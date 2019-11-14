Log in
Petland : Chillicothe Reaches $73,000 in Support of Local Shelter Adoptions; $17,000 in Food

11/14/2019 | 08:47am EST

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland in Chillicothe has been matching the right pet with the right customer for more than 52 years. They are also helping support families who find the right pet at the Ross County Humane Society (RCHS) and the Licking County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

Since March of 2016, any individual or family who has adopted a dog from RCHS has received a $50 Petland gift card. As of October 31, Petland has redeemed nearly $73,000 in those cards at the local stores on Bridge Street and Western Avenue. The Petland store in Heath has redeemed nearly $4,000 in $25 gift cards for families who adopted their pet at the Licking County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

Petland is proud of its relationship with RCHS, maintaining a position on the board, and raising awareness through fundraisers and donation events. In January, Petland began a feeding program at RCHS and to date, has provided over $17,000 in dog food donations.

"We want families to find the right pet whether they visit Petland or a local humane society or shelter. If they adopt at the Ross County Humane Society, we can help make sure they get a great start with food, supplies or toys," said Petland Vice President Steve Huggins. Huggins also serves on the Ross County Humane Society Board.

Customers receive their gift card upon completion of their adoption paperwork at the Humane Society.

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Kunzelman at (740) 775-2464.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and El Salvador. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

Contact:
Elizabeth Kunzelman
Director of Public Affairs
(740) 775-2464
229183@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petland-chillicothe-reaches-73-000-in-support-of-local-shelter-adoptions-17-000-in-food-300958141.html

SOURCE Petland


© PRNewswire 2019
