Petro king Oilfield Services : Announcements and Notices - ANNOUNCEMENT - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

百勤油田服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2178)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Petro-king Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 30 March 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the publication of the announcement of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the recommendation of the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

PETRO-KING OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED

Wang Jinlong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Jinlong and Mr. Zhao Jindong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Tommy and Ms. Ma Hua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Lin Cheong, Mr. Tong Hin Wor and Mr. Xin Junhe.

Disclaimer

Petro-king Oilfield Services Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:04 UTC
