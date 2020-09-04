Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PetroChina's Daqing refinery expands capacity to 200,000 bpd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at its petrol station in Beijing

PetroChina's Daqing refinery has expanded its crude oil processing capacity to 10 million tonnes per annum, or 200,000 barrels per day, from 6.5 million, after completing a two-year upgrade.

The refinery in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang also revamped its 1.2 million tonnes hydrocracker and 1.2 million gasoline and diesel hydrotreating units.

With total investment of 4.45 billion yuan ($651 million), Daqing also added a series of facilities, such as a 2 million tonnes per year fluid catalytic cracker, a 600,000 tonnes per year gas fractionation unit and two 20,000 tonnes per year sulphur recovery units.

The upgrade allows the refinery to process 3.5 million tonnes of Russian ESPO Blend crude oil annually, on top of its current refining capacity of 6.5 million tonnes of local Daqing crude.

"(The upgrade project) will help Daqing refinery to break the bottleneck of development, to adjust structure of units and products, and to improve risk resistance capacity as well as improve profitability," parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said in a statement.

The city of Daqing, home to the refinery and China's largest oilfield by production, said this year it planned to embark on a five-year plan to expand oil refining and high-value added petrochemical production.

The refinery is expected to produce 180,000 tonnes of propylene, 260,000 tonnes of liquid hydrocarbon, 220,000 tonnes of toluene and 280,000 of xylene to supply chemical plants in the region.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Shu Zhang in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.65% 44.42 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.83969 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
WTI 1.83% 41.7 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:14aEthiopian Airlines in rescue talks with South African Airways -CEO
RE
07:11aChina planning building spree in Tibet as India tensions rise, sources say
RE
07:10aEXCLUSIVE : Hungary central bank sees slower recovery, stimulus near its limits - sources
RE
07:08aSpaniards buy old, polluting cars amid recession and COVID fears
RE
07:06aDollar set for biggest weekly rise in 2-1/2 months
RE
06:56aMalaysia's Petronas looks to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss
RE
06:54aUK court gives Nigeria more time to appeal in $10 billion dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Scraps El Salvador Sale to America Movil on Regulatory Concerns
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group