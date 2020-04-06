|
Petro Rio : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - MARCH 2020 OPERATIONAL DATA
04/06/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
March 2020 Operational Data
Rio de Janeiro, April 6, 2020 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), following best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited Operational Data for the month of March.
Daily Production (boepd)
|
Month
|
Polvo
|
Frade¹
|
Manati² (10%)
|
Total
|
January
|
8,290
|
13,438
|
2,226
|
23,954
|
February
|
8,103
|
13,403
|
1,552
|
23,058
|
March
|
9,434³
|
13,837
|
3
|
23,274
|
1Q20
|
8,620
|
13,563
|
1,254
|
23,437
Obs:
Offtakes (bbl)
|
Month
|
Polvo
|
Frade
|
Total
|
January
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
February
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
March
|
470,181
|
982,159
|
1,452,340
|
1Q20
|
470,181
|
982,159
|
1,452,340
-
January figures account for a 70% stake in the Frade Field. The acquisition of the remaining 30% stake - announced on November 28, 2019 - will be integrated into the monthly report once the acquisition is concluded.
-
Manati has an annual take-or-pay agreement equivalent to 1,574 boepd with its customer, ensuring predictable cash flow generation.
-
Polvo's increased production is due to the successful Drilling Campaign which took place in 2019/2020, as announced in a Material Fact on March 19, 2020.
Polvo's offshore team celebrate the new POL-L well starting production by striking the gong
About PetroRio
PetroRio is the largest independent oil and gas Company in Brazil. The Company seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new producing assets, redevelopment, increased operational efficiency and rationalization of operating costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.petroriosa.com.br.
Investor Relations ri.petroriosa.com.br ri@petroriosa.com.br+55 21 3721-2129
Disclaimer
Petro Rio SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 21:32:03 UTC
|
|