Petro Rio : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - MARCH 2020 OPERATIONAL DATA

04/06/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

March 2020 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, April 6, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.

Daily Production (boepd)

Month

Polvo

Frade¹

Manati² (10%)

Total

January

8,290

13,438

2,226

23,954

February

8,103

13,403

1,552

23,058

March

9,434³

13,837

3

23,274

1Q20

8,620

13,563

1,254

23,437

Obs:

Offtakes (bbl)

Month

Polvo

Frade

Total

January

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

March

470,181

982,159

1,452,340

1Q20

470,181

982,159

1,452,340

  1. January figures account for a 70% stake in the Frade Field. The acquisition of the remaining 30% stake - announced on November 28, 2019 - will be integrated into the monthly report once the acquisition is concluded.
  2. Manati has an annual take-or-pay agreement equivalent to 1,574 boepd with its customer, ensuring predictable cash flow generation.
  3. Polvo's increased production is due to the successful Drilling Campaign which took place in 2019/2020, as announced in a Material Fact on March 19, 2020.

Polvo's offshore team celebrate the new POL-L well starting production by striking the gong

About PetroRio

PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br+55 21 3721-2129

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 21:32:03 UTC
