Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petro Rio : MATERIAL FACT - MEASURES UNDERTAKEN FOR 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

MATERIAL FACT

MEASURES UNDERTAKEN FOR 2020

Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices

in corporate governance updates its shareholders and the market in general on the ongoing initiatives to protect its employees and stakeholders, given the current market uncertainties and volatility stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak and recent drop in Brent oil prices.

In addition to applying several monitoring and preventive measures, the Company has revised its business plan and decided upon postponing its investments (capex) and reducing its costs (opex and G&A) to manage the current business environment.

Safety and prevention measures

The measures carried out by the Company will result in adjustments in its employees and service providers' daily activities, as well as costs and administrative expenses (opex and G&A). These are listed below:

  • Immediate reduction of POB (People on Board) and extension of onboard periods for all assets the Company operates, keeping personnel movement the a minimum necessary in order to operate safely and efficiently;
  • Increased availability of protective, sanitation and hygiene products in onshore and offshore facilities directly related to the Company's production, particularly in locations with higher exposure;
  • Increased frequency of communication and awareness to all employees and service providers stationed in onshore and offshore locations;
  • As of Friday (03/13/20), PetroRio has been undertaking screening procedures at the airport - with support from registered nurses - of personnel boarding the platforms. This includes 48h monitoring before embarking to identify potential cases;
  • As of Monday (03/16/20), employees located at corporate headquarters and onshore locations will be working remotely (work-from-home). This includes limited commuting for employees whose physical presence is required for regulatory, fiscal and government authorities, keeping these to the bare minimum. The Company will decide on extending these initiatives on 03/31/20;
  • All international travel is suspended. Domestic travel is exclusive to employees critical to offshore facilities who reside in other states;
  • All events have been suspended.

Additionally, on Friday (03/13/20), the Company successfully carried out Medical Evacuation simulations across all platforms, under supervision of its internal Crisis Committee.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13th floor • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Liquidity, Leverage and Investments (CAPEX) in 2020

The Company began 2020 with a solid cash position of US$ 183 million, and a high level of accounts receivable, at US$ 93 million, which was received throughout January and February, further improving its cash position.

Additionally, on January 6, with the purpose of protecting its financial commitments due in the first half of 2020, PetroRio hedged a relevant volume of its estimated production for the period. Accordingly, the Company set a floor price of US$ 65 per barrel for a volume comprising 100% of the estimated 1Q20 offtakes and 50% of 2Q20 offtakes. With expected offtakes of approximately 1.5 million barrels in March alone, the hedge's net proceeds could reach an estimated US$ 39 million to US$ 41 million, assuming Brent prices varying between US$ 32 and US$ 28 per barrel, respectively.

Following its decision to postpone capex, the Company has concluded and is currently demobilizing the 3rd Phase of Polvo's Revitalization Plan and will provide disclosure of the campaign's results in the coming days.

PetroRio's business model is resilient and allows the Company to weather challenging environments without compromising safety and the well-being of its employees and stakeholders.

The Company will maintain its level of quality and efficiency in its operations and use its experience and track record in cost reduction initiatives to mitigate the impact of the current scenario. PetroRio will keep the market informed over relevant issues, and new developments will be promptly announced.

Lastly, PetroRio wishes that its employees, shareholders, business partners and their families remain in good health throughout this period.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13th floor • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:06pPhilippine Stocks Plunge 24% Amid Covid-19 Lockdown of Main Island
DJ
11:00pNEVADA COPPER : Announces planned substantial balance sheet strengthening, provides update on progress of pumpkin hollow underground mine production ramp-up
AQ
10:59pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Provides Financial Update in Light of Market Conditions
BU
10:58pPT BEI BURSA EFEK INDONESIA : Temporary Trading Halt
PU
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS HPQ, JELD, OXY, SIX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAN, BDX, FLR, MGPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS QD, SBT, TUP, TVTY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ALGN, INO, TLRY, WWE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS OPRA, WBK, SPR, SSL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:46pSABRA HEALTH CARE REIT : Provides COVID-19 Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
4GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Starbucks Seeks to Reassure Investors Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group