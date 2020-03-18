Petro Rio : MATERIAL FACT - MEASURES UNDERTAKEN FOR 2020

As of Friday (03/13/20), PetroRio has been undertaking screening procedures at the airport - with support from registered nurses - of personnel boarding the platforms. This includes 48h monitoring before embarking to identify potential cases;

Increased availability of protective, sanitation and hygiene products in onshore and offshore facilities directly related to the Company's production, particularly in locations with higher exposure;

Immediate reduction of POB (People on Board) and extension of onboard periods for all assets the Company operates, keeping personnel movement the a minimum necessary in order to operate safely and efficiently;

The measures carried out by the Company will result in adjustments in its employees and service providers' daily activities, as well as costs and administrative expenses (opex and G&A). These are listed below:

In addition to applying several monitoring and preventive measures, the Company has revised its business plan and decided upon postponing its investments (capex) and reducing its costs (opex and G&A) to manage the current business environment.

in corporate governance updates its shareholders and the market in general on the ongoing initiatives to protect its employees and stakeholders, given the current market uncertainties and volatility stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak and recent drop in Brent oil prices.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Liquidity, Leverage and Investments (CAPEX) in 2020

The Company began 2020 with a solid cash position of US$ 183 million, and a high level of accounts receivable, at US$ 93 million, which was received throughout January and February, further improving its cash position.

Additionally, on January 6, with the purpose of protecting its financial commitments due in the first half of 2020, PetroRio hedged a relevant volume of its estimated production for the period. Accordingly, the Company set a floor price of US$ 65 per barrel for a volume comprising 100% of the estimated 1Q20 offtakes and 50% of 2Q20 offtakes. With expected offtakes of approximately 1.5 million barrels in March alone, the hedge's net proceeds could reach an estimated US$ 39 million to US$ 41 million, assuming Brent prices varying between US$ 32 and US$ 28 per barrel, respectively.

Following its decision to postpone capex, the Company has concluded and is currently demobilizing the 3rd Phase of Polvo's Revitalization Plan and will provide disclosure of the campaign's results in the coming days.

PetroRio's business model is resilient and allows the Company to weather challenging environments without compromising safety and the well-being of its employees and stakeholders.

The Company will maintain its level of quality and efficiency in its operations and use its experience and track record in cost reduction initiatives to mitigate the impact of the current scenario. PetroRio will keep the market informed over relevant issues, and new developments will be promptly announced.

Lastly, PetroRio wishes that its employees, shareholders, business partners and their families remain in good health throughout this period.

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13th floor • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br