Petrofac awarded IOG well management contract

06/01/2020 | 11:41am EDT

June 1, 2020

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has awarded the well management contract for its Core Project Phase 1 to Petrofac.

Phase 1 comprises the development and production of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields through a total of five wells. The contract scope covers the planning, execution and close-out phases of the Phase 1 drilling programme, with Petrofac intended to act as Well Operator on behalf of IOG.

The planning phase includes detailed well design, risk assessment and management of well-related regulatory requirements. During the execution phase Petrofac will manage well engineering, procurement and logistics, assure well construction and integrity, and provide onshore and offshore personnel to support the drilling campaign. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:40:09 UTC
