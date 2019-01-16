Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PetroChina boosts European LNG activity with Yamal cargoes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Vessel carrying liquefied natural gas cargo from Russia's Yamal LNG project, is seen at Rudong LNG Terminal in Nantong, Jiangsu

LONDON (Reuters) - China's top oil and gas company PetroChina is selling spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes on the European market from Russia's Yamal plant, adding to a flood of volumes to the continent amid subdued Asian demand, trade sources said.

PetroChina's increased presence in Europe is an example of how Asian energy companies are expanding their role as LNG traders, engaging in LNG transactions globally.

The early start-up of Yamal LNG's second and third trains, or production lines, in 2018 raised spot volumes from Russia and helped PetroChina boost its European market presence, selling LNG from its 20 percent share of the project’s spot volumes.

PetroChina has offered cargoes mainly to northwest Europe this winter, with buyers that include trading houses Vitol and Trafigura, as well as UK oil major BP, two sources said.

Regular volumes from Yamal ensure a more stable presence in Europe for PetroChina, the publicly traded arm of China National Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL].

Last winter, PetroChina also traded some spot volumes from Yamal LNG Train 1. However, a spike in Yamal LNG production at the end of 2018 to 16.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) has allowed PetroChina to compete for high-profile buyers with another Yamal LNG shareholder, Novatek, and U.S. producers.

This winter has seen Europe become a prime destination for spot LNG cargoes, amid weak Asian demand and increased shipping costs to transport LNG between the Atlantic and Pacific basins.

Russia's Novatek has a 60 percent share of Yamal LNG spot cargoes and has been offering up to two cargoes a week to European buyers, a source close to the matter said.

PetroChina's sales are organised via tenders open to a limited number of participants, an LNG trader said, adding that the tenders are being held almost every week this winter.

France's Total, which also has a 20 percent share of Yamal spot LNG, has not been marketing the volumes, sources said.

With a low spread between European gas and Asian LNG prices, some traders and brokers expect PetroChina's spot volumes to stay in Europe for most of this year.

"There is still a very high interest (for spot LNG volumes in Europe), unlike last winter," an LNG buyer in Europe said.

PetroChina has a 20-year offtake deal from Yamal for 3 mpta, aimed at delivery in China only and expected to start this year.

That deal is part of a total 14.8 mtpa from Yamal LNG that is committed to Total, PetroChina, Russia's Gazprom, Spain's Naturgy and Novatek, Total's website says.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Nina Chestney and Dale Hudson)

By Ekaterina Kravtsova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -1.61% 514.3 Delayed Quote.5.39%
GAZPROM PAO --End-of-day quote.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP 1.67% 23.11 End-of-day quote.3.82%
NOVATEK PAO --End-of-day quote.
TOTAL -0.27% 46.87 Real-time Quote.1.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aForesters Asset Management Becomes Signatory to UN Principles for Responsible Investing
BU
09:46aNOVATEK : Total Hydrocarbon Production Rose 6.9% in 2018
DJ
09:45aGlobal Automotive Fuel Filler Cap Market 2019-2023| Key Insights| Technavio
BU
09:45aBLACKROCK : Assets Falls Sharply--Update
DJ
09:44aBLACK KNIGHT : Digital Closing Solution Helps Determine the Best Way to Close a Loan
PU
09:44aJAMES FISHER & SONS : Acquisitions of Martek and MSMC 16 January 2019
PU
09:44aAGRO FINANCE ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 914 hectares agricultural land as December 31st, 2018
PU
09:44aSTOCKHOUSE.COM : Montoro Resources - Unearthing Canada's Energy Metals – Vanadium & Cobalt
PU
09:44aHP : 01.16.19HP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
PU
09:42aBLACKROCK : Assets Falls Sharply--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
3KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers warn hard Brexit would be 'fatal'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.