s best HR teams and employers.

