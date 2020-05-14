Petro Rio : RESERVES CERTIFICATION REPORT 2020

Log in
RESERVES CERTIFICATION REPORT 2020

05/14/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

5001 Spring Valley Road

Suite 800 East

Dallas, Texas 75244

This is a digital representation of a DeGolyer and MacNaughton report.

This file is intended to be a manifestation of certain data in the subject report and as such are subject to the same conditions thereof. The information and data contained in this file may be subject to misinterpretation; therefore, the signed and bound copy of this report should be considered the only authoritative source of such information.

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

5001 Spring Valley Road

Suite 800 East

Dallas, Texas 75244

REPORT

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

on

RESERVES and REVENUE

of

CERTAIN FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

TABLE of CONTENTS

Page

FOREWORD............................................................................................................

1

Scope of Investigation ........................................................................................................

1

Authority ...............................................................................................................................

3

Source of Information.........................................................................................................

3

GEOLOGY ...............................................................................................................

5

Manati Field .........................................................................................................................

5

Polvo Field ............................................................................................................................

5

Tubarão Martelo Field .......................................................................................................

7

Frade Field............................................................................................................................

8

DEFINITION of RESERVES ..............................................................................

10

ESTIMATION of RESERVES .............................................................................

13

Manati Field .......................................................................................................................

14

Polvo Field ..........................................................................................................................

15

Tubarão Martelo Field .....................................................................................................

17

Frade Field..........................................................................................................................

18

VALUATION of RESERVES...............................................................................

20

SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS.......................................................................

25

TABLES

Table

1

- Working Interests and Contract Expiration Dates

Table

2

- Summary of Gross and Net Reserves

Table

3

- Summary of Future Net Revenue

Table

4

- Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Polvo Field

Table

5

- Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Tubarão Martelo Field

Table

6

- Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields

Table

7

- Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net

Revenue, Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields

Table

8

- Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and

Future Net Revenue, Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields

Table

9

- Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Frade Field

Table

10

- Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Frade Field

Table

11

- Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net

Revenue, Frade Field

Table

12

- Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and

Future Net Revenue, Frade Field

Table

13

- Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Manati Field

Table

14

- Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue,

Manati Field

Table

15

- Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net

Revenue, Manati Field

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

TABLE of CONTENTS - (Continued)

TABLES - (Continued)

Table 16 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Manati Field

FIGURES

Figure 1 - Location Map

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

5001 Spring Valley Road

Suite 800 East

Dallas, Texas 75244

REPORT

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

on

RESERVES and REVENUE

of

CERTAIN FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

FOREWORD

Scope of Investigation

This report presents estimates, as of

April 30, 2020, of the extent of the proved,

probable, and possible oil, condensate, and gas reserves and the value of the proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves of the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields in Brazil in which PetroRio S.A. (PetroRio) has represented it holds an interest. The fields evaluated, PetroRio's working interests, and the concession expiration dates are shown in Table 1 of this report.

Estimates of reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers. These reserves definitions are discussed in detail in the Definition of Reserves section of this report.

2

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Reserves estimated in this report are expressed as gross reserves and net reserves. Gross reserves are defined as the total estimated petroleum remaining to be produced from these properties after April 30, 2020. Net reserves are defined as that portion of the gross reserves attributable to the interests held by PetroRio after deducting all interests held by others, including royalties paid in kind. PetroRio has advised that its government royalty obligation is paid in cash; therefore, net reserves have not been reduced in consideration of this royalty obligation.

PetroRio has represented that it holds a 10-percent working interest in the Manati field, located in license block BCAM-40, that it holds a 100-percent working interest in the Polvo field, located in license block BM-C-8, and that it will hold a 100-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field, located in license block BM-C-39, once the field is connected with the neighboring Polvo field. The connection of the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields is scheduled for March 2021. Under the terms of purchase, PetroRio will hold an 80-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field until the field is connected with the Polvo field. Following the connection of the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, PetroRio will hold a 100-percent working interest in both fields, but it will hold a net interest of 95 percent until 30 million barrels of oil are produced following the connection of the two fields. PetroRio's net interest will increase to 96 percent after 30 million barrels of oil are produced from the two fields. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 70-percent working interest in the Frade field and that it has executed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Petrobras to acquire Petrobras' 30-percent working interest in the Frade field. PetroRio is awaiting the final regulatory approval by the ANP to complete the acquisition. For the purposes of this report, the "evaluated working interest" for the Frade field is 100 percent, which includes PetroRio's current interest plus Petrobras' working interest.

This report presents values for proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves that were estimated using prices, expenses, and costs provided by PetroRio. Prices, expenses, and costs were provided in United States dollars (U.S.$), and all monetary values in this report are expressed in U.S.$. A detailed explanation of the forecast price, expense, and cost assumptions is included in the Valuation of Reserves section of this report.

Values for proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves in this report are expressed in terms

3

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

of estimated future gross revenue, future net revenue, and present worth. Future gross revenue is defined as that revenue which will accrue to the evaluated interests from the production and sale of the estimated net reserves. Future net revenue is calculated by deducting royalties paid in cash, operating expenses, capital costs, abandonment costs, and the special participation fee (SPF) from the future gross revenue. Operating expenses include field operating expenses, transportation and processing expenses, and an allocation of overhead that directly relates to production activities. Capital costs include drilling and completion costs, facilities and pipeline costs, and well workover expenses. Abandonment costs are represented by PetroRio to be inclusive of those costs associated with the removal of equipment, plugging of wells, and reclamation and restoration associated with the abandonment. At the request of PetroRio, future income taxes were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. Present worth is defined as the future net revenue discounted at a specified arbitrary discount rate compounded monthly over the expected period of realization. Present worth should not be construed as fair market value because no consideration was given to additional factors that influence the prices at which properties are bought and sold. In this report, present worth values using a nominal discount rate of 10 percent are reported in detail and values using nominal discount rates of 5, 15, and 20 percent are reported as totals.

Estimates of reserves and revenue should be regarded only as estimates that may change as further production history and additional information become available. Not only are such estimates based on that information which is currently available, but such estimates are also subject to the uncertainties inherent in the application of judgmental factors in interpreting such information.

Authority

This

report

was

authorized

by

Mr.

Milton

Rangel,

Head of Finance,

PetroRio S.A.

Source of Information

Information

used in

the preparation

of

this report was obtained from PetroRio. In

the preparation of this report we have relied, without independent verification, upon information furnished by PetroRio with respect to the property interests being evaluated, production from such properties, current costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future

4

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

operations and sale of production, and various other information and data that were accepted as represented. A field examination of the properties was not considered necessary for the purposes of this report.

5

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

GEOLOGY

Manati Field

The Manati field is located in the

Camamu Basin, offshore northeast Brazil

(Figure 1). The field lies about 65 kilometers southwest of the city of Salvador, Bahia State. The field, discovered in 2000 by Petrobras, is within license block BCAM-40. Water depth over the field is about 40 meters.

The productive reservoirs in the Manati field are a thick sequence of upper Jurassic-age eolian and fluvial sandstones of the Sergi Formation. These were deposited before the start of rifting in this region. The Sergi is overlain by Cretaceous-age shales of the Itaipe Formation and sealed laterally by lacustrine sediments of the Morro do Barro Formation, which were deposited in the Tinharé Canyon and are the source rocks for petroleum in the Manati field.

The field structure is a four-way dipping feature that was later shaped by faulting and erosion. The western, northern, and eastern edges are the intersection of the north/south-trending Mutá regional fault with the Tinharé Canyon. The canyon formed after deposition of the field sandstones and replaced them with a thick shale section on the west side of the structure. The present structural dip is to the north and south, away from a crest in the center of the field. Other faults cross parts of the field and intersect the Mutá fault, but do not appear to compartmentalize the reservoirs. The southern field limit is a water contact.

A total of nine wells were drilled in the area to discover and delineate the field. Currently, six wells are producing gas from the multiple Sergi Formation sandstones in the field.

Polvo Field

The Polvo field is located in the Campos

Basin, offshore Brazil (Figure 1). The field

lies about 100 kilometers east of the city of Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro State.

In the Campos Basin, regional dip is toward the southeast, reflecting basinward dip caused by the opening of the Atlantic Ocean during the early Cretaceous. This structural configuration is also present in the Polvo field.

6

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Basement rocks in the Campos Basin are Precambrian granites. As the basin began to open and fill, basalts of the Cabiúnas Formation flowed onto the granite basement. The earliest sediments in the basin are lacustrine shales and carbonates of the Lagoa Feia Formation, which is the primary hydrocarbon source formation for the basin. After the original rifting period, a massive sequence of continental and marine sediments accumulated in the basin. The lower part of this sequence is made up of conglomerates and carbonates, which are subsequently covered by a thick evaporite section, composed predominantly of salt and anhydrite. Above the evaporites are mudstones and oolitic grainstones, deposited during Albian time when a broad carbonate platform developed in the region. In the Polvo field, the Albian carbonates are the Quissamã members of the Macaé Formation. These carbonates accumulated in shallow water on northeast-trending local structural highs atop basement or salt uplifts.

As basin subsidence continued, coastal rivers flooded sands into the basin. These sands were deposited in environments ranging from deepwater turbidites to shallow-water deltaic and bay-lagoon settings. This style of sedimentation continued from the Cenomanian until the Miocene. In the Polvo field, the sandstones were deposited in coastal plain, lagoon, and bay-deltaic environments.

The initial drilling campaign identified several areas of Quissamã carbonate accumulation. After further evaluation, three of these areas were targeted for additional development, as follows: the Dev-7 and Dev-4&5 shoal areas, in the western part of the field, and the Dev-3 shoal area, referred to as the East Quissamã herein. Six platform wells have been drilled and completed as producers from the Quissamã accumulation.

The Turonian and Maastrichtian sandstones were found to be well developed and productive in separate accumulations east of the Quissamã wells. This part of the field was originally known as the Guarajuba field. At present, six wells produce from the Maastrichtian reservoir, four produce from the Turonian reservoir, and one produces from the Turonian East reservoir.

The Eocene-age reservoirs in this field are the marine sandstones of the Embore Formation, These clastic reservoirs were originally associated with a variety of sub-environments, deepwater turbidities, and submarine fans deposited in a slope basin. This formation was affected by salt

7

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

tectonics, which contributed to the generation of normal faults and, together with the top of the salt dome, work as seals for this field. The trap system is a combination of the structure and the stratigraphic, with lateral seals from the Oligocene canyon fill deposits.

These Eocene sandstone reservoirs were tested in six wells located at the edge of local horst-graven system. Five of the wells are located in the central part of the field, while the 1-Dev-6 well tested oil in the northern part.

Productive reservoir volumes were estimated using standard volumetric methods based on geological mapping utilizing seismic data and well logs. Structure maps were drawn for each reservoir. Isopach maps of the sandstone reservoirs were drawn using limits based on stratigraphy and structural oil/water contacts (OWC). In many of the sandstone reservoirs, the productive sands were often cut by overlying erosional unconformities that formed the northern, western, and eastern limits. The southern downdip limit was often an estimated OWC.

Tubarão Martelo Field

The producing reservoirs of the Tubarão

Martelo field are in the Albo-Cenomanian

Imbetiba and Quissama Formations of the Macaé Group.

The Imbetiba Formation is the uppermost section of the Macaé Group and can be described as a very clean limestone made up of mainly oolitic/oncolitic packstones and grainstones, peloidal packstones, peloidal wackestones, and peloidal/bioclastic mudstones. These high-energy shoal facies are typically deposited on structurally positive features, and are likely the result of salt movement and/or basement-involved faulting.

The high-energy shoals are the primary targets in the Imbetiba Formation in the Tubarão Martelo field. The reservoir features primary porosity, likely resulting from rapid deposition, low compaction, and a lack of calcite cement precipitated early in the burial process.

The Quissama Formation is the lowermost section of the Macaé Group and is predominantly below the OWC in the Tubarão Martelo field. The Quissama Formation is a secondary reservoir in the Tubarão

8

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Martelo field. Reservoir quality in the Quissama Formation is more variable than in the overlying Imbetiba Formation.

The structural configuration of the Tubarão Martelo field is a southward-dipping monocline with northeast to southwest, up-to-the-basin antithetic faults trending across the northern portion of the field and

  1. down-to-the-basinnormal fault forming the southern closure of the field. The down-to-the-basin normal fault on the southern flank of the field creates a local horst block. Structural dip closes the structure to the west. In this evaluation, the oil accumulation was limited to the east by the Tubarão Martelo ring-fence boundary.

Low, best, and high original oil in place (OOIP) quantities were estimated for the Tubarão Martelo field. The low quantities were areally limited to the crestal portions of the Tubarão Martelo field based on the reduction of the net-to-gross ratio seen in wells drilled on the flanks of the field. For volumetric estimation purposes, the Imbetiba and Quissama reservoir section was subdivided into four units to account for variations in petrophysical properties. The uppermost unit represents the Imbetiba Formation and is referred to as Zone 1. The unit underlying Zone 1 is referred to as Zone 2, which represents a low-porosity interval encountered in each of the non-horizontal wells. The unit underlying Zone 2 is referred to as Zone 3, which represents the upper portion of the Quissima Formation. The lowermost reservoir unit in the field is named Zone 4, which represents the lower portion of the Quissama Formation. The vast majority of the oil in place in the Tubarão Martelo field is contained in Zone 1.

Frade Field

The Frade field is located in the northern

area of the Campos Basin (Figure 1). The

field was discovered in 1986 by Petrobras and is about 370 kilometers northwest of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Water depth over the field is about 1,200 meters.

Over a period of 80 million years, extending from the lower Cretaceous through the Miocene, rivers from mainland Brazil flooded the Campos Basin region with clastic sediments, which accumulated above a thick layer of lower Cretaceous salt. Subsequent deposition of younger sediment masses activated salt movement in many areas of the basin. In the area of the Frade field, this salt movement uplifted and deformed Oligocene-Miocene turbidite sandstones and shales and created structures that later became the hydrocarbon traps in the field.

9

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

The producing reservoirs of the Frade field are in the Oligo-Mioceneturbidite reservoirs of the Carapebus Formation. In the field, there are five reservoir compartments separated by faulting. The sandstone reservoirs have average porosities estimated between 29 and 34 percent and average estimated permeabilities between 1.2 and 3.8 darcys.

10

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

DEFINITION of RESERVES

Estimates of proved, probable, and possible reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the PRMS approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers. The petroleum reserves are defined as follows:

Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must satisfy four criteria: discovered, recoverable, commercial, and remaining (as of the evaluation's effective date) based on the development project(s) applied. Reserves are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by development and production status.

Proved Reserves are those quantities of petroleum that, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable from a given date forward from known reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations. If deterministic methods are used, the term "reasonable certainty" is intended to express a high degree of confidence that the quantities will be recovered. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate.

Probable Reserves are those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicate are less likely to be recovered than Proved Reserves but more certain to be recovered than Possible Reserves. It is equally likely that actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater than or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable Reserves (2P). In this context, when probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 2P estimate.

11

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Possible Reserves are those additional reserves that analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicates are less likely to be recoverable than Probable Reserves. The total quantities ultimately recovered from the project have a low probability to exceed the sum of Proved plus Probable plus Possible (3P), which is equivalent to the high- estimate scenario. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 3P estimate.

Once projects satisfy commercial maturity, the associated quantities are classified as Reserves. These quantities may be allocated to the following subdivisions based on the funding and operational status of wells and associated facilities within the reservoir development plan:

Developed Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered from existing wells and facilities. Reserves are considered developed only after the necessary equipment has been installed, or when the costs to do so are relatively minor compared to the cost of a well. Where required facilities become unavailable, it may be necessary to reclassify Developed Reserves as Undeveloped. Developed Reserves may be further sub-classified as Producing or Non-Producing.

Developed Producing Reserves are expected quantities to be recovered from completion intervals that are open and producing at the effective date of the estimate. Improved recovery Reserves are considered producing only after the improved recovery project is in operation.

Developed Non-Producing Reserves include shut-inand behind- pipe reserves. Shut-inReserves are expected to be recovered from (1) completion intervals that are open at the time of the estimate but which have not yet started producing, (2) wells which were shut-infor market conditions or pipeline connections, or (3) wells not capable of production for mechanical reasons. Behind-pipeReserves are expected to be recovered from zones in existing wells that will require additional completion work or future re-completionbefore start of production with minor cost to access these reserves. In all cases, production can

12

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

be initiated or restored with relatively low expenditure compared to the cost of drilling a new well.

Undeveloped Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered through future significant investments. Undeveloped Reserves are to be produced (1) from new wells on undrilled acreage in known accumulations, (2) from deepening existing wells to a different (but known) reservoir, (3) from infill wells that will increase recovery, or

  1. where a relatively large expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a new well) is required to (a) recomplete an existing well or
  1. install production or transportation facilities for primary or improved recovery projects.

The extent to which probable and possible reserves ultimately may be recategorized as proved reserves is dependent upon future drilling, testing, and well performance. The degree of risk to be applied in evaluating probable and possible reserves is influenced by economic and technological factors as well as the time element. Estimates of probable and possible reserves in this report have not been adjusted in consideration of these additional risks to make them comparable to estimates of proved reserves.

13

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

ESTIMATION of RESERVES

Estimates of reserves were prepared by the use of appropriate geologic, petroleum engineering, and evaluation principles and techniques that are in accordance with practices generally recognized by the petroleum industry and in accordance with definitions established by the PRMS. The method or combination of methods used in the analysis of each reservoir was tempered by experience with similar reservoirs, stage of development, quality and completeness of basic data, and production history.

Based on the current stage of field development, production performance, the development plans provided by PetroRio, and the analyses of areas offsetting existing wells with test or production data, reserves were categorized as proved, probable, or possible.

The proved undeveloped reserves estimates were based on opportunities identified in the plan of development provided by PetroRio. Proved developed non-producing reserves include those quantities associated with behind-pipe zones and include minor remaining capital expenditure as compared to the cost of a new well.

PetroRio has represented that its senior management is committed to the development plan provided by PetroRio and that PetroRio has the financial capability to execute the development plan, including the drilling and completion of wells and the installation of equipment and facilities.

Reserves were limited to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report or the expiration date of the production concession license, whichever occurs first.

Data provided by PetroRio from wells drilled through April 2020, and made available for this evaluation were used to prepare the reserves estimates herein. These reserves estimates were based on consideration of monthly production data available only through March 31, 2020. Estimated cumulative production, as of April 30, 2020, was deducted from the estimated gross ultimate recovery to estimate gross reserves. This required that production be estimated for up to 1 month.

14

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Oil reserves estimated herein are to be recovered by normal field separation. Condensate reserves were estimated by applying a constant condensate-gas ratio to the sales gas forecast. The condensate-gas ratio was estimated based on production history. Oil and condensate reserves estimated herein are expressed in thousands of barrels (103bbl). In these estimates, 1 barrel equals 42 United States gallons.

Gas quantities estimated herein are expressed as sales gas. Sales gas is defined as the total gas to be produced from the reservoirs, measured at the point of delivery, after reduction for fuel usage, flare, and shrinkage resulting from field separation and processing. Gas reserves estimated herein are reported as sales gas. Gas quantities are expressed at a temperature base of 20 degrees Celsius (°C) and at a pressure base of 1 atmosphere (atm). Gas quantities included in this report are expressed in millions of cubic feet (106ft3).

Gas quantities are identified by the type of reservoir from which the gas will be produced. Nonassociated gas is gas at initial reservoir conditions with no crude oil present in the reservoir. Associated gas includes both gas-cap gas and solution gas. Gas-cap gas is gas at initial reservoir conditions and is in communication with an underlying crude oil zone. Solution gas is gas dissolved in crude oil at initial reservoir conditions. Gas quantities estimated herein are nonassociated gas.

Manati Field

The Manati field was discovered in 1990

by Petrobras with the drilling of the

1-BAS-128 well in a water depth of approximately 40 meters. In 2007, production commenced from a production platform, which is connected with a subsea pipeline to an onshore gas processing facility. The Manati field is located in license block BCAM-40, and the terms of the production concession license expire in 2029. Petrobras is the operator of the field.

For the Manati field, the material-balance method was used to estimate the original gas in place (OGIP). Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to the OGIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters, such as cumulative production, producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water

15

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

production, were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery.

Proved developed producing reserves were estimated for current active producing wells using the material-balance method by integrating updated production, pressure, fluid properties, well productivities, and considering the gas production rate plateau strategy provided by PetroRio. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated to be zero; therefore, proved developed reserves equal proved developed producing reserves. PetroRio has represented that the development plan for the Manati field does not consider additional drilling locations or the installation of new production facilities. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated to be zero.

Probable and possible reserves were estimated for the Manati field considering more favorable behavior than that used to estimate proved reserves.

Reserves were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report, which occurs prior to the expiration date of the concession.

Polvo Field

The Polvo field was discovered in 1993 by

Petrobras with the drilling of the

1-RJS-486A well. In 2000, during the Agência Nacional de Petróleo's (ANP) second licensing round, license block BM-C-8 containing the Polvo field was awarded to Devon Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Devon) and partners. Devon continued field delineation drilling and development. A portion of license block BM-C-8 was relinquished following declaration of commerciality and the establishment of the Polvo Development Area ring fence. In 2011, BP acquired Devon's interest in the Polvo field, and in 2013 PetroRio acquired BP's interest in the field. PetroRio has represented that the production concession license for license block BM-C-8 continues through July 1, 2032, and that PetroRio will apply for a license extension to the regulatory agency in Brazil (ANP) which would ensure the Polvo field produces to the field's economic limit. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definitions of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension for the Polvo field.

16

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Production commenced in the Polvo field in August 2007. The average gravity of the produced Polvo crude is 21 degrees API. The producing gas-oil ratio in the field is approximately 100 cubic feet per barrel, and all produced gas is either used as fuel or flared. The water depth in the Polvo field ranges from 90 to 250 meters. The field was developed with a drilling/production platform and a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), both in a water depth of approximately 100 meters. A multiphase pipeline transports the produced fluids from the platform to the Polvo FPSO. All producing wells are horizontal/highly deviated and are completed with electric submersible pumps (ESP). In March 2021, PetroRio intends to decommission the Polvo FPSO and connect all producing wells in the Polvo field to OSX-3 FPSO in the neighboring Tubarão Martelo field.

For the Polvo field, the volumetric method was used to estimate the OOIP. Structure maps were prepared to delineate each reservoir, and isopach maps were constructed to estimate reservoir volume. Electrical logs, radioactivity logs, core analyses, and other available data were used to prepare these maps as well as to estimate representative values for porosity and water saturation.

Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to OOIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters such as cumulative production, oil producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water production were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery.

Proved developed producing reserves were estimated by analysis of individual-well oil rate versus time decline-curve analysis. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated to be zero; therefore, proved developed reserves equal proved developed producing reserves. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the extension of the field life after the Polvo field is connected to the Tubarão Martelo FPSO and for two future production well locations, the PoL-B and Pol-C wells. Probable undeveloped reserves were estimated for one future well location, Pol-A. The Pol-A,Pol-B, and Pol-C future well locations will target an Eocene reservoir and its reserves were estimated based upon analogy and numerical simulation. A three-dimensional sector model was developed for the Eocene undeveloped well locations to run in a black-oil simulator to aid in estimating ultimate

17

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

oil recovery, potential production profiles, and recovery factors. Production from the future well locations is scheduled to start in 2021.

Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively.

No gas reserves were estimated for the

Polvo field, since PetroRio has represented that there are no plans for gas sales.

Tubarão Martelo Field

The Tubarão Martelo field was discovered

in 2010 by OGX with the drilling of the

1-OGX-25-RJS well in license block BM-C-39. Approval for the Tubarão Martelo development plan was issued by the ANP in July 2013. Initial oil production in the field began in December 2013. PetroRio has represented in February 2020 it acquired the interest previously held by OGX in the Tubarão Martelo field and that the production concession license for license block BM-C-39 continues through April 2039. PetroRio has represented that it will apply to the ANP for a license extension which would ensure that the Tubarão Martelo field produces to the field's economic limit. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definitions of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension for Tubarão Martelo field.

For the Tubarão Martelo field, the volumetric method was used to estimate the OOIP. Structure maps were prepared to delineate each reservoir, and isopach maps were constructed to estimate reservoir volume. Electrical logs, radioactivity logs, core analyses, and other available data were used to prepare these maps as well as to estimate representative values for porosity and water saturation.

Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to OOIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters such as cumulative production, oil producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water production were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery.

18

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Proved developed producing reserves were estimated by analysis of individual-well oil rate versus time decline-curve analysis. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated for activation of two wells, 7-TMBT-4H and 7-TMBT-2H, based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the extension of the field life in consideration of the capital associated with the connection of the Polvo field to the Tubarão Martelo FPSO and for one well, 7-TMBT-10H, based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas.

Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively.

No gas reserves were estimated for the Tubarão Martelo field, since PetroRio has represented that there are no plans for gas sales.

Frade Field

The Frade field is located offshore in the

Campos Basin, Brazil, at a water depth of

approximately 1,200 meters, and produces from Miocene- and Oligocene-age turbidite sandstone reservoirs with average estimated porosities between 29 and 34 percent, average estimated permeabilities between 1.2 and 3.8 darcys, and oil gravities ranging between 16 and 24 degrees API. The Frade field was discovered by Petrobras in 1986, and Chevron and its partners began development activities in 2008. First oil was achieved in June 2009 using a subsea gathering system connected to a FPSO. A total of 11 horizontal production wells and 5 vertical water injection wells have been drilled since 2008, as well as several pilot boreholes. Water injection started in July 2010, but was suspended in November 2011 due to a pressure kick that occurred when drilling one of the field wells. Production was suspended in the field in March 2012 due to oil seeps interpreted to be associated with fractures connecting to the sea floor that are believed to have been opened by localized higher pressures near the injection wells. Production restarted in April 2013, and 10 wells were on production at the end of July 2019. Water injection is expected to recommence only through new horizontal injection wells and after the water injection filtration system has been upgraded, as per the current development plan for the Frade field provided by PetroRio.

19

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

As represented by PetroRio, the original concession expiration date is August 2025. However, PetroRio has also represented that the regulatory agency in Brazil (ANP) has approved an extension, provided that certain activities will be carried out in the field, including, among other things, drilling at least five wells and one contingent water injection well and carrying out certain modifications to the water injection filtration system. PetroRio has represented that it plans to comply with the ANP's requirements for the extension of the concession, and that its development plan includes drilling four horizontal production wells and three horizontal water injection wells, as well as the other investments and activities required by the ANP. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension.

Proved developed producing reserves were estimated for the existing wells by the application of appropriate decline curves or other performance relationships, primarily the semi-logarithmic plots of oil rate versus time and the Cartesian plot of oil rate versus cumulative oil. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the future production wells based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas. Probable reserves were estimated for the future water injection wells based upon analogy, material-balance, and reservoir simulation methods.

Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively.

Production forecasts of the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves were estimated for this evaluation. These forecasts were prepared using the development plan for the field, including, as appropriate, the drilling of additional wells and the installation of new production facilities and pipelines. The sales gas reserves estimated herein are those quantities of gas forecast to be produced after the fuel requirements for the FPSO have been met.

Table 2 presents a summary of the gross and net reserves for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields evaluated herein.

20

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

VALUATION of RESERVES

Revenue values in this report were

estimated using forecast prices, expenses, and costs provided by PetroRio.

In this report, revenue values for proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves were based on projections of estimated future production and revenue prepared for these properties with no risk adjustment applied to the probable and possible reserves. Probable and possible reserves involve substantially higher risk than proved reserves. Revenue values associated with proved-plus-probable and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves have not been adjusted to account for such risks; this adjustment would be necessary in order to make values associated with probable and possible reserves comparable to values associated with proved reserves.

PetroRio has represented that it holds a 100-percent working interest in the Polvo field, a 100-percent evaluated working interest in the Frade field, and a 10-percent working interest in the Manati field. PetroRio has also represented that it holds an 80-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field until the field is connected to the neighboring Polvo field, after which PetroRio will hold a 100-percent working interest in the field. Following the connection of the Tubarão Martel field with the Polvo field, PetroRio will hold a net interestof 95 percent from the combined oil production from the two fields. The remaining 5-percent net interest is held by Dommo Energia, formerly OGX Petróleo e Gas SA, until 30 million barrels of oil are produced, and then PetroRio's net interest increases to 96 percent for the lives of the fields.

Estimates of future net revenue have been made in accordance with the Government of Brazil's Petroleum Law n° 9,478, the Petroleum Law of 1997. The fiscal terms outlined in the Petroleum Law of 1997 and assessable to PetroRio as well as other economic assumptions used in this evaluation are presented as follows:

Brazilian Fiscal Terms

The Petroleum Law of 1997 affords the Brazilian Government three elements of government take: 1) petroleum levies consisting of royalties, a special participation fee, and surface

21

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

rentals; 2) direct taxes, which are levied through the financial transaction tax, the corporate income tax, and two social contribution taxes; and 3) indirect taxes, which are levies on equipment and services used by companies engaged in exploration and production activities. Indirect tax levies for which PetroRio may be responsible for have not been included in the estimates of operating expenses and capital costs. Certain indirect levies are eligible for reimbursement from sales of refined products. The reimbursement of the indirect levies from refined product sales has not been accounted for in this evaluation.

Royalties

The federal royalty rate in Brazil varies by field between 5 and 10 percent. PetroRio provided federal royalty rates of 7.5 percent for the Manati field and 10 percent for the Tubarão Martelo and Frade fields. The federal royalty rates for the Polvo field were updated in 2019 to incur a royalty rate of 10 percent on a portion of the oil production equal or under a field baseline oil production forecast; any additional oil production volumes in the year will have a reduced royalty rate of 5 percent. PetroRio has advised that these royalties are paid in cash.

Oil royalty is assessed on the market value of the oil (and condensate), which is defined as the greater of the sales price or the market valuation as determined by the ANP. Gas royalty is levied on the market value of the gas production less gas injected.

Special Participation Fee

The SPF is a tax assessed at the field level on a sliding-scale basis that varies depending on the location of the field (onshore or offshore), water depth, level of production, and number of years on production. The tax basis for the SPF is similar to the tax basis for corporate income tax (CIT), with some exceptions. Drilling costs are depreciated using a units-of-production basis for SPF, but expensed for CIT. An annual provision for

22

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

abandonment costs is also deductible for SPF, but expensed in the year incurred for CIT. In years in which the SPF is paid, there is an additional 1-percent research and development fee assessed.

Surface Rental Fees

Rental fees are payable to the ANP and vary by field, depending on stage of activity (exploration or development), geological characteristics, and location of sedimentary basin. The surface rental fees are included herein in the estimates of field operating expenses.

Corporate Income Tax

As advised by PetroRio, income taxes have not been considered in this evaluation.

Social Contribution Taxes

Two social contribution taxes are levied on the market value of oil and gas sales. The Contribution for the Worker's Social Integration Program (PIS) is assessed at a rate of 1.65 percent and the Contribution for Social Security Funding (COFINS) is levied at a 7.6-percent rate. At the Request of PetroRio, these taxes have not been considered in the estimates of future net revenue included herein.

Product Prices

PetroRio provided the following sales price forecast for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields. Prices are expressed in United States dollars per barrel (U.S.$/bbl) and United States dollars per thousand cubic feet (U.S.$/103ft3).

23

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Polvo and

Tubaro Martelo

Frade Field

Manati Field

Manati Field

Fields

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil Sales Price

Sales Price

Sales Price

Sales Price

Year

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

2020

35.00

38.50

40.00

6.69

2021

45.00

48.50

50.00

6.95

2022 to 2032

55.00

58.50

60.00

7.23-8.42

2033 Forward

57.00

60.50

62.00

-

Operating Expenses, Capital Costs, and Abandonment Costs

Operating expenses for the fields were provided by PetroRio and were represented to include all costs associated with the operation and maintenance of equipment and personnel and include surface rental fees.

Abandonment costs, which are those costs associated with the removal of equipment, plugging of wells, and reclamation and restoration associated with the abandonment, were based on information provided by PetroRio. For the Polvo and Tubarão Martel fields, abandonment costs were included in the year following cessation of production. Abandonment costs for the Frade field were included in the last year of production and the following year. For the Manati field, abandonment costs were included as a yearly accrual to an abandonment fund, which PetroRio has represented is fully funded. As represented by PetroRio, the Manati field owners reimburse the third-party operator of the compression facility through annual tariff payments until the contractual amount has been reached. These yearly payments have not been included in the determination of the economic limit presented in this report.

Exchange Rate

All costs and revenues included herein were estimated in U.S.$. Certain operating costs paid in Brazilian reais were converted to U.S.$ by PetroRio.

A summary of future net revenue for the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves are presented by field in Table 3.

24

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Projections of future net revenue for the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields are shown in Tables 4 through 16.

25

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS

PetroRio has represented that it holds interests in the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields located in Brazil. The estimated gross and net proved developed, proved undeveloped, total proved, probable, and possible reserves, as of April 30, 2020, of the properties evaluated herein are summarized as follows, expressed in thousands of barrels (103bbl) and millions of cubic feet (106ft3):

Gross Reserves

Net Reserves

Oil

Condensate

Sales Gas

Oil

Condensate

Sales Gas

(103bbl)

(103bbl)

(106ft3)

(103bbl)

(103bbl)

(106ft3)

Proved

Developed

66,523

500

155,453

62,275

50

15,593

Undeveloped

47,110

0

5,312

48,603

0

5,312

Total Proved

113,633

500

160,765

110,878

50

20,905

Probable

78,718

40

20,931

76,833

4

7,053

Possible

87,654

0

7,838

85,536

0

4,751

Notes:

  1. Net proved undeveloped reserves are higher than the gross proved undeveloped reserves due to the net interest in the Tubarão Martelo field, which will increase from 80 percent to 95 percent once the Polvo field is connected.
  2. Probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

The estimated future net revenue attributable to PetroRio's interest in the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus- probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible net reserves, as of April 30, 2020, of the properties evaluated under the economic assumptions described herein is summarized as follows, expressed in thousands of United States dollars (103U.S.$):

Proved plus

Proved

Total

Proved plus

Probable plus

Developed

Proved

Probable

Possible

(103U.S.$)

(103U.S.$)

(103U.S.$)

(103U.S.$)

Future Gross Revenue

3,403,023

6,143,899

10,544,879

15,462,931

Royalties Paid in Cash

340,498

608,446

979,275

1,408,183

Operating Expenses

1,493,431

2,012,517

3,135,888

4,159,343

Capital Costs

112,044

657,245

1,073,645

1,222,645

Abandonment Costs

413,549

458,549

488,549

488,549

SPF

1,155

1,155

1,489

4,968

Future Net Revenue

1,038,945

2,405,987

4,866,033

8,179,236

Present Worth at 10 Percent

927,051

1,768,198

2,890,795

4,090,016

Notes:

  1. Values for probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to values for proved reserves.
  2. Future social contribution tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.
  3. Future corporate income taxes were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

TABLE 1

WORKING INTERESTS and CONTRACT EXPIRATION DATES

as of APRIL 30, 2020

for the

CERTAIN FIELDS

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

in

BRAZIL

PRMS CASE

Extension of the

Working

Concession

Concession

Field

Interest

Expiration Date

Expiration Date

Polvo

100.00%

July 1, 2032

July 1, 2059

Tubarão Martelo

80.00-100.00%

April 30, 2039

April 30, 2066

Frade

100.00%

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2052

Manati

10.00%

November 1, 2029

Not Applicable

Notes:

  1. Petrorio has represented their working interest in the Tubarão Martelo is 80% until the field is connected to the Polvo field scheduled in March 2021 at which time Petrorio will hold 100% working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field.
  2. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 70-percent working interest in the Frade field and that it has executed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Petrobras to acquire Petrobas' 30-percent working interest in the Frade field. PetroRio is awaiting the final regulatory approval by the ANP to complete the acquisition.
  3. Projected forecasts and estimated economic limits occur beyond the expiration of the concession agreements
    for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, and Frade fields. PetroRio has represented that it will meet the conditions required by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) to obtain concession extensions. Based on this representation, and at PetroRio's reques the reserves evaluated herein consider the potential concession extensions for those fields.

TABLE 2

SUMMARY of GROSS and NET RESERVES

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for

CERTAIN FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross Reserves

Proved Developed

Proved Undeveloped

Total Proved

Probable

Possible

Sales

Sales

Sales

Sales

Sales

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Field

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

Polvo

8,997

0

0

12,799

0

0

21,796

0

0

28,962

0

0

31,473

0

0

Tubarão Martelo

21,233

0

0

10,378

0

0

31,611

0

0

17,665

0

0

20,337

0

0

Frade

36,293

0

53

23,933

0

5,312

60,226

0

5,365

32,091

0

5,511

35,844

0

4,408

Manati

0

500

155,400

0

0

0

0

500

155,400

0

40

15,420

0

0

3,430

Total

66,523

500

155,453

47,110

0

5,312

113,633

500

160,765

78,718

40

20,931

87,654

0

7,838

Net Reserves

Proved Developed

Proved Undeveloped

Total Proved

Probable

Possible

Sales

Sales

Sales

Sales

Sales

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Oil

Condensate

Gas

Field

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(10

³)

Polvo

8,997

0

0

11,907

0

0

20,904

0

0

27,788

0

0

30,209

0

0

Tubarão Martelo

16,985

0

0

12,763

0

0

29,748

0

0

16,954

0

0

19,483

0

0

Frade

36,293

0

53

23,933

0

5,312

60,226

0

5,365

32,091

0

5,511

35,844

0

4,408

Manati

0

50

15,540

0

0

0

0

50

15,540

0

4

1,542

0

0

343

Total

62,275

50

15,593

48,603

0

5,312

110,878

50

20,905

76,833

4

7,053

85,536

0

4,751

Note: Probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

Field

Polvo

Tubarão Martelo

Frade

Manati

Total

Field

Polvo & Tubarão Martelo

Frade

Manati

Total

Field

Polvo & Tubarão Martelo

Frade

Manati

Total

Field

Polvo & Tubarão Martelo

Frade

Manati

Total

TABLE 3

SUMMARY of FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for

CERTAIN FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Proved Developed

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Future

Future

Present

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Net

Worth at

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

10 Percent

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

422,675

39,265

326,194

0

42,600

0

11,215

18,304

885,295

89,435

378,108

87,500

79,500

0

250,752

217,073

1,980,634

202,778

750,191

23,780

290,000

0

713,885

637,999

114,419

9,020

38,938

764

1,449

1,155

63,093

53,675

3,403,023

340,498

1,493,431

112,044

413,549

1,155

1,038,945

927,051

Total Proved

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Future

Future

Present

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Net

Worth at

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

10 Percent

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2,644,726

251,603

1,051,024

280,501

127,100

0

934,498

683,383

3,384,754

347,823

922,555

375,980

330,000

0

1,408,396

1,031,140

114,419

9,020

38,938

764

1,449

1,155

63,093

53,675

6,143,899

608,446

2,012,517

657,245

458,549

1,155

2,405,987

1,768,198

Proved plus Probable

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Future

Future

Present

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Net

Worth at

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

10 Percent

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

5,130,364

425,758

1,750,324

455,501

127,100

0

2,371,681

1,365,590

5,288,631

543,587

1,346,551

617,380

360,000

0

2,421,113

1,463,577

125,884

9,930

39,013

764

1,449

1,489

73,239

61,628

10,544,879

979,275

3,135,888

1,073,645

488,549

1,489

4,866,033

2,890,795

Proved plus Probable plus Possible

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Future

Future

Present

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Net

Worth at

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

10 Percent

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

7,903,880

635,938

2,169,904

579,501

127,100

0

4,391,437

2,077,081

7,430,698

762,116

1,950,416

642,380

360,000

3,386

3,712,400

1,949,563

128,353

10,129

39,023

764

1,449

1,582

75,399

63,372

15,462,931

1,408,183

4,159,343

1,222,645

488,549

4,968

8,179,236

4,090,016

Note: Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

TABLE 4

PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

POLVO FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Production

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

2,257

2,257

35.00

78,995

7,032

59,308

3,401

0

0

9,254

8,916

2021

2,702

2,702

45.00

121,590

11,162

88,962

0

0

0

21,466

19,040

2022

2,204

2,204

55.00

121,220

11,378

88,962

0

0

0

20,880

16,765

2023

1,834

1,834

55.00

100,870

9,693

88,962

0

0

0

2,215

1,610

2024

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

42,600

0

(42,600)

(28,027)

2025

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2026

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2027

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2028

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2029

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2030

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2031

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2032

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

8,997

8,997

422,675

39,265

326,194

3,401

42,600

0

11,215

18,304

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

15,351

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

20,340

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

21,668

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

TABLE 5

PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

TUBARÃO MARTELO FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Production

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

1,569

1,255

35.00

43,925

4,489

14,376

0

0

0

25,060

24,146

2021

2,973

2,378

45.00

107,010

10,819

21,564

12,500

0

0

62,127

55,106

2022

2,735

2,188

55.00

120,340

12,141

21,564

12,500

0

0

74,135

59,524

2023

2,455

1,964

55.00

108,020

10,900

21,564

12,500

0

0

63,056

45,830

2024

2,211

1,769

55.00

97,295

9,820

42,720

12,500

0

0

32,255

21,221

2025

1,981

1,585

55.00

87,175

8,799

42,720

12,500

0

0

23,156

13,791

2026

1,783

1,426

55.00

78,430

7,917

42,720

12,500

0

0

15,293

8,245

2027

1,604

1,283

55.00

70,565

7,124

42,720

12,500

0

0

8,221

4,012

2028

1,448

1,158

55.00

63,690

6,431

42,720

0

0

0

14,539

6,423

2029

1,301

1,041

55.00

57,255

5,782

42,720

0

0

0

8,753

3,500

2030

1,173

938

55.00

51,590

5,213

42,720

0

0

0

3,657

1,324

2031

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

79,500

0

(79,500)

(26,049)

2032

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

21,233

16,985

885,295

89,435

378,108

87,500

79,500

0

250,752

217,073

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

236,132

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

197,265

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

178,439

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

TABLE 6

PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Production

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,327

3,913

35.00

136,955

13,001

73,684

3,701

0

0

46,569

44,870

2021

7,291

6,863

45.00

308,835

28,576

68,250

121,800

0

0

90,209

80,014

2022

6,434

6,112

55.00

336,160

31,353

69,930

15,500

0

0

219,377

176,141

2023

5,464

5,190

55.00

285,450

27,203

69,930

15,500

0

0

172,817

125,605

2024

4,727

4,490

55.00

246,950

23,784

69,930

15,500

0

0

137,736

90,619

2025

4,107

3,901

55.00

214,555

21,100

69,930

15,500

0

0

108,025

64,335

2026

3,602

3,427

55.00

188,485

18,727

69,930

15,500

0

0

84,328

45,461

2027

3,175

3,049

55.00

167,695

16,832

69,930

15,500

0

0

65,433

31,931

2028

2,818

2,705

55.00

148,775

15,083

69,930

15,500

0

0

48,262

21,320

2029

2,494

2,394

55.00

131,670

13,349

69,930

15,500

0

0

32,891

13,152

2030

2,220

2,130

55.00

117,150

11,876

69,930

15,500

0

0

19,844

7,183

2031

1,978

1,899

55.00

104,445

8,789

69,930

15,500

0

0

10,226

3,351

2032

1,772

1,701

55.00

93,555

7,967

69,930

0

0

0

15,658

4,644

2033

1,581

1,518

57.00

86,526

7,365

69,930

0

0

0

9,231

2,478

2034

1,417

1,360

57.00

77,520

6,598

69,930

0

0

0

992

241

2035

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

127,100

0

(127,100)

(27,962)

2036

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

53,407

50,652

2,644,726

251,603

1,051,024

280,501

127,100

0

934,498

683,383

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

801,797

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

583,433

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

500,903

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

TABLE 7

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Production

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,668

4,215

35.00

147,525

13,898

73,684

3,701

0

0

56,242

54,190

2021

8,803

8,293

45.00

373,185

32,703

68,250

141,800

0

0

130,432

115,692

2022

8,620

8,189

55.00

450,395

38,211

69,930

15,500

0

0

326,754

262,355

2023

7,578

7,199

55.00

395,945

33,993

69,930

15,500

0

0

276,522

200,978

2024

6,816

6,486

55.00

356,730

30,771

69,930

15,500

0

0

240,529

158,248

2025

6,145

5,900

55.00

324,500

28,123

69,930

15,500

0

0

210,947

125,630

2026

5,598

5,375

55.00

295,625

25,680

69,930

15,500

0

0

184,515

99,472

2027

5,123

4,919

55.00

270,545

23,529

69,930

15,500

0

0

161,586

78,854

2028

4,717

4,528

55.00

249,040

21,683

69,930

15,500

0

0

141,927

62,696

2029

4,330

4,157

55.00

228,635

19,930

69,930

15,500

0

0

123,275

49,294

2030

3,995

3,835

55.00

210,925

18,386

69,930

15,500

0

0

107,109

38,770

2031

3,693

3,545

55.00

194,975

14,920

69,930

15,500

0

0

94,625

31,005

2032

3,428

3,291

55.00

181,005

13,851

69,930

15,500

0

0

81,724

24,240

2033

3,171

3,044

57.00

173,508

13,253

69,930

15,500

0

0

74,825

20,090

2034

2,939

2,822

57.00

160,854

12,287

69,930

15,500

0

0

63,137

15,345

2035

2,734

2,624

57.00

149,568

11,409

69,930

15,500

0

0

52,729

11,601

2036

2,551

2,450

57.00

139,650

10,639

69,930

15,500

0

0

43,581

8,679

2037

2,371

2,277

57.00

129,789

9,874

69,930

15,500

0

0

34,485

6,217

2038

2,212

2,124

57.00

121,068

9,198

69,930

15,500

0

0

26,440

4,315

2039

2,059

1,977

57.00

112,689

8,550

69,930

15,500

0

0

18,709

2,764

2040

1,930

1,853

57.00

105,621

8,003

69,930

15,500

0

0

12,188

1,630

2041

1,801

1,729

57.00

98,553

7,447

69,930

15,500

0

0

5,676

687

2042

1,686

1,619

57.00

92,283

6,964

69,930

0

0

0

15,389

1,686

2043

1,580

1,517

57.00

86,469

6,425

69,930

0

0

0

10,114

1,003

2044

1,486

1,426

57.00

81,282

6,031

69,930

0

0

0

5,321

478

2045

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

127,100

0

(127,100)

(10,329)

Total

100,034

95,394

5,130,364

425,758

1,750,324

455,501

127,100

0

2,371,681

1,365,590

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

1,773,689

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

1,082,563

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

880,362

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:
5 Percent2,909,201
15 Percent 1,570,335
20 Percent 1,238,229

TABLE 8

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Oil

Oil

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Production

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³bbl)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

5,088

4,590

35.00

160,650

14,920

73,684

3,701

0

0

68,345

65,852

2021

9,916

9,344

45.00

420,480

36,194

68,250

141,800

0

0

174,236

154,546

2022

10,314

9,798

55.00

538,890

44,126

69,930

15,500

0

0

409,334

328,660

2023

9,378

8,909

55.00

489,995

40,278

69,930

15,500

0

0

364,287

264,767

2024

8,657

8,296

55.00

456,280

37,541

69,930

15,500

0

0

333,309

219,289

2025

8,021

7,700

55.00

423,500

34,804

69,930

15,500

0

0

303,266

180,611

2026

7,487

7,187

55.00

395,285

32,430

69,930

15,500

0

0

277,425

149,560

2027

6,992

6,713

55.00

369,215

30,261

69,930

15,500

0

0

253,524

123,720

2028

6,560

6,297

55.00

346,335

28,363

69,930

15,500

0

0

232,542

102,724

2029

6,134

5,889

55.00

323,895

26,499

69,930

15,500

0

0

211,966

84,760

2030

5,766

5,535

55.00

304,425

24,876

69,930

15,500

0

0

194,119

70,265

2031

5,429

5,211

55.00

286,605

21,294

69,930

15,500

0

0

179,881

58,940

2032

5,127

4,922

55.00

270,710

20,109

69,930

15,500

0

0

165,171

48,990

2033

4,822

4,629

57.00

263,853

19,581

69,930

15,500

0

0

158,842

42,647

2034

4,555

4,373

57.00

249,261

18,484

69,930

15,500

0

0

145,347

35,325

2035

4,308

4,136

57.00

235,752

17,465

69,930

15,500

0

0

132,857

29,229

2036

4,091

3,928

57.00

223,896

16,566

69,930

15,500

0

0

121,900

24,276

2037

3,868

3,714

57.00

211,698

15,641

69,930

15,500

0

0

110,627

19,943

2038

3,672

3,525

57.00

200,925

14,820

69,930

15,500

0

0

100,675

16,429

2039

3,489

3,349

57.00

190,893

14,055

69,930

15,500

0

0

91,408

13,502

2040

3,327

3,194

57.00

182,058

13,379

69,930

15,500

0

0

83,249

11,132

2041

3,158

3,032

57.00

172,824

12,674

69,930

15,500

0

0

74,720

9,044

2042

3,009

2,888

57.00

164,616

12,046

69,930

15,500

0

0

67,140

7,356

2043

2,869

2,754

57.00

156,978

11,313

69,930

15,500

0

0

60,235

5,974

2044

2,745

2,635

57.00

150,195

10,798

69,930

15,500

0

0

53,967

4,845

2045

2,613

2,509

57.00

143,013

10,257

69,930

15,500

0

0

47,326

3,846

2046

2,427

2,329

57.00

132,753

13,275

69,930

15,500

0

0

34,048

2,505

2047

2,215

2,126

57.00

121,182

12,118

69,930

15,500

0

0

23,634

1,574

2048

2,059

1,976

57.00

112,632

11,263

69,930

15,500

0

0

15,939

961

2049

1,926

1,849

57.00

105,393

10,539

69,930

15,500

0

0

9,424

514

2050

1,822

1,749

57.00

99,693

9,969

69,930

0

0

0

19,794

978

2051

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

127,100

(127,100)

(5,683)

2052

0

0

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

151,844

145,086

7,903,880

635,938

2,169,904

579,501

127,100

0

4,391,437

2,077,081

Notes:

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

  1. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.
  2. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

TABLE 9

PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

FRADE FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Sales

Oil

Sales

Oil

Gas

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Gas

Production

Gas

Price

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,300

53

4,300

53

38.50

1.14

165,610

17,161

42,034

3,780

0

0

102,635

98,891

2021

5,657

0

5,657

0

48.50

-

274,365

28,219

62,558

0

0

0

183,588

162,841

2022

4,877

0

4,877

0

58.50

-

285,305

29,191

65,204

0

0

0

190,910

153,284

2023

4,209

0

4,209

0

58.50

-

246,227

25,180

67,742

15,000

0

0

138,305

100,521

2024

3,646

0

3,646

0

58.50

-

213,291

21,801

69,941

0

0

0

121,549

79,969

2025

3,144

0

3,144

0

58.50

-

183,924

18,791

71,788

0

0

0

93,345

55,592

2026

2,723

0

2,723

0

58.50

-

159,296

16,267

73,391

5,000

0

0

64,638

34,847

2027

2,360

0

2,360

0

58.50

-

138,060

14,091

74,768

0

0

0

49,201

24,010

2028

2,053

0

2,053

0

58.50

-

120,101

12,253

75,993

0

0

0

31,855

14,072

2029

1,779

0

1,779

0

58.50

-

104,072

10,612

76,977

0

0

0

16,483

6,591

2030

1,545

0

1,545

0

58.50

-

90,383

9,212

69,795

0

50,000

0

(38,624)

(13,981)

2031

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

240,000

0

(240,000)

(78,638)

2032

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2045

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2046

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

36,293

53

36,293

53

1,980,634

202,778

750,191

23,780

290,000

0

713,885

637,999

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

685,909

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

584,202

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

531,346

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

TABLE 10

PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

FRADE FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Sales

Oil

Sales

Oil

Gas

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Gas

Production

Gas

Price

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,300

53

4,300

53

38.50

1.14

165,610

17,161

42,034

3,780

0

0

102,635

98,891

2021

6,141

171

6,141

171

48.50

1.14

298,034

30,724

62,066

94,700

0

0

110,544

98,051

2022

7,649

1,706

7,649

1,706

58.50

1.14

449,412

46,212

62,066

242,500

0

0

98,634

79,195

2023

8,056

1,968

8,056

1,968

58.50

1.14

473,520

48,682

62,066

15,000

0

0

347,772

252,763

2024

6,691

1,091

6,691

1,091

58.50

1.14

392,668

40,397

62,066

0

0

0

290,205

190,930

2025

5,547

376

5,547

376

58.50

1.14

324,929

33,460

62,894

0

0

0

228,575

136,129

2026

4,629

0

4,629

0

58.50

-

270,797

27,898

66,148

5,000

0

0

171,751

92,591

2027

3,876

0

3,876

0

58.50

-

226,746

23,340

69,010

0

0

0

134,396

65,586

2028

3,264

0

3,264

0

58.50

-

190,944

19,638

71,393

0

0

0

99,913

44,136

2029

2,743

0

2,743

0

58.50

-

160,466

16,490

73,314

15,000

0

0

55,662

22,258

2030

2,317

0

2,317

0

58.50

-

135,545

13,917

74,933

0

0

0

46,695

16,902

2031

1,944

0

1,944

0

58.50

-

113,724

11,668

76,350

0

0

0

25,706

8,423

2032

1,658

0

1,658

0

58.50

-

96,993

9,699

76,149

0

0

0

11,145

3,306

2033

1,411

0

1,411

0

-

-

85,366

8,537

62,066

0

70,000

0

(55,237)

(14,831)

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

260,000

0

(260,000)

(63,190)

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2045

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2046

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

60,226

5,365

60,226

5,365

3,384,754

347,823

922,555

375,980

330,000

0

1,408,396

1,031,140

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

1,214,666

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

872,109

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

739,632

3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.

TABLE 11

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

FRADE FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Sales

Oil

Sales

Oil

Gas

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Gas

Production

Gas

Price

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,438

169

4,438

169

38.50

1.14

171,056

17,732

42,034

3,780

0

0

107,510

103,588

2021

6,471

391

6,471

391

48.50

1.14

314,290

32,400

62,066

198,400

0

0

21,424

19,003

2022

8,552

2,256

8,552

2,256

58.50

1.14

502,864

51,682

62,066

337,200

0

0

51,916

41,684

2023

9,958

3,085

9,958

3,085

58.50

1.14

586,060

60,191

62,066

38,000

0

0

425,803

309,477

2024

8,672

2,234

8,672

2,234

58.50

1.14

509,859

52,377

62,066

0

0

0

395,416

260,150

2025

7,486

1,484

7,486

1,484

58.50

1.14

439,623

45,182

62,066

0

0

0

332,375

197,947

2026

6,516

879

6,516

879

58.50

1.14

382,188

39,301

62,066

5,000

0

0

275,821

148,696

2027

5,699

378

5,699

378

58.50

1.14

333,823

34,350

62,431

0

0

0

237,042

115,677

2028

5,020

0

5,020

0

58.50

-

293,670

30,238

64,721

0

0

0

198,711

87,780

2029

4,417

0

4,417

0

58.50

-

258,395

26,589

66,952

15,000

0

0

149,854

59,923

2030

3,914

0

3,914

0

58.50

-

228,969

23,546

68,864

0

0

0

136,559

49,430

2031

3,482

0

3,482

0

58.50

-

203,697

20,935

70,507

0

0

0

112,255

36,782

2032

3,116

0

3,116

0

58.50

-

182,286

18,724

71,955

5,000

0

0

86,607

25,688

2033

2,783

0

2,783

0

60.50

-

168,372

17,270

73,161

0

0

0

77,941

20,926

2034

2,501

0

2,501

0

60.50

-

151,311

15,512

74,232

0

0

0

61,567

14,963

2035

2,255

0

2,255

0

60.50

-

136,428

13,979

75,170

15,000

0

0

32,279

7,101

2036

2,043

0

2,043

0

60.50

-

123,602

12,660

76,032

0

0

0

34,910

6,952

2037

1,832

0

1,832

0

60.50

-

110,836

11,347

76,032

0

0

0

23,457

4,229

2038

1,655

0

1,655

0

60.50

-

100,128

10,246

76,032

0

0

0

13,850

2,260

2039

1,507

0

1,507

0

60.50

-

91,174

9,326

76,032

0

100,000

0

(94,184)

(13,913)

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

260,000

0

(260,000)

(34,766)

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2045

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2046

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

92,317

10,876

92,317

10,876

5,288,631

543,587

1,346,551

617,380

360,000

0

2,421,113

1,463,577

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

1,885,545

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

1,146,876

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

911,710

  1. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.
  2. Probable reserves and the values associated with probable reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

TABLE 12

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

FRADE FIELD

in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross

Net

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Oil

Sales

Oil

Sales

Oil

Gas

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Production

Gas

Production

Gas

Price

Price

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

4,554

240

4,554

240

38.50

1.14

175,603

18,203

42,034

3,780

0

0

111,586

107,515

2021

6,777

550

6,777

550

48.50

1.14

329,312

33,938

62,066

198,400

0

0

34,908

30,963

2022

9,004

2,480

9,004

2,480

58.50

1.14

529,561

54,403

62,066

337,200

0

0

75,892

60,935

2023

11,105

3,680

11,105

3,680

58.50

1.14

653,838

67,105

62,066

38,000

0

3,386

483,281

351,252

2024

9,974

2,893

9,974

2,893

58.50

1.14

586,777

60,219

62,066

0

0

0

464,492

305,596

2025

8,777

2,134

8,777

2,134

58.50

1.14

515,888

52,957

62,066

0

0

0

400,865

238,736

2026

7,794

1,519

7,794

1,519

58.50

1.14

457,681

46,996

62,066

5,000

0

0

343,619

185,246

2027

6,960

1,004

6,960

1,004

58.50

1.14

408,305

41,941

62,066

0

0

0

304,298

148,498

2028

6,262

580

6,262

580

58.50

1.14

366,988

37,713

62,066

0

0

0

267,209

118,038

2029

5,630

204

5,630

204

58.50

1.14

329,588

33,887

62,493

15,000

0

0

218,208

87,256

2030

5,099

0

5,099

0

58.50

-

298,292

30,674

64,363

0

0

0

203,255

73,572

2031

4,635

0

4,635

0

58.50

-

271,148

27,868

66,123

0

0

0

177,157

58,047

2032

4,241

0

4,241

0

58.50

-

248,099

25,486

67,682

5,000

0

0

149,931

44,470

2033

3,872

0

3,872

0

60.50

-

234,256

24,032

69,025

0

0

0

141,199

37,910

2034

3,556

0

3,556

0

60.50

-

215,138

22,061

70,224

0

0

0

122,853

29,858

2035

3,269

0

3,269

0

60.50

-

197,775

20,271

71,316

15,000

0

0

91,188

20,062

2036

3,011

0

3,011

0

60.50

-

182,166

18,664

72,356

0

0

0

91,146

18,152

2037

2,782

0

2,782

0

60.50

-

168,311

17,237

72,356

0

0

0

78,718

14,191

2038

2,584

0

2,584

0

60.50

-

156,332

16,005

72,356

5,000

0

0

62,971

10,276

2039

2,405

0

2,405

0

60.50

-

145,503

14,890

72,356

0

0

0

58,257

8,606

2040

2,250

0

2,250

0

60.50

-

136,125

13,926

72,356

0

0

0

49,843

6,665

2041

2,097

0

2,097

0

60.50

-

126,869

12,975

72,356

15,000

0

0

26,538

3,212

2042

1,963

0

1,963

0

60.50

-

118,762

12,142

72,356

0

0

0

34,264

3,754

2043

1,842

0

1,842

0

60.50

-

111,441

11,390

72,356

0

0

0

27,695

2,747

2044

1,735

0

1,735

0

60.50

-

104,968

10,725

72,356

5,000

0

0

16,887

1,516

2045

1,628

0

1,628

0

60.50

-

98,494

10,060

72,356

0

0

0

16,078

1,307

2046

1,535

0

1,535

0

60.50

-

92,868

9,287

72,356

0

0

0

11,225

826

2047

1,448

0

1,448

0

60.50

-

87,604

8,760

72,356

0

0

0

6,488

432

2048

1,372

0

1,372

0

60.50

-

83,006

8,301

72,356

0

100,000

0

(97,651)

(5,887)

2049

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

260,000

0

(260,000)

(14,188)

2050

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2051

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

128,161

15,284

128,161

15,284

7,430,698

762,116

1,950,416

642,380

360,000

3,386

3,712,400

1,949,563

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

2,667,865

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

1,466,278

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

1,134,329

  1. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures.
  2. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

TABLE 13

PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

MANATI FIELD in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross Production

Net Production

Product Prices

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Sales

Sales

Sales

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

120

36,300

12

3,630

40.00

6.69

24,765

1,952

6,138

182

207

743

15,543

14,976

2021

140

44,310

14

4,431

50.00

6.95

31,495

2,484

6,426

335

207

412

21,631

19,187

2022

100

31,380

10

3,138

60.00

7.23

23,288

1,836

5,948

100

207

0

15,197

12,202

2023

60

17,920

6

1,792

60.00

7.51

13,818

1,088

5,672

97

207

0

6,754

4,909

2024

30

9,520

3

952

60.00

7.78

7,587

598

5,238

50

207

0

1,494

983

2025

30

8,520

3

852

60.00

8.09

7,073

556

4,810

0

207

0

1,500

893

2026

20

7,450

2

745

60.00

8.42

6,393

506

4,706

0

207

0

974

525

2027

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2028

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2029

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2030

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2031

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2032

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

500

155,400

50

15,540

114,419

9,020

38,938

764

1,449

1,155

63,093

53,675

Pre-Tax

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

1.

Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

5

Percent

58,074

2.

SPF = Special Participation Fee.

15

Percent

49,796

3.

Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund.

20

Percent

46,360

TABLE 14

PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

MANATI FIELD in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross Production

Net Production

Product Prices

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Sales

Sales

Sales

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

120

36,300

12

3,630

40.00

6.69

24,765

1,952

6,138

182

207

743

15,543

14,976

2021

140

44,310

14

4,431

50.00

6.95

31,495

2,484

6,426

335

207

412

21,631

19,187

2022

100

31,380

10

3,138

60.00

7.23

23,288

1,836

5,948

100

207

0

15,197

12,202

2023

60

17,920

6

1,792

60.00

7.51

13,818

1,088

5,672

97

207

0

6,754

4,909

2024

30

9,520

3

952

60.00

7.78

7,587

598

5,238

50

207

0

1,494

983

2025

30

8,520

3

852

60.00

8.09

7,073

556

4,810

0

207

0

1,500

893

2026

20

7,450

2

745

60.00

8.42

6,393

506

4,706

0

207

0

974

525

2027

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2028

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2029

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2030

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2031

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2032

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

500

155,400

50

15,540

114,419

9,020

38,938

764

1,449

1,155

63,093

53,675

Pre-Tax

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

1.

Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

5

Percent

58,074

2.

SPF = Special Participation Fee.

15

Percent

49,796

3.

Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund.

20

Percent

46,360

TABLE 15

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

MANATI FIELD in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross Production

Net Production

Product Prices

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Sales

Sales

Sales

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

120

37,790

12

3,779

40.00

6.69

25,762

2,032

6,145

182

207

822

16,374

15,777

2021

160

49,220

16

4,922

50.00

6.95

35,008

2,759

6,450

335

207

667

24,590

21,811

2022

110

35,340

11

3,534

60.00

7.23

26,211

2,068

5,968

100

207

0

17,868

14,347

2023

60

20,010

6

2,001

60.00

7.51

15,388

1,215

5,682

97

207

0

8,187

5,950

2024

30

10,560

3

1,056

60.00

7.78

8,396

664

5,243

50

207

0

2,232

1,469

2025

30

9,470

3

947

60.00

8.09

7,841

619

4,814

0

207

0

2,201

1,311

2026

30

8,430

3

843

60.00

8.42

7,278

573

4,711

0

207

0

1,787

963

2027

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2028

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2029

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2030

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2031

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2032

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

540

170,820

54

17,082

125,884

9,930

39,013

764

1,449

1,489

73,239

61,628

Pre-Tax

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

67,025

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

56,908

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

52,758

  1. Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund.
  2. Probable reserves and the values associated with probable reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

TABLE 16

PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE

as of

APRIL 30, 2020

for the

MANATI FIELD in

BRAZIL

with interests attributable to

PETRORIO S.A.

PRMS CASE

Gross Production

Net Production

Product Prices

Future

Pre-Tax

Pre-Tax

Sales

Sales

Sales

Gross

Royalties

Operating

Capital

Abandonment

Future Net

Present Worth

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Condensate

Gas

Revenue

Paid in Cash

Expenses

Costs

Costs

SPF

Revenue

at 10 Percent

Year

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(10³bbl)

(10³)

(U.S.$/bbl)

(U.S.$/103ft3)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

(10³U.S.$)

2020 (8 mos)

120

38,550

12

3,855

40.00

6.69

26,270

2,073

6,149

182

207

863

16,796

16,183

2021

160

50,210

16

5,021

50.00

6.95

35,696

2,815

6,455

335

207

719

25,165

22,321

2022

110

36,050

11

3,605

60.00

7.23

26,724

2,109

5,971

100

207

0

18,337

14,723

2023

60

20,410

6

2,041

60.00

7.51

15,688

1,240

5,684

97

207

0

8,460

6,149

2024

30

10,770

3

1,077

60.00

7.78

8,559

677

5,244

50

207

0

2,381

1,567

2025

30

9,660

3

966

60.00

8.09

7,995

631

4,815

0

207

0

2,342

1,395

2026

30

8,600

3

860

60.00

8.42

7,421

584

4,705

0

207

0

1,918

1,034

2027

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2028

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2029

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2030

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2031

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2032

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2033

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2034

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2035

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2036

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2037

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2038

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2039

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2040

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2041

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2042

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2043

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2044

0

0

0

0

-

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

540

174,250

54

17,425

128,353

10,129

39,023

764

1,449

1,582

75,399

63,372

Pre-Tax

Notes:

Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at:

5 Percent

68,959

1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates.

15 Percent

58,492

2. SPF = Special Participation Fee.

20 Percent

54,205

  1. Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund.
  2. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves.

VENEZUELA

GUYANA

COLOMBIA

SURINAME

FRENCHGUIANA

BRAZIL

AREA OF

PERU

DETAIL

BOLIVIA

PACIFIC

ATLANTIC

OCEAN

OCEAN

PARAGUAY

URUGUAY

CHILE

ARGENTINA

SALVADOR

MANATI FIELD

BRAZIL

SOUTH

ATLANTIC

OCEAN

BELO HORIZONTE

VITORIA

FRADE FIELD

RIO DE JANEIRO

POLVO FIELD

TUBARAO MARTELO FIELD

FIGURE 1

LOCATION MAP

POLVO FIELD

OFFSHORE BRAZIL

SCALE

LEGEND

200

0

200

EVALUATED FIELD

Kilometers

DeGolyer and MacNaughton

Texas Registered Engineering Firm F-716

Disclaimer

Petro Rio SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
