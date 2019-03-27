PetroTal resumes oil production in Peru after seizure of oil block by locals

Residents of the town agreed to leave Block 95 in the Amazonian region of Loreto after authorities listened to the their demands for public services, including electricity, sewage treatment and a health clinic, the Peruvian Society of Hydrocarbons (SPH) said in a statement.

PetroTal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PetroTal's installations in Block 95, where it produces about 2,000 barrels of oil per day, were seized on Sunday, SPH said.

Peru, a major minerals exporter but a relatively small oil producer, is rife with conflicts, especially in places where international companies operate near poor communities that lack basic services.

