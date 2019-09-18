Petrobras Becomes First Company to Receive ASCM Enterprise Certification for Environmental, Ethical and Economic Supply Chain Excellence

Today the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain learning, transformation, innovation and leadership, announced that global energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras, NYSE: PBR) became the first company to achieve ASCM Enterprise Certification. The Certification is the first-of-its-kind corporate level designation that demonstrates supply chain excellence and transparency—a growing value for consumers as they become more educated about supply chain supporting ethical and sustainable business practices.

“Good corporate governance and compliance practices are a pillar of our business. All of us have a responsibility to our customers, consumers and stakeholders to adhere to the highest level of ethical, environment and economical standards,” said Petrobras Head of Procurement Claudio Cesar de Araujo. “We’ve worked hard to achieve the ASCM Enterprise Certification and are proud to be the first company to earn this significant achievement.”

Prior to applying for Enterprise Certification, Petrobras had been working for 18 months to address challenges and ethical issues within its Goods and Services Supply Business Unit. Once Petrobras addressed opportunities for improvement in their processes, procedures and policies, they identified the ASCM Enterprise Certification as a way to ensure these changes would be implemented and sustained for the long term.

The certification process involved ASCM-approved evaluators reviewing documentation and conducting on-site evaluations at random Petrobras sites to ensure that ASCM Enterprise Standards are adhered to. Specific management processes included Plan, Source, Deliver and Enable. The Enterprise Certification designation is valid for 3 years from the certification date. Petrobras will need to submit verification that they are maintaining the Enterprise Standards after the first and second year.

“Over the past decade, supply chain has evolved from ‘lowering costs’ and ‘driving efficiency’ to differentiating a company’s strategic initiatives. Petrobras is leading the way for more companies to show corporate responsibility through their supply chain practices,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “In addition to demonstrating transparency to Petrobras consumers, ASCM Enterprise Certification ensures that their vendors and suppliers align with company values and provides greater accountability for supporting ethical standards.”

Eshkenazi noted that an ASCM report released earlier this year found that 83% of supply chain professionals surveyed considered supply chain ethical dimensions either extremely or very important to their organization. However, nearly four in ten companies aren’t monitoring their supply chains for ethical practices.

The Enterprise Certification Standards serve as a comprehensive checklist that companies can use to identify environmental, ethical and economical areas where their supply chain strategy can be strengthened. The Enterprise Supply Chain Maturity Assessment is a tool that can help companies measure their supply chain’s maturity and gauge readiness for the Enterprise Certification. Both tools are free to download.

The ASCM Enterprise Certification is built on the foundation of the supply chain operations reference (SCOR) model as well as principles from the APICS CPIM, CSCP and CLTD certifications, which are widely adopted and extremely successful in providing a global standard framework for practitioners. Enterprise Certification complements industry-specific endorsements such as the United Nations Global Compact and the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO 26001, 14001, 9001 & 31000.

