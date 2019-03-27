Log in
PetroTal resumes oil production in Peru after seizure of oil block by locals

03/27/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

LIMA (Reuters) - Canadian energy company PetroTal Corp has resumed operations at its oil block in the Peruvian Amazon after residents of a nearby town seized its installations and halted production for 30 hours, an industry group said on Wednesday.

Residents of the town agreed to leave Block 95 in the Amazonian region of Loreto after authorities listened to the their demands for public services, including electricity, sewage treatment and a health clinic, the Peruvian Society of Hydrocarbons (SPH) said in a statement.

PetroTal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PetroTal's installations in Block 95, where it produces about 2,000 barrels of oil per day, were seized on Sunday, SPH said.

Peru, a major minerals exporter but a relatively small oil producer, is rife with conflicts, especially in places where international companies operate near poor communities that lack basic services.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Susan Thomas)

