Petro Rio : RESERVES CERTIFICATION REPORT 2020

DeGolyer and MacNaughton 5001 Spring Valley Road Suite 800 East Dallas, Texas 75244 This is a digital representation of a DeGolyer and MacNaughton report. This file is intended to be a manifestation of certain data in the subject report and as such are subject to the same conditions thereof. The information and data contained in this file may be subject to misinterpretation; therefore, the signed and bound copy of this report should be considered the only authoritative source of such information. DeGolyer and MacNaughton 5001 Spring Valley Road Suite 800 East Dallas, Texas 75244 REPORT as of APRIL 30, 2020 on RESERVES and REVENUE of CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE DeGolyer and MacNaughton TABLE of CONTENTS Page FOREWORD............................................................................................................ 1 Scope of Investigation ........................................................................................................ 1 Authority ............................................................................................................................... 3 Source of Information......................................................................................................... 3 GEOLOGY ............................................................................................................... 5 Manati Field ......................................................................................................................... 5 Polvo Field ............................................................................................................................ 5 Tubarão Martelo Field ....................................................................................................... 7 Frade Field............................................................................................................................ 8 DEFINITION of RESERVES .............................................................................. 10 ESTIMATION of RESERVES ............................................................................. 13 Manati Field ....................................................................................................................... 14 Polvo Field .......................................................................................................................... 15 Tubarão Martelo Field ..................................................................................................... 17 Frade Field.......................................................................................................................... 18 VALUATION of RESERVES............................................................................... 20 SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS....................................................................... 25 TABLES Table 1 - Working Interests and Contract Expiration Dates Table 2 - Summary of Gross and Net Reserves Table 3 - Summary of Future Net Revenue Table 4 - Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Polvo Field Table 5 - Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Tubarão Martelo Field Table 6 - Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields Table 7 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields Table 8 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields Table 9 - Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Frade Field Table 10 - Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Frade Field Table 11 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Frade Field Table 12 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Frade Field Table 13 - Projection of Proved Developed Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Manati Field Table 14 - Projection of Total Proved Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Manati Field Table 15 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Manati Field DeGolyer and MacNaughton TABLE of CONTENTS - (Continued) TABLES - (Continued) Table 16 - Projection of Proved-plus-Probable-plus-Possible Reserves and Future Net Revenue, Manati Field FIGURES Figure 1 - Location Map DeGolyer and MacNaughton 5001 Spring Valley Road Suite 800 East Dallas, Texas 75244 REPORT as of APRIL 30, 2020 on RESERVES and REVENUE of CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE FOREWORD Scope of Investigation This report presents estimates, as of April 30, 2020, of the extent of the proved, probable, and possible oil, condensate, and gas reserves and the value of the proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves of the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields in Brazil in which PetroRio S.A. (PetroRio) has represented it holds an interest. The fields evaluated, PetroRio's working interests, and the concession expiration dates are shown in Table 1 of this report. Estimates of reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers. These reserves definitions are discussed in detail in the Definition of Reserves section of this report. 2 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Reserves estimated in this report are expressed as gross reserves and net reserves. Gross reserves are defined as the total estimated petroleum remaining to be produced from these properties after April 30, 2020. Net reserves are defined as that portion of the gross reserves attributable to the interests held by PetroRio after deducting all interests held by others, including royalties paid in kind. PetroRio has advised that its government royalty obligation is paid in cash; therefore, net reserves have not been reduced in consideration of this royalty obligation. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 10-percent working interest in the Manati field, located in license block BCAM-40, that it holds a 100-percent working interest in the Polvo field, located in license block BM-C-8, and that it will hold a 100-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field, located in license block BM-C-39, once the field is connected with the neighboring Polvo field. The connection of the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields is scheduled for March 2021. Under the terms of purchase, PetroRio will hold an 80-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field until the field is connected with the Polvo field. Following the connection of the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields, PetroRio will hold a 100-percent working interest in both fields, but it will hold a net interest of 95 percent until 30 million barrels of oil are produced following the connection of the two fields. PetroRio's net interest will increase to 96 percent after 30 million barrels of oil are produced from the two fields. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 70-percent working interest in the Frade field and that it has executed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Petrobras to acquire Petrobras' 30-percent working interest in the Frade field. PetroRio is awaiting the final regulatory approval by the ANP to complete the acquisition. For the purposes of this report, the "evaluated working interest" for the Frade field is 100 percent, which includes PetroRio's current interest plus Petrobras' working interest. This report presents values for proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves that were estimated using prices, expenses, and costs provided by PetroRio. Prices, expenses, and costs were provided in United States dollars (U.S.$), and all monetary values in this report are expressed in U.S.$. A detailed explanation of the forecast price, expense, and cost assumptions is included in the Valuation of Reserves section of this report. Values for proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves in this report are expressed in terms 3 DeGolyer and MacNaughton of estimated future gross revenue, future net revenue, and present worth. Future gross revenue is defined as that revenue which will accrue to the evaluated interests from the production and sale of the estimated net reserves. Future net revenue is calculated by deducting royalties paid in cash, operating expenses, capital costs, abandonment costs, and the special participation fee (SPF) from the future gross revenue. Operating expenses include field operating expenses, transportation and processing expenses, and an allocation of overhead that directly relates to production activities. Capital costs include drilling and completion costs, facilities and pipeline costs, and well workover expenses. Abandonment costs are represented by PetroRio to be inclusive of those costs associated with the removal of equipment, plugging of wells, and reclamation and restoration associated with the abandonment. At the request of PetroRio, future income taxes were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. Present worth is defined as the future net revenue discounted at a specified arbitrary discount rate compounded monthly over the expected period of realization. Present worth should not be construed as fair market value because no consideration was given to additional factors that influence the prices at which properties are bought and sold. In this report, present worth values using a nominal discount rate of 10 percent are reported in detail and values using nominal discount rates of 5, 15, and 20 percent are reported as totals. Estimates of reserves and revenue should be regarded only as estimates that may change as further production history and additional information become available. Not only are such estimates based on that information which is currently available, but such estimates are also subject to the uncertainties inherent in the application of judgmental factors in interpreting such information. Authority This report was authorized by Mr. Milton Rangel, Head of Finance, PetroRio S.A. Source of Information Information used in the preparation of this report was obtained from PetroRio. In the preparation of this report we have relied, without independent verification, upon information furnished by PetroRio with respect to the property interests being evaluated, production from such properties, current costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future 4 DeGolyer and MacNaughton operations and sale of production, and various other information and data that were accepted as represented. A field examination of the properties was not considered necessary for the purposes of this report. 5 DeGolyer and MacNaughton GEOLOGY Manati Field The Manati field is located in the Camamu Basin, offshore northeast Brazil (Figure 1). The field lies about 65 kilometers southwest of the city of Salvador, Bahia State. The field, discovered in 2000 by Petrobras, is within license block BCAM-40. Water depth over the field is about 40 meters. The productive reservoirs in the Manati field are a thick sequence of upper Jurassic-age eolian and fluvial sandstones of the Sergi Formation. These were deposited before the start of rifting in this region. The Sergi is overlain by Cretaceous-age shales of the Itaipe Formation and sealed laterally by lacustrine sediments of the Morro do Barro Formation, which were deposited in the Tinharé Canyon and are the source rocks for petroleum in the Manati field. The field structure is a four-way dipping feature that was later shaped by faulting and erosion. The western, northern, and eastern edges are the intersection of the north/south-trending Mutá regional fault with the Tinharé Canyon. The canyon formed after deposition of the field sandstones and replaced them with a thick shale section on the west side of the structure. The present structural dip is to the north and south, away from a crest in the center of the field. Other faults cross parts of the field and intersect the Mutá fault, but do not appear to compartmentalize the reservoirs. The southern field limit is a water contact. A total of nine wells were drilled in the area to discover and delineate the field. Currently, six wells are producing gas from the multiple Sergi Formation sandstones in the field. Polvo Field The Polvo field is located in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil (Figure 1). The field lies about 100 kilometers east of the city of Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro State. In the Campos Basin, regional dip is toward the southeast, reflecting basinward dip caused by the opening of the Atlantic Ocean during the early Cretaceous. This structural configuration is also present in the Polvo field. 6 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Basement rocks in the Campos Basin are Precambrian granites. As the basin began to open and fill, basalts of the Cabiúnas Formation flowed onto the granite basement. The earliest sediments in the basin are lacustrine shales and carbonates of the Lagoa Feia Formation, which is the primary hydrocarbon source formation for the basin. After the original rifting period, a massive sequence of continental and marine sediments accumulated in the basin. The lower part of this sequence is made up of conglomerates and carbonates, which are subsequently covered by a thick evaporite section, composed predominantly of salt and anhydrite. Above the evaporites are mudstones and oolitic grainstones, deposited during Albian time when a broad carbonate platform developed in the region. In the Polvo field, the Albian carbonates are the Quissamã members of the Macaé Formation. These carbonates accumulated in shallow water on northeast-trending local structural highs atop basement or salt uplifts. As basin subsidence continued, coastal rivers flooded sands into the basin. These sands were deposited in environments ranging from deepwater turbidites to shallow-water deltaic and bay-lagoon settings. This style of sedimentation continued from the Cenomanian until the Miocene. In the Polvo field, the sandstones were deposited in coastal plain, lagoon, and bay-deltaic environments. The initial drilling campaign identified several areas of Quissamã carbonate accumulation. After further evaluation, three of these areas were targeted for additional development, as follows: the Dev-7 and Dev-4&5 shoal areas, in the western part of the field, and the Dev-3 shoal area, referred to as the East Quissamã herein. Six platform wells have been drilled and completed as producers from the Quissamã accumulation. The Turonian and Maastrichtian sandstones were found to be well developed and productive in separate accumulations east of the Quissamã wells. This part of the field was originally known as the Guarajuba field. At present, six wells produce from the Maastrichtian reservoir, four produce from the Turonian reservoir, and one produces from the Turonian East reservoir. The Eocene-age reservoirs in this field are the marine sandstones of the Embore Formation, These clastic reservoirs were originally associated with a variety of sub-environments, deepwater turbidities, and submarine fans deposited in a slope basin. This formation was affected by salt 7 DeGolyer and MacNaughton tectonics, which contributed to the generation of normal faults and, together with the top of the salt dome, work as seals for this field. The trap system is a combination of the structure and the stratigraphic, with lateral seals from the Oligocene canyon fill deposits. These Eocene sandstone reservoirs were tested in six wells located at the edge of local horst-graven system. Five of the wells are located in the central part of the field, while the 1-Dev-6 well tested oil in the northern part. Productive reservoir volumes were estimated using standard volumetric methods based on geological mapping utilizing seismic data and well logs. Structure maps were drawn for each reservoir. Isopach maps of the sandstone reservoirs were drawn using limits based on stratigraphy and structural oil/water contacts (OWC). In many of the sandstone reservoirs, the productive sands were often cut by overlying erosional unconformities that formed the northern, western, and eastern limits. The southern downdip limit was often an estimated OWC. Tubarão Martelo Field The producing reservoirs of the Tubarão Martelo field are in the Albo-Cenomanian Imbetiba and Quissama Formations of the Macaé Group. The Imbetiba Formation is the uppermost section of the Macaé Group and can be described as a very clean limestone made up of mainly oolitic/oncolitic packstones and grainstones, peloidal packstones, peloidal wackestones, and peloidal/bioclastic mudstones. These high-energy shoal facies are typically deposited on structurally positive features, and are likely the result of salt movement and/or basement-involved faulting. The high-energy shoals are the primary targets in the Imbetiba Formation in the Tubarão Martelo field. The reservoir features primary porosity, likely resulting from rapid deposition, low compaction, and a lack of calcite cement precipitated early in the burial process. The Quissama Formation is the lowermost section of the Macaé Group and is predominantly below the OWC in the Tubarão Martelo field. The Quissama Formation is a secondary reservoir in the Tubarão 8 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Martelo field. Reservoir quality in the Quissama Formation is more variable than in the overlying Imbetiba Formation. The structural configuration of the Tubarão Martelo field is a southward-dipping monocline with northeast to southwest, up-to-the-basin antithetic faults trending across the northern portion of the field and down-to-the-basin normal fault forming the southern closure of the field. The down-to-the-basin normal fault on the southern flank of the field creates a local horst block. Structural dip closes the structure to the west. In this evaluation, the oil accumulation was limited to the east by the Tubarão Martelo ring-fence boundary. Low, best, and high original oil in place (OOIP) quantities were estimated for the Tubarão Martelo field. The low quantities were areally limited to the crestal portions of the Tubarão Martelo field based on the reduction of the net-to-gross ratio seen in wells drilled on the flanks of the field. For volumetric estimation purposes, the Imbetiba and Quissama reservoir section was subdivided into four units to account for variations in petrophysical properties. The uppermost unit represents the Imbetiba Formation and is referred to as Zone 1. The unit underlying Zone 1 is referred to as Zone 2, which represents a low-porosity interval encountered in each of the non-horizontal wells. The unit underlying Zone 2 is referred to as Zone 3, which represents the upper portion of the Quissima Formation. The lowermost reservoir unit in the field is named Zone 4, which represents the lower portion of the Quissama Formation. The vast majority of the oil in place in the Tubarão Martelo field is contained in Zone 1. Frade Field The Frade field is located in the northern area of the Campos Basin (Figure 1). The field was discovered in 1986 by Petrobras and is about 370 kilometers northwest of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Water depth over the field is about 1,200 meters. Over a period of 80 million years, extending from the lower Cretaceous through the Miocene, rivers from mainland Brazil flooded the Campos Basin region with clastic sediments, which accumulated above a thick layer of lower Cretaceous salt. Subsequent deposition of younger sediment masses activated salt movement in many areas of the basin. In the area of the Frade field, this salt movement uplifted and deformed Oligocene-Miocene turbidite sandstones and shales and created structures that later became the hydrocarbon traps in the field. 9 DeGolyer and MacNaughton The producing reservoirs of the Frade field are in the Oligo-Mioceneturbidite reservoirs of the Carapebus Formation. In the field, there are five reservoir compartments separated by faulting. The sandstone reservoirs have average porosities estimated between 29 and 34 percent and average estimated permeabilities between 1.2 and 3.8 darcys. 10 DeGolyer and MacNaughton DEFINITION of RESERVES Estimates of proved, probable, and possible reserves presented in this report have been prepared in accordance with the PRMS approved in March 2007 and revised in June 2018 by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers. The petroleum reserves are defined as follows: Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must satisfy four criteria: discovered, recoverable, commercial, and remaining (as of the evaluation's effective date) based on the development project(s) applied. Reserves are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by development and production status. Proved Reserves are those quantities of petroleum that, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable from a given date forward from known reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations. If deterministic methods are used, the term "reasonable certainty" is intended to express a high degree of confidence that the quantities will be recovered. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate. Probable Reserves are those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicate are less likely to be recovered than Proved Reserves but more certain to be recovered than Possible Reserves. It is equally likely that actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater than or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable Reserves (2P). In this context, when probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 2P estimate. 11 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Possible Reserves are those additional reserves that analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicates are less likely to be recoverable than Probable Reserves. The total quantities ultimately recovered from the project have a low probability to exceed the sum of Proved plus Probable plus Possible (3P), which is equivalent to the high- estimate scenario. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 3P estimate. Once projects satisfy commercial maturity, the associated quantities are classified as Reserves. These quantities may be allocated to the following subdivisions based on the funding and operational status of wells and associated facilities within the reservoir development plan: Developed Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered from existing wells and facilities. Reserves are considered developed only after the necessary equipment has been installed, or when the costs to do so are relatively minor compared to the cost of a well. Where required facilities become unavailable, it may be necessary to reclassify Developed Reserves as Undeveloped. Developed Reserves may be further sub-classified as Producing or Non-Producing. Developed Producing Reserves are expected quantities to be recovered from completion intervals that are open and producing at the effective date of the estimate. Improved recovery Reserves are considered producing only after the improved recovery project is in operation. Developed Non-Producing Reserves include shut-inand behind- pipe reserves. Shut-inReserves are expected to be recovered from (1) completion intervals that are open at the time of the estimate but which have not yet started producing, (2) wells which were shut-infor market conditions or pipeline connections, or (3) wells not capable of production for mechanical reasons. Behind-pipeReserves are expected to be recovered from zones in existing wells that will require additional completion work or future re-completionbefore start of production with minor cost to access these reserves. In all cases, production can 12 DeGolyer and MacNaughton be initiated or restored with relatively low expenditure compared to the cost of drilling a new well. Undeveloped Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered through future significant investments. Undeveloped Reserves are to be produced (1) from new wells on undrilled acreage in known accumulations, (2) from deepening existing wells to a different (but known) reservoir, (3) from infill wells that will increase recovery, or where a relatively large expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a new well) is required to (a) recomplete an existing well or install production or transportation facilities for primary or improved recovery projects. The extent to which probable and possible reserves ultimately may be recategorized as proved reserves is dependent upon future drilling, testing, and well performance. The degree of risk to be applied in evaluating probable and possible reserves is influenced by economic and technological factors as well as the time element. Estimates of probable and possible reserves in this report have not been adjusted in consideration of these additional risks to make them comparable to estimates of proved reserves. 13 DeGolyer and MacNaughton ESTIMATION of RESERVES Estimates of reserves were prepared by the use of appropriate geologic, petroleum engineering, and evaluation principles and techniques that are in accordance with practices generally recognized by the petroleum industry and in accordance with definitions established by the PRMS. The method or combination of methods used in the analysis of each reservoir was tempered by experience with similar reservoirs, stage of development, quality and completeness of basic data, and production history. Based on the current stage of field development, production performance, the development plans provided by PetroRio, and the analyses of areas offsetting existing wells with test or production data, reserves were categorized as proved, probable, or possible. The proved undeveloped reserves estimates were based on opportunities identified in the plan of development provided by PetroRio. Proved developed non-producing reserves include those quantities associated with behind-pipe zones and include minor remaining capital expenditure as compared to the cost of a new well. PetroRio has represented that its senior management is committed to the development plan provided by PetroRio and that PetroRio has the financial capability to execute the development plan, including the drilling and completion of wells and the installation of equipment and facilities. Reserves were limited to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report or the expiration date of the production concession license, whichever occurs first. Data provided by PetroRio from wells drilled through April 2020, and made available for this evaluation were used to prepare the reserves estimates herein. These reserves estimates were based on consideration of monthly production data available only through March 31, 2020. Estimated cumulative production, as of April 30, 2020, was deducted from the estimated gross ultimate recovery to estimate gross reserves. This required that production be estimated for up to 1 month. 14 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Oil reserves estimated herein are to be recovered by normal field separation. Condensate reserves were estimated by applying a constant condensate-gas ratio to the sales gas forecast. The condensate-gas ratio was estimated based on production history. Oil and condensate reserves estimated herein are expressed in thousands of barrels (103bbl). In these estimates, 1 barrel equals 42 United States gallons. Gas quantities estimated herein are expressed as sales gas. Sales gas is defined as the total gas to be produced from the reservoirs, measured at the point of delivery, after reduction for fuel usage, flare, and shrinkage resulting from field separation and processing. Gas reserves estimated herein are reported as sales gas. Gas quantities are expressed at a temperature base of 20 degrees Celsius (°C) and at a pressure base of 1 atmosphere (atm). Gas quantities included in this report are expressed in millions of cubic feet (106ft3). Gas quantities are identified by the type of reservoir from which the gas will be produced. Nonassociated gas is gas at initial reservoir conditions with no crude oil present in the reservoir. Associated gas includes both gas-cap gas and solution gas. Gas-cap gas is gas at initial reservoir conditions and is in communication with an underlying crude oil zone. Solution gas is gas dissolved in crude oil at initial reservoir conditions. Gas quantities estimated herein are nonassociated gas. Manati Field The Manati field was discovered in 1990 by Petrobras with the drilling of the 1-BAS-128 well in a water depth of approximately 40 meters. In 2007, production commenced from a production platform, which is connected with a subsea pipeline to an onshore gas processing facility. The Manati field is located in license block BCAM-40, and the terms of the production concession license expire in 2029. Petrobras is the operator of the field. For the Manati field, the material-balance method was used to estimate the original gas in place (OGIP). Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to the OGIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters, such as cumulative production, producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water 15 DeGolyer and MacNaughton production, were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery. Proved developed producing reserves were estimated for current active producing wells using the material-balance method by integrating updated production, pressure, fluid properties, well productivities, and considering the gas production rate plateau strategy provided by PetroRio. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated to be zero; therefore, proved developed reserves equal proved developed producing reserves. PetroRio has represented that the development plan for the Manati field does not consider additional drilling locations or the installation of new production facilities. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated to be zero. Probable and possible reserves were estimated for the Manati field considering more favorable behavior than that used to estimate proved reserves. Reserves were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report, which occurs prior to the expiration date of the concession. Polvo Field The Polvo field was discovered in 1993 by Petrobras with the drilling of the 1-RJS-486A well. In 2000, during the Agência Nacional de Petróleo's (ANP) second licensing round, license block BM-C-8 containing the Polvo field was awarded to Devon Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Devon) and partners. Devon continued field delineation drilling and development. A portion of license block BM-C-8 was relinquished following declaration of commerciality and the establishment of the Polvo Development Area ring fence. In 2011, BP acquired Devon's interest in the Polvo field, and in 2013 PetroRio acquired BP's interest in the field. PetroRio has represented that the production concession license for license block BM-C-8 continues through July 1, 2032, and that PetroRio will apply for a license extension to the regulatory agency in Brazil (ANP) which would ensure the Polvo field produces to the field's economic limit. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definitions of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension for the Polvo field. 16 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Production commenced in the Polvo field in August 2007. The average gravity of the produced Polvo crude is 21 degrees API. The producing gas-oil ratio in the field is approximately 100 cubic feet per barrel, and all produced gas is either used as fuel or flared. The water depth in the Polvo field ranges from 90 to 250 meters. The field was developed with a drilling/production platform and a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), both in a water depth of approximately 100 meters. A multiphase pipeline transports the produced fluids from the platform to the Polvo FPSO. All producing wells are horizontal/highly deviated and are completed with electric submersible pumps (ESP). In March 2021, PetroRio intends to decommission the Polvo FPSO and connect all producing wells in the Polvo field to OSX-3 FPSO in the neighboring Tubarão Martelo field. For the Polvo field, the volumetric method was used to estimate the OOIP. Structure maps were prepared to delineate each reservoir, and isopach maps were constructed to estimate reservoir volume. Electrical logs, radioactivity logs, core analyses, and other available data were used to prepare these maps as well as to estimate representative values for porosity and water saturation. Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to OOIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters such as cumulative production, oil producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water production were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery. Proved developed producing reserves were estimated by analysis of individual-well oil rate versus time decline-curve analysis. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated to be zero; therefore, proved developed reserves equal proved developed producing reserves. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the extension of the field life after the Polvo field is connected to the Tubarão Martelo FPSO and for two future production well locations, the PoL-B and Pol-C wells. Probable undeveloped reserves were estimated for one future well location, Pol-A. The Pol-A,Pol-B, and Pol-C future well locations will target an Eocene reservoir and its reserves were estimated based upon analogy and numerical simulation. A three-dimensional sector model was developed for the Eocene undeveloped well locations to run in a black-oil simulator to aid in estimating ultimate 17 DeGolyer and MacNaughton oil recovery, potential production profiles, and recovery factors. Production from the future well locations is scheduled to start in 2021. Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively. No gas reserves were estimated for the Polvo field, since PetroRio has represented that there are no plans for gas sales. Tubarão Martelo Field The Tubarão Martelo field was discovered in 2010 by OGX with the drilling of the 1-OGX-25-RJS well in license block BM-C-39. Approval for the Tubarão Martelo development plan was issued by the ANP in July 2013. Initial oil production in the field began in December 2013. PetroRio has represented in February 2020 it acquired the interest previously held by OGX in the Tubarão Martelo field and that the production concession license for license block BM-C-39 continues through April 2039. PetroRio has represented that it will apply to the ANP for a license extension which would ensure that the Tubarão Martelo field produces to the field's economic limit. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definitions of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension for Tubarão Martelo field. For the Tubarão Martelo field, the volumetric method was used to estimate the OOIP. Structure maps were prepared to delineate each reservoir, and isopach maps were constructed to estimate reservoir volume. Electrical logs, radioactivity logs, core analyses, and other available data were used to prepare these maps as well as to estimate representative values for porosity and water saturation. Estimates of ultimate recovery were obtained after applying recovery factors to OOIP. These recovery factors were based on consideration of the type of energy inherent in the reservoirs, analyses of the petroleum, the structural positions of the properties, analogs, and well production histories. Reservoir performance parameters such as cumulative production, oil producing rate, reservoir pressure, gas-oil ratio behavior, and water production were considered in estimating recovery efficiencies used in estimating gross ultimate recovery. 18 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Proved developed producing reserves were estimated by analysis of individual-well oil rate versus time decline-curve analysis. Proved developed non-producing reserves were estimated for activation of two wells, 7-TMBT-4H and 7-TMBT-2H, based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the extension of the field life in consideration of the capital associated with the connection of the Polvo field to the Tubarão Martelo FPSO and for one well, 7-TMBT-10H, based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas. Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively. No gas reserves were estimated for the Tubarão Martelo field, since PetroRio has represented that there are no plans for gas sales. Frade Field The Frade field is located offshore in the Campos Basin, Brazil, at a water depth of approximately 1,200 meters, and produces from Miocene- and Oligocene-age turbidite sandstone reservoirs with average estimated porosities between 29 and 34 percent, average estimated permeabilities between 1.2 and 3.8 darcys, and oil gravities ranging between 16 and 24 degrees API. The Frade field was discovered by Petrobras in 1986, and Chevron and its partners began development activities in 2008. First oil was achieved in June 2009 using a subsea gathering system connected to a FPSO. A total of 11 horizontal production wells and 5 vertical water injection wells have been drilled since 2008, as well as several pilot boreholes. Water injection started in July 2010, but was suspended in November 2011 due to a pressure kick that occurred when drilling one of the field wells. Production was suspended in the field in March 2012 due to oil seeps interpreted to be associated with fractures connecting to the sea floor that are believed to have been opened by localized higher pressures near the injection wells. Production restarted in April 2013, and 10 wells were on production at the end of July 2019. Water injection is expected to recommence only through new horizontal injection wells and after the water injection filtration system has been upgraded, as per the current development plan for the Frade field provided by PetroRio. 19 DeGolyer and MacNaughton As represented by PetroRio, the original concession expiration date is August 2025. However, PetroRio has also represented that the regulatory agency in Brazil (ANP) has approved an extension, provided that certain activities will be carried out in the field, including, among other things, drilling at least five wells and one contingent water injection well and carrying out certain modifications to the water injection filtration system. PetroRio has represented that it plans to comply with the ANP's requirements for the extension of the concession, and that its development plan includes drilling four horizontal production wells and three horizontal water injection wells, as well as the other investments and activities required by the ANP. Based on PetroRio's representations, reserves evaluated herein were estimated to the economic limit as defined in the Definition of Reserves section of this report and within one license extension. Proved developed producing reserves were estimated for the existing wells by the application of appropriate decline curves or other performance relationships, primarily the semi-logarithmic plots of oil rate versus time and the Cartesian plot of oil rate versus cumulative oil. Proved undeveloped reserves were estimated for the future production wells based upon analogy with historical performance of nearby wells in the same reservoir and considering the estimated drainage areas. Probable reserves were estimated for the future water injection wells based upon analogy, material-balance, and reservoir simulation methods. Probable and possible reserves were estimated for incremental recoveries above quantities estimated for proved and proved-plus-probable reserves, respectively. Production forecasts of the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves were estimated for this evaluation. These forecasts were prepared using the development plan for the field, including, as appropriate, the drilling of additional wells and the installation of new production facilities and pipelines. The sales gas reserves estimated herein are those quantities of gas forecast to be produced after the fuel requirements for the FPSO have been met. Table 2 presents a summary of the gross and net reserves for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields evaluated herein. 20 DeGolyer and MacNaughton VALUATION of RESERVES Revenue values in this report were estimated using forecast prices, expenses, and costs provided by PetroRio. In this report, revenue values for proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves were based on projections of estimated future production and revenue prepared for these properties with no risk adjustment applied to the probable and possible reserves. Probable and possible reserves involve substantially higher risk than proved reserves. Revenue values associated with proved-plus-probable and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible reserves have not been adjusted to account for such risks; this adjustment would be necessary in order to make values associated with probable and possible reserves comparable to values associated with proved reserves. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 100-percent working interest in the Polvo field, a 100-percent evaluated working interest in the Frade field, and a 10-percent working interest in the Manati field. PetroRio has also represented that it holds an 80-percent working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field until the field is connected to the neighboring Polvo field, after which PetroRio will hold a 100-percent working interest in the field. Following the connection of the Tubarão Martel field with the Polvo field, PetroRio will hold a net interestof 95 percent from the combined oil production from the two fields. The remaining 5-percent net interest is held by Dommo Energia, formerly OGX Petróleo e Gas SA, until 30 million barrels of oil are produced, and then PetroRio's net interest increases to 96 percent for the lives of the fields. Estimates of future net revenue have been made in accordance with the Government of Brazil's Petroleum Law n° 9,478, the Petroleum Law of 1997. The fiscal terms outlined in the Petroleum Law of 1997 and assessable to PetroRio as well as other economic assumptions used in this evaluation are presented as follows: Brazilian Fiscal Terms The Petroleum Law of 1997 affords the Brazilian Government three elements of government take: 1) petroleum levies consisting of royalties, a special participation fee, and surface 21 DeGolyer and MacNaughton rentals; 2) direct taxes, which are levied through the financial transaction tax, the corporate income tax, and two social contribution taxes; and 3) indirect taxes, which are levies on equipment and services used by companies engaged in exploration and production activities. Indirect tax levies for which PetroRio may be responsible for have not been included in the estimates of operating expenses and capital costs. Certain indirect levies are eligible for reimbursement from sales of refined products. The reimbursement of the indirect levies from refined product sales has not been accounted for in this evaluation. Royalties The federal royalty rate in Brazil varies by field between 5 and 10 percent. PetroRio provided federal royalty rates of 7.5 percent for the Manati field and 10 percent for the Tubarão Martelo and Frade fields. The federal royalty rates for the Polvo field were updated in 2019 to incur a royalty rate of 10 percent on a portion of the oil production equal or under a field baseline oil production forecast; any additional oil production volumes in the year will have a reduced royalty rate of 5 percent. PetroRio has advised that these royalties are paid in cash. Oil royalty is assessed on the market value of the oil (and condensate), which is defined as the greater of the sales price or the market valuation as determined by the ANP. Gas royalty is levied on the market value of the gas production less gas injected. Special Participation Fee The SPF is a tax assessed at the field level on a sliding-scale basis that varies depending on the location of the field (onshore or offshore), water depth, level of production, and number of years on production. The tax basis for the SPF is similar to the tax basis for corporate income tax (CIT), with some exceptions. Drilling costs are depreciated using a units-of-production basis for SPF, but expensed for CIT. An annual provision for 22 DeGolyer and MacNaughton abandonment costs is also deductible for SPF, but expensed in the year incurred for CIT. In years in which the SPF is paid, there is an additional 1-percent research and development fee assessed. Surface Rental Fees Rental fees are payable to the ANP and vary by field, depending on stage of activity (exploration or development), geological characteristics, and location of sedimentary basin. The surface rental fees are included herein in the estimates of field operating expenses. Corporate Income Tax As advised by PetroRio, income taxes have not been considered in this evaluation. Social Contribution Taxes Two social contribution taxes are levied on the market value of oil and gas sales. The Contribution for the Worker's Social Integration Program (PIS) is assessed at a rate of 1.65 percent and the Contribution for Social Security Funding (COFINS) is levied at a 7.6-percent rate. At the Request of PetroRio, these taxes have not been considered in the estimates of future net revenue included herein. Product Prices PetroRio provided the following sales price forecast for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields. Prices are expressed in United States dollars per barrel (U.S.$/bbl) and United States dollars per thousand cubic feet (U.S.$/103ft3). 23 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Polvo and Tubaro Martelo Frade Field Manati Field Manati Field Fields Oil Condensate Gas Oil Sales Price Sales Price Sales Price Sales Price Year (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) 2020 35.00 38.50 40.00 6.69 2021 45.00 48.50 50.00 6.95 2022 to 2032 55.00 58.50 60.00 7.23-8.42 2033 Forward 57.00 60.50 62.00 - Operating Expenses, Capital Costs, and Abandonment Costs Operating expenses for the fields were provided by PetroRio and were represented to include all costs associated with the operation and maintenance of equipment and personnel and include surface rental fees. Abandonment costs, which are those costs associated with the removal of equipment, plugging of wells, and reclamation and restoration associated with the abandonment, were based on information provided by PetroRio. For the Polvo and Tubarão Martel fields, abandonment costs were included in the year following cessation of production. Abandonment costs for the Frade field were included in the last year of production and the following year. For the Manati field, abandonment costs were included as a yearly accrual to an abandonment fund, which PetroRio has represented is fully funded. As represented by PetroRio, the Manati field owners reimburse the third-party operator of the compression facility through annual tariff payments until the contractual amount has been reached. These yearly payments have not been included in the determination of the economic limit presented in this report. Exchange Rate All costs and revenues included herein were estimated in U.S.$. Certain operating costs paid in Brazilian reais were converted to U.S.$ by PetroRio. A summary of future net revenue for the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves are presented by field in Table 3. 24 DeGolyer and MacNaughton Projections of future net revenue for the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus-probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus- possible reserves for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields are shown in Tables 4 through 16. 25 DeGolyer and MacNaughton SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS PetroRio has represented that it holds interests in the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, Frade, and Manati fields located in Brazil. The estimated gross and net proved developed, proved undeveloped, total proved, probable, and possible reserves, as of April 30, 2020, of the properties evaluated herein are summarized as follows, expressed in thousands of barrels (103bbl) and millions of cubic feet (106ft3): Gross Reserves Net Reserves Oil Condensate Sales Gas Oil Condensate Sales Gas (103bbl) (103bbl) (106ft3) (103bbl) (103bbl) (106ft3) Proved Developed 66,523 500 155,453 62,275 50 15,593 Undeveloped 47,110 0 5,312 48,603 0 5,312 Total Proved 113,633 500 160,765 110,878 50 20,905 Probable 78,718 40 20,931 76,833 4 7,053 Possible 87,654 0 7,838 85,536 0 4,751 Notes: Net proved undeveloped reserves are higher than the gross proved undeveloped reserves due to the net interest in the Tubarão Martelo field, which will increase from 80 percent to 95 percent once the Polvo field is connected. Probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. The estimated future net revenue attributable to PetroRio's interest in the proved developed, total proved, proved-plus- probable, and proved-plus-probable-plus-possible net reserves, as of April 30, 2020, of the properties evaluated under the economic assumptions described herein is summarized as follows, expressed in thousands of United States dollars (103U.S.$): Proved plus Proved Total Proved plus Probable plus Developed Proved Probable Possible (103U.S.$) (103U.S.$) (103U.S.$) (103U.S.$) Future Gross Revenue 3,403,023 6,143,899 10,544,879 15,462,931 Royalties Paid in Cash 340,498 608,446 979,275 1,408,183 Operating Expenses 1,493,431 2,012,517 3,135,888 4,159,343 Capital Costs 112,044 657,245 1,073,645 1,222,645 Abandonment Costs 413,549 458,549 488,549 488,549 SPF 1,155 1,155 1,489 4,968 Future Net Revenue 1,038,945 2,405,987 4,866,033 8,179,236 Present Worth at 10 Percent 927,051 1,768,198 2,890,795 4,090,016 Notes: Values for probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to values for proved reserves. Future social contribution tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. Future corporate income taxes were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. TABLE 1 WORKING INTERESTS and CONTRACT EXPIRATION DATES as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the CERTAIN FIELDS with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. in BRAZIL PRMS CASE Extension of the Working Concession Concession Field Interest Expiration Date Expiration Date Polvo 100.00% July 1, 2032 July 1, 2059 Tubarão Martelo 80.00-100.00% April 30, 2039 April 30, 2066 Frade 100.00% August 31, 2025 August 31, 2052 Manati 10.00% November 1, 2029 Not Applicable Notes: Petrorio has represented their working interest in the Tubarão Martelo is 80% until the field is connected to the Polvo field scheduled in March 2021 at which time Petrorio will hold 100% working interest in the Tubarão Martelo field. PetroRio has represented that it holds a 70-percent working interest in the Frade field and that it has executed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Petrobras to acquire Petrobas' 30-percent working interest in the Frade field. PetroRio is awaiting the final regulatory approval by the ANP to complete the acquisition. Projected forecasts and estimated economic limits occur beyond the expiration of the concession agreements

for the Polvo, Tubarão Martelo, and Frade fields. PetroRio has represented that it will meet the conditions required by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) to obtain concession extensions. Based on this representation, and at PetroRio's reques the reserves evaluated herein consider the potential concession extensions for those fields. TABLE 2 SUMMARY of GROSS and NET RESERVES as of APRIL 30, 2020 for CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Reserves Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Total Proved Probable Possible Sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Field (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) Polvo 8,997 0 0 12,799 0 0 21,796 0 0 28,962 0 0 31,473 0 0 Tubarão Martelo 21,233 0 0 10,378 0 0 31,611 0 0 17,665 0 0 20,337 0 0 Frade 36,293 0 53 23,933 0 5,312 60,226 0 5,365 32,091 0 5,511 35,844 0 4,408 Manati 0 500 155,400 0 0 0 0 500 155,400 0 40 15,420 0 0 3,430 Total 66,523 500 155,453 47,110 0 5,312 113,633 500 160,765 78,718 40 20,931 87,654 0 7,838 Net Reserves Proved Developed Proved Undeveloped Total Proved Probable Possible Sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Oil Condensate Gas Field (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (10 ³) Polvo 8,997 0 0 11,907 0 0 20,904 0 0 27,788 0 0 30,209 0 0 Tubarão Martelo 16,985 0 0 12,763 0 0 29,748 0 0 16,954 0 0 19,483 0 0 Frade 36,293 0 53 23,933 0 5,312 60,226 0 5,365 32,091 0 5,511 35,844 0 4,408 Manati 0 50 15,540 0 0 0 0 50 15,540 0 4 1,542 0 0 343 Total 62,275 50 15,593 48,603 0 5,312 110,878 50 20,905 76,833 4 7,053 85,536 0 4,751 Note: Probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. Field Polvo Tubarão Martelo Frade Manati Total Field Polvo & Tubarão Martelo Frade Manati Total Field Polvo & Tubarão Martelo Frade Manati Total Field Polvo & Tubarão Martelo Frade Manati Total TABLE 3 SUMMARY of FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for CERTAIN FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Proved Developed Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Future Future Present Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Net Worth at Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue 10 Percent (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 422,675 39,265 326,194 0 42,600 0 11,215 18,304 885,295 89,435 378,108 87,500 79,500 0 250,752 217,073 1,980,634 202,778 750,191 23,780 290,000 0 713,885 637,999 114,419 9,020 38,938 764 1,449 1,155 63,093 53,675 3,403,023 340,498 1,493,431 112,044 413,549 1,155 1,038,945 927,051 Total Proved Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Future Future Present Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Net Worth at Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue 10 Percent (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2,644,726 251,603 1,051,024 280,501 127,100 0 934,498 683,383 3,384,754 347,823 922,555 375,980 330,000 0 1,408,396 1,031,140 114,419 9,020 38,938 764 1,449 1,155 63,093 53,675 6,143,899 608,446 2,012,517 657,245 458,549 1,155 2,405,987 1,768,198 Proved plus Probable Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Future Future Present Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Net Worth at Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue 10 Percent (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 5,130,364 425,758 1,750,324 455,501 127,100 0 2,371,681 1,365,590 5,288,631 543,587 1,346,551 617,380 360,000 0 2,421,113 1,463,577 125,884 9,930 39,013 764 1,449 1,489 73,239 61,628 10,544,879 979,275 3,135,888 1,073,645 488,549 1,489 4,866,033 2,890,795 Proved plus Probable plus Possible Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Future Future Present Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Net Worth at Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue 10 Percent (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 7,903,880 635,938 2,169,904 579,501 127,100 0 4,391,437 2,077,081 7,430,698 762,116 1,950,416 642,380 360,000 3,386 3,712,400 1,949,563 128,353 10,129 39,023 764 1,449 1,582 75,399 63,372 15,462,931 1,408,183 4,159,343 1,222,645 488,549 4,968 8,179,236 4,090,016 Note: Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. TABLE 4 PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the POLVO FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Oil Oil Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Production Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 2,257 2,257 35.00 78,995 7,032 59,308 3,401 0 0 9,254 8,916 2021 2,702 2,702 45.00 121,590 11,162 88,962 0 0 0 21,466 19,040 2022 2,204 2,204 55.00 121,220 11,378 88,962 0 0 0 20,880 16,765 2023 1,834 1,834 55.00 100,870 9,693 88,962 0 0 0 2,215 1,610 2024 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 42,600 0 (42,600) (28,027) 2025 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2026 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2027 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2028 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2029 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2030 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2031 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2032 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 8,997 8,997 422,675 39,265 326,194 3,401 42,600 0 11,215 18,304 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 15,351 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 20,340 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 21,668 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. TABLE 5 PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the TUBARÃO MARTELO FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Oil Oil Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Production Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 1,569 1,255 35.00 43,925 4,489 14,376 0 0 0 25,060 24,146 2021 2,973 2,378 45.00 107,010 10,819 21,564 12,500 0 0 62,127 55,106 2022 2,735 2,188 55.00 120,340 12,141 21,564 12,500 0 0 74,135 59,524 2023 2,455 1,964 55.00 108,020 10,900 21,564 12,500 0 0 63,056 45,830 2024 2,211 1,769 55.00 97,295 9,820 42,720 12,500 0 0 32,255 21,221 2025 1,981 1,585 55.00 87,175 8,799 42,720 12,500 0 0 23,156 13,791 2026 1,783 1,426 55.00 78,430 7,917 42,720 12,500 0 0 15,293 8,245 2027 1,604 1,283 55.00 70,565 7,124 42,720 12,500 0 0 8,221 4,012 2028 1,448 1,158 55.00 63,690 6,431 42,720 0 0 0 14,539 6,423 2029 1,301 1,041 55.00 57,255 5,782 42,720 0 0 0 8,753 3,500 2030 1,173 938 55.00 51,590 5,213 42,720 0 0 0 3,657 1,324 2031 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 79,500 0 (79,500) (26,049) 2032 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 21,233 16,985 885,295 89,435 378,108 87,500 79,500 0 250,752 217,073 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 236,132 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 197,265 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 178,439 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. TABLE 6 PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Oil Oil Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Production Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,327 3,913 35.00 136,955 13,001 73,684 3,701 0 0 46,569 44,870 2021 7,291 6,863 45.00 308,835 28,576 68,250 121,800 0 0 90,209 80,014 2022 6,434 6,112 55.00 336,160 31,353 69,930 15,500 0 0 219,377 176,141 2023 5,464 5,190 55.00 285,450 27,203 69,930 15,500 0 0 172,817 125,605 2024 4,727 4,490 55.00 246,950 23,784 69,930 15,500 0 0 137,736 90,619 2025 4,107 3,901 55.00 214,555 21,100 69,930 15,500 0 0 108,025 64,335 2026 3,602 3,427 55.00 188,485 18,727 69,930 15,500 0 0 84,328 45,461 2027 3,175 3,049 55.00 167,695 16,832 69,930 15,500 0 0 65,433 31,931 2028 2,818 2,705 55.00 148,775 15,083 69,930 15,500 0 0 48,262 21,320 2029 2,494 2,394 55.00 131,670 13,349 69,930 15,500 0 0 32,891 13,152 2030 2,220 2,130 55.00 117,150 11,876 69,930 15,500 0 0 19,844 7,183 2031 1,978 1,899 55.00 104,445 8,789 69,930 15,500 0 0 10,226 3,351 2032 1,772 1,701 55.00 93,555 7,967 69,930 0 0 0 15,658 4,644 2033 1,581 1,518 57.00 86,526 7,365 69,930 0 0 0 9,231 2,478 2034 1,417 1,360 57.00 77,520 6,598 69,930 0 0 0 992 241 2035 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 127,100 0 (127,100) (27,962) 2036 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 53,407 50,652 2,644,726 251,603 1,051,024 280,501 127,100 0 934,498 683,383 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 801,797 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 583,433 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 500,903 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. TABLE 7 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Oil Oil Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Production Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,668 4,215 35.00 147,525 13,898 73,684 3,701 0 0 56,242 54,190 2021 8,803 8,293 45.00 373,185 32,703 68,250 141,800 0 0 130,432 115,692 2022 8,620 8,189 55.00 450,395 38,211 69,930 15,500 0 0 326,754 262,355 2023 7,578 7,199 55.00 395,945 33,993 69,930 15,500 0 0 276,522 200,978 2024 6,816 6,486 55.00 356,730 30,771 69,930 15,500 0 0 240,529 158,248 2025 6,145 5,900 55.00 324,500 28,123 69,930 15,500 0 0 210,947 125,630 2026 5,598 5,375 55.00 295,625 25,680 69,930 15,500 0 0 184,515 99,472 2027 5,123 4,919 55.00 270,545 23,529 69,930 15,500 0 0 161,586 78,854 2028 4,717 4,528 55.00 249,040 21,683 69,930 15,500 0 0 141,927 62,696 2029 4,330 4,157 55.00 228,635 19,930 69,930 15,500 0 0 123,275 49,294 2030 3,995 3,835 55.00 210,925 18,386 69,930 15,500 0 0 107,109 38,770 2031 3,693 3,545 55.00 194,975 14,920 69,930 15,500 0 0 94,625 31,005 2032 3,428 3,291 55.00 181,005 13,851 69,930 15,500 0 0 81,724 24,240 2033 3,171 3,044 57.00 173,508 13,253 69,930 15,500 0 0 74,825 20,090 2034 2,939 2,822 57.00 160,854 12,287 69,930 15,500 0 0 63,137 15,345 2035 2,734 2,624 57.00 149,568 11,409 69,930 15,500 0 0 52,729 11,601 2036 2,551 2,450 57.00 139,650 10,639 69,930 15,500 0 0 43,581 8,679 2037 2,371 2,277 57.00 129,789 9,874 69,930 15,500 0 0 34,485 6,217 2038 2,212 2,124 57.00 121,068 9,198 69,930 15,500 0 0 26,440 4,315 2039 2,059 1,977 57.00 112,689 8,550 69,930 15,500 0 0 18,709 2,764 2040 1,930 1,853 57.00 105,621 8,003 69,930 15,500 0 0 12,188 1,630 2041 1,801 1,729 57.00 98,553 7,447 69,930 15,500 0 0 5,676 687 2042 1,686 1,619 57.00 92,283 6,964 69,930 0 0 0 15,389 1,686 2043 1,580 1,517 57.00 86,469 6,425 69,930 0 0 0 10,114 1,003 2044 1,486 1,426 57.00 81,282 6,031 69,930 0 0 0 5,321 478 2045 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 127,100 0 (127,100) (10,329) Total 100,034 95,394 5,130,364 425,758 1,750,324 455,501 127,100 0 2,371,681 1,365,590 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 1,773,689 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 1,082,563 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 880,362 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 2,909,201 15 Percent 1,570,335 20 Percent 1,238,229 TABLE 8 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the TUBARÃO MARTELO & POLVO FIELDS in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Oil Oil Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Production Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³bbl) (U.S.$/bbl) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 5,088 4,590 35.00 160,650 14,920 73,684 3,701 0 0 68,345 65,852 2021 9,916 9,344 45.00 420,480 36,194 68,250 141,800 0 0 174,236 154,546 2022 10,314 9,798 55.00 538,890 44,126 69,930 15,500 0 0 409,334 328,660 2023 9,378 8,909 55.00 489,995 40,278 69,930 15,500 0 0 364,287 264,767 2024 8,657 8,296 55.00 456,280 37,541 69,930 15,500 0 0 333,309 219,289 2025 8,021 7,700 55.00 423,500 34,804 69,930 15,500 0 0 303,266 180,611 2026 7,487 7,187 55.00 395,285 32,430 69,930 15,500 0 0 277,425 149,560 2027 6,992 6,713 55.00 369,215 30,261 69,930 15,500 0 0 253,524 123,720 2028 6,560 6,297 55.00 346,335 28,363 69,930 15,500 0 0 232,542 102,724 2029 6,134 5,889 55.00 323,895 26,499 69,930 15,500 0 0 211,966 84,760 2030 5,766 5,535 55.00 304,425 24,876 69,930 15,500 0 0 194,119 70,265 2031 5,429 5,211 55.00 286,605 21,294 69,930 15,500 0 0 179,881 58,940 2032 5,127 4,922 55.00 270,710 20,109 69,930 15,500 0 0 165,171 48,990 2033 4,822 4,629 57.00 263,853 19,581 69,930 15,500 0 0 158,842 42,647 2034 4,555 4,373 57.00 249,261 18,484 69,930 15,500 0 0 145,347 35,325 2035 4,308 4,136 57.00 235,752 17,465 69,930 15,500 0 0 132,857 29,229 2036 4,091 3,928 57.00 223,896 16,566 69,930 15,500 0 0 121,900 24,276 2037 3,868 3,714 57.00 211,698 15,641 69,930 15,500 0 0 110,627 19,943 2038 3,672 3,525 57.00 200,925 14,820 69,930 15,500 0 0 100,675 16,429 2039 3,489 3,349 57.00 190,893 14,055 69,930 15,500 0 0 91,408 13,502 2040 3,327 3,194 57.00 182,058 13,379 69,930 15,500 0 0 83,249 11,132 2041 3,158 3,032 57.00 172,824 12,674 69,930 15,500 0 0 74,720 9,044 2042 3,009 2,888 57.00 164,616 12,046 69,930 15,500 0 0 67,140 7,356 2043 2,869 2,754 57.00 156,978 11,313 69,930 15,500 0 0 60,235 5,974 2044 2,745 2,635 57.00 150,195 10,798 69,930 15,500 0 0 53,967 4,845 2045 2,613 2,509 57.00 143,013 10,257 69,930 15,500 0 0 47,326 3,846 2046 2,427 2,329 57.00 132,753 13,275 69,930 15,500 0 0 34,048 2,505 2047 2,215 2,126 57.00 121,182 12,118 69,930 15,500 0 0 23,634 1,574 2048 2,059 1,976 57.00 112,632 11,263 69,930 15,500 0 0 15,939 961 2049 1,926 1,849 57.00 105,393 10,539 69,930 15,500 0 0 9,424 514 2050 1,822 1,749 57.00 99,693 9,969 69,930 0 0 0 19,794 978 2051 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 127,100 (127,100) (5,683) 2052 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 151,844 145,086 7,903,880 635,938 2,169,904 579,501 127,100 0 4,391,437 2,077,081 Notes: 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. TABLE 9 PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the FRADE FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Sales Oil Sales Oil Gas Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Gas Production Gas Price Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,300 53 4,300 53 38.50 1.14 165,610 17,161 42,034 3,780 0 0 102,635 98,891 2021 5,657 0 5,657 0 48.50 - 274,365 28,219 62,558 0 0 0 183,588 162,841 2022 4,877 0 4,877 0 58.50 - 285,305 29,191 65,204 0 0 0 190,910 153,284 2023 4,209 0 4,209 0 58.50 - 246,227 25,180 67,742 15,000 0 0 138,305 100,521 2024 3,646 0 3,646 0 58.50 - 213,291 21,801 69,941 0 0 0 121,549 79,969 2025 3,144 0 3,144 0 58.50 - 183,924 18,791 71,788 0 0 0 93,345 55,592 2026 2,723 0 2,723 0 58.50 - 159,296 16,267 73,391 5,000 0 0 64,638 34,847 2027 2,360 0 2,360 0 58.50 - 138,060 14,091 74,768 0 0 0 49,201 24,010 2028 2,053 0 2,053 0 58.50 - 120,101 12,253 75,993 0 0 0 31,855 14,072 2029 1,779 0 1,779 0 58.50 - 104,072 10,612 76,977 0 0 0 16,483 6,591 2030 1,545 0 1,545 0 58.50 - 90,383 9,212 69,795 0 50,000 0 (38,624) (13,981) 2031 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 240,000 0 (240,000) (78,638) 2032 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2045 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2046 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 36,293 53 36,293 53 1,980,634 202,778 750,191 23,780 290,000 0 713,885 637,999 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 685,909 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 584,202 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 531,346 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. TABLE 10 PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the FRADE FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Sales Oil Sales Oil Gas Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Gas Production Gas Price Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,300 53 4,300 53 38.50 1.14 165,610 17,161 42,034 3,780 0 0 102,635 98,891 2021 6,141 171 6,141 171 48.50 1.14 298,034 30,724 62,066 94,700 0 0 110,544 98,051 2022 7,649 1,706 7,649 1,706 58.50 1.14 449,412 46,212 62,066 242,500 0 0 98,634 79,195 2023 8,056 1,968 8,056 1,968 58.50 1.14 473,520 48,682 62,066 15,000 0 0 347,772 252,763 2024 6,691 1,091 6,691 1,091 58.50 1.14 392,668 40,397 62,066 0 0 0 290,205 190,930 2025 5,547 376 5,547 376 58.50 1.14 324,929 33,460 62,894 0 0 0 228,575 136,129 2026 4,629 0 4,629 0 58.50 - 270,797 27,898 66,148 5,000 0 0 171,751 92,591 2027 3,876 0 3,876 0 58.50 - 226,746 23,340 69,010 0 0 0 134,396 65,586 2028 3,264 0 3,264 0 58.50 - 190,944 19,638 71,393 0 0 0 99,913 44,136 2029 2,743 0 2,743 0 58.50 - 160,466 16,490 73,314 15,000 0 0 55,662 22,258 2030 2,317 0 2,317 0 58.50 - 135,545 13,917 74,933 0 0 0 46,695 16,902 2031 1,944 0 1,944 0 58.50 - 113,724 11,668 76,350 0 0 0 25,706 8,423 2032 1,658 0 1,658 0 58.50 - 96,993 9,699 76,149 0 0 0 11,145 3,306 2033 1,411 0 1,411 0 - - 85,366 8,537 62,066 0 70,000 0 (55,237) (14,831) 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 260,000 0 (260,000) (63,190) 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2045 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2046 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 60,226 5,365 60,226 5,365 3,384,754 347,823 922,555 375,980 330,000 0 1,408,396 1,031,140 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 1,214,666 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 872,109 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 739,632 3. Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. TABLE 11 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the FRADE FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Sales Oil Sales Oil Gas Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Gas Production Gas Price Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,438 169 4,438 169 38.50 1.14 171,056 17,732 42,034 3,780 0 0 107,510 103,588 2021 6,471 391 6,471 391 48.50 1.14 314,290 32,400 62,066 198,400 0 0 21,424 19,003 2022 8,552 2,256 8,552 2,256 58.50 1.14 502,864 51,682 62,066 337,200 0 0 51,916 41,684 2023 9,958 3,085 9,958 3,085 58.50 1.14 586,060 60,191 62,066 38,000 0 0 425,803 309,477 2024 8,672 2,234 8,672 2,234 58.50 1.14 509,859 52,377 62,066 0 0 0 395,416 260,150 2025 7,486 1,484 7,486 1,484 58.50 1.14 439,623 45,182 62,066 0 0 0 332,375 197,947 2026 6,516 879 6,516 879 58.50 1.14 382,188 39,301 62,066 5,000 0 0 275,821 148,696 2027 5,699 378 5,699 378 58.50 1.14 333,823 34,350 62,431 0 0 0 237,042 115,677 2028 5,020 0 5,020 0 58.50 - 293,670 30,238 64,721 0 0 0 198,711 87,780 2029 4,417 0 4,417 0 58.50 - 258,395 26,589 66,952 15,000 0 0 149,854 59,923 2030 3,914 0 3,914 0 58.50 - 228,969 23,546 68,864 0 0 0 136,559 49,430 2031 3,482 0 3,482 0 58.50 - 203,697 20,935 70,507 0 0 0 112,255 36,782 2032 3,116 0 3,116 0 58.50 - 182,286 18,724 71,955 5,000 0 0 86,607 25,688 2033 2,783 0 2,783 0 60.50 - 168,372 17,270 73,161 0 0 0 77,941 20,926 2034 2,501 0 2,501 0 60.50 - 151,311 15,512 74,232 0 0 0 61,567 14,963 2035 2,255 0 2,255 0 60.50 - 136,428 13,979 75,170 15,000 0 0 32,279 7,101 2036 2,043 0 2,043 0 60.50 - 123,602 12,660 76,032 0 0 0 34,910 6,952 2037 1,832 0 1,832 0 60.50 - 110,836 11,347 76,032 0 0 0 23,457 4,229 2038 1,655 0 1,655 0 60.50 - 100,128 10,246 76,032 0 0 0 13,850 2,260 2039 1,507 0 1,507 0 60.50 - 91,174 9,326 76,032 0 100,000 0 (94,184) (13,913) 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 260,000 0 (260,000) (34,766) 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2045 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2046 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 92,317 10,876 92,317 10,876 5,288,631 543,587 1,346,551 617,380 360,000 0 2,421,113 1,463,577 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 1,885,545 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 1,146,876 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 911,710 Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. Probable reserves and the values associated with probable reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. TABLE 12 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the FRADE FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Net Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Oil Sales Oil Sales Oil Gas Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Production Gas Production Gas Price Price Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 4,554 240 4,554 240 38.50 1.14 175,603 18,203 42,034 3,780 0 0 111,586 107,515 2021 6,777 550 6,777 550 48.50 1.14 329,312 33,938 62,066 198,400 0 0 34,908 30,963 2022 9,004 2,480 9,004 2,480 58.50 1.14 529,561 54,403 62,066 337,200 0 0 75,892 60,935 2023 11,105 3,680 11,105 3,680 58.50 1.14 653,838 67,105 62,066 38,000 0 3,386 483,281 351,252 2024 9,974 2,893 9,974 2,893 58.50 1.14 586,777 60,219 62,066 0 0 0 464,492 305,596 2025 8,777 2,134 8,777 2,134 58.50 1.14 515,888 52,957 62,066 0 0 0 400,865 238,736 2026 7,794 1,519 7,794 1,519 58.50 1.14 457,681 46,996 62,066 5,000 0 0 343,619 185,246 2027 6,960 1,004 6,960 1,004 58.50 1.14 408,305 41,941 62,066 0 0 0 304,298 148,498 2028 6,262 580 6,262 580 58.50 1.14 366,988 37,713 62,066 0 0 0 267,209 118,038 2029 5,630 204 5,630 204 58.50 1.14 329,588 33,887 62,493 15,000 0 0 218,208 87,256 2030 5,099 0 5,099 0 58.50 - 298,292 30,674 64,363 0 0 0 203,255 73,572 2031 4,635 0 4,635 0 58.50 - 271,148 27,868 66,123 0 0 0 177,157 58,047 2032 4,241 0 4,241 0 58.50 - 248,099 25,486 67,682 5,000 0 0 149,931 44,470 2033 3,872 0 3,872 0 60.50 - 234,256 24,032 69,025 0 0 0 141,199 37,910 2034 3,556 0 3,556 0 60.50 - 215,138 22,061 70,224 0 0 0 122,853 29,858 2035 3,269 0 3,269 0 60.50 - 197,775 20,271 71,316 15,000 0 0 91,188 20,062 2036 3,011 0 3,011 0 60.50 - 182,166 18,664 72,356 0 0 0 91,146 18,152 2037 2,782 0 2,782 0 60.50 - 168,311 17,237 72,356 0 0 0 78,718 14,191 2038 2,584 0 2,584 0 60.50 - 156,332 16,005 72,356 5,000 0 0 62,971 10,276 2039 2,405 0 2,405 0 60.50 - 145,503 14,890 72,356 0 0 0 58,257 8,606 2040 2,250 0 2,250 0 60.50 - 136,125 13,926 72,356 0 0 0 49,843 6,665 2041 2,097 0 2,097 0 60.50 - 126,869 12,975 72,356 15,000 0 0 26,538 3,212 2042 1,963 0 1,963 0 60.50 - 118,762 12,142 72,356 0 0 0 34,264 3,754 2043 1,842 0 1,842 0 60.50 - 111,441 11,390 72,356 0 0 0 27,695 2,747 2044 1,735 0 1,735 0 60.50 - 104,968 10,725 72,356 5,000 0 0 16,887 1,516 2045 1,628 0 1,628 0 60.50 - 98,494 10,060 72,356 0 0 0 16,078 1,307 2046 1,535 0 1,535 0 60.50 - 92,868 9,287 72,356 0 0 0 11,225 826 2047 1,448 0 1,448 0 60.50 - 87,604 8,760 72,356 0 0 0 6,488 432 2048 1,372 0 1,372 0 60.50 - 83,006 8,301 72,356 0 100,000 0 (97,651) (5,887) 2049 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 260,000 0 (260,000) (14,188) 2050 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2051 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 128,161 15,284 128,161 15,284 7,430,698 762,116 1,950,416 642,380 360,000 3,386 3,712,400 1,949,563 Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 2,667,865 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 1,466,278 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 1,134,329 Operating expenses and capital costs do not include the indirect taxation that may be applicable to these expenditures. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. TABLE 13 PROJECTION of PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the MANATI FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Production Net Production Product Prices Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Sales Sales Sales Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 120 36,300 12 3,630 40.00 6.69 24,765 1,952 6,138 182 207 743 15,543 14,976 2021 140 44,310 14 4,431 50.00 6.95 31,495 2,484 6,426 335 207 412 21,631 19,187 2022 100 31,380 10 3,138 60.00 7.23 23,288 1,836 5,948 100 207 0 15,197 12,202 2023 60 17,920 6 1,792 60.00 7.51 13,818 1,088 5,672 97 207 0 6,754 4,909 2024 30 9,520 3 952 60.00 7.78 7,587 598 5,238 50 207 0 1,494 983 2025 30 8,520 3 852 60.00 8.09 7,073 556 4,810 0 207 0 1,500 893 2026 20 7,450 2 745 60.00 8.42 6,393 506 4,706 0 207 0 974 525 2027 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2028 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2029 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2030 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2031 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2032 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 500 155,400 50 15,540 114,419 9,020 38,938 764 1,449 1,155 63,093 53,675 Pre-Tax Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 5 Percent 58,074 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 15 Percent 49,796 3. Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund. 20 Percent 46,360 TABLE 14 PROJECTION of TOTAL PROVED RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the MANATI FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Production Net Production Product Prices Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Sales Sales Sales Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 120 36,300 12 3,630 40.00 6.69 24,765 1,952 6,138 182 207 743 15,543 14,976 2021 140 44,310 14 4,431 50.00 6.95 31,495 2,484 6,426 335 207 412 21,631 19,187 2022 100 31,380 10 3,138 60.00 7.23 23,288 1,836 5,948 100 207 0 15,197 12,202 2023 60 17,920 6 1,792 60.00 7.51 13,818 1,088 5,672 97 207 0 6,754 4,909 2024 30 9,520 3 952 60.00 7.78 7,587 598 5,238 50 207 0 1,494 983 2025 30 8,520 3 852 60.00 8.09 7,073 556 4,810 0 207 0 1,500 893 2026 20 7,450 2 745 60.00 8.42 6,393 506 4,706 0 207 0 974 525 2027 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2028 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2029 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2030 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2031 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2032 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 500 155,400 50 15,540 114,419 9,020 38,938 764 1,449 1,155 63,093 53,675 Pre-Tax Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 5 Percent 58,074 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 15 Percent 49,796 3. Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund. 20 Percent 46,360 TABLE 15 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the MANATI FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Production Net Production Product Prices Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Sales Sales Sales Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 120 37,790 12 3,779 40.00 6.69 25,762 2,032 6,145 182 207 822 16,374 15,777 2021 160 49,220 16 4,922 50.00 6.95 35,008 2,759 6,450 335 207 667 24,590 21,811 2022 110 35,340 11 3,534 60.00 7.23 26,211 2,068 5,968 100 207 0 17,868 14,347 2023 60 20,010 6 2,001 60.00 7.51 15,388 1,215 5,682 97 207 0 8,187 5,950 2024 30 10,560 3 1,056 60.00 7.78 8,396 664 5,243 50 207 0 2,232 1,469 2025 30 9,470 3 947 60.00 8.09 7,841 619 4,814 0 207 0 2,201 1,311 2026 30 8,430 3 843 60.00 8.42 7,278 573 4,711 0 207 0 1,787 963 2027 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2028 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2029 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2030 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2031 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2032 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 540 170,820 54 17,082 125,884 9,930 39,013 764 1,449 1,489 73,239 61,628 Pre-Tax Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 67,025 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 56,908 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 52,758 Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund. Probable reserves and the values associated with probable reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. TABLE 16 PROJECTION of PROVED-plus-PROBABLE-plus-POSSIBLE RESERVES and FUTURE NET REVENUE as of APRIL 30, 2020 for the MANATI FIELD in BRAZIL with interests attributable to PETRORIO S.A. PRMS CASE Gross Production Net Production Product Prices Future Pre-Tax Pre-Tax Sales Sales Sales Gross Royalties Operating Capital Abandonment Future Net Present Worth Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Condensate Gas Revenue Paid in Cash Expenses Costs Costs SPF Revenue at 10 Percent Year (10³bbl) (10³) (10³bbl) (10³) (U.S.$/bbl) (U.S.$/103ft3) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) (10³U.S.$) 2020 (8 mos) 120 38,550 12 3,855 40.00 6.69 26,270 2,073 6,149 182 207 863 16,796 16,183 2021 160 50,210 16 5,021 50.00 6.95 35,696 2,815 6,455 335 207 719 25,165 22,321 2022 110 36,050 11 3,605 60.00 7.23 26,724 2,109 5,971 100 207 0 18,337 14,723 2023 60 20,410 6 2,041 60.00 7.51 15,688 1,240 5,684 97 207 0 8,460 6,149 2024 30 10,770 3 1,077 60.00 7.78 8,559 677 5,244 50 207 0 2,381 1,567 2025 30 9,660 3 966 60.00 8.09 7,995 631 4,815 0 207 0 2,342 1,395 2026 30 8,600 3 860 60.00 8.42 7,421 584 4,705 0 207 0 1,918 1,034 2027 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2028 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2029 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2030 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2031 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2032 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2033 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2034 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2035 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2036 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2037 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2038 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2039 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2040 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2041 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2042 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2043 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2044 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 540 174,250 54 17,425 128,353 10,129 39,023 764 1,449 1,582 75,399 63,372 Pre-Tax Notes: Present Worth (10³U.S.$) at: 5 Percent 68,959 1. Future income tax expenses were not taken into account in the preparation of these estimates. 15 Percent 58,492 2. SPF = Special Participation Fee. 20 Percent 54,205 Abandonment costs are allocated annually into an abandonment sinking fund. Probable and possible reserves and the values associated with probable and possible reserves have not been risk adjusted to make them comparable to proved reserves. VENEZUELA GUYANA COLOMBIA SURINAME FRENCHGUIANA BRAZIL AREA OF PERU DETAIL BOLIVIA PACIFIC ATLANTIC OCEAN OCEAN PARAGUAY URUGUAY CHILE ARGENTINA SALVADOR MANATI FIELD BRAZIL SOUTH ATLANTIC OCEAN BELO HORIZONTE VITORIA FRADE FIELD RIO DE JANEIRO POLVO FIELD TUBARAO MARTELO FIELD FIGURE 1 LOCATION MAP POLVO FIELD OFFSHORE BRAZIL SCALE LEGEND 200 0 200 EVALUATED FIELD Kilometers DeGolyer and MacNaughton Texas Registered Engineering Firm F-716 Attachments Original document

